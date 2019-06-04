ATLANTIC CITY — Along with multiple assault and weapons charges, a 38 year-old city man was indicted May 29 for reportedly threatening a woman, saying he would cut her head off and throw it in the woods, officials said.
The female victim, who officials did not name, told police last month that Ronald Zurner threatened to kill her numerous times and told her on April 18 that he would cut her head off and throw it into the woods. He also told her he would cut her lips off and knock her teeth in, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After the victim reported the threats to police, Zurner allegedly went to her home in Egg Harbor Township the next day and struck her brother in the head with a baseball bat while police said he tried to steal her dog.
Zurner was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury May 29 for one count of third degree terroristic threats; one count of third degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; one count of fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon; one count of third degree purpose/knowing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of fourth degree reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced the indictment Monday. The investigation was cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Assistant Prosecutor Alicia Ivory represents the state in this matter.