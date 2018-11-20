Rivalry: Absegami leads 23-18
2017 result: Absegami 21, Oakcrest 7
Why this game is important: These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. The winner receives the Joe Mohr Trophy. The late Mohr was the long-time athletic director of Oakcrest and was athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.
Inside the game: Absegami freshman quarterback Ray Weed has run for 427 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marques Miller leads a senior-dominated Oakcrest with 522 rushing yards. Oakcrest quarterback Trey Sayers has thrown nine touchdown passes. Oakcrest can put itself in position to share the West Football League Independence Division title with a win.