ABSECON — Absecon schools went on lockdown Friday, according to Absecon police.
The schools are safe, and the lockdown is precautionary, police said. The lockdown is a result of an ongoing investigation in the municipality, police said.
“Absecon School District has been placed on lock down by the absecon (sic) Police department due to a potential external threat,” a message on the school district’s site reads. “Students will remain safely in their classrooms until an all clear is given by the Absecon Police Department. Phones and door will not be answered. Police are on premise to ensure continued safety.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.