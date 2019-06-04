MIDDLE TOWNSHIP-- All lanes are closed and detoured on U.S. 9 in the area of Indian Trail Road after an accident Tuesday morning. 

According to an update posted by 511NJ, as of 8:46 am, there is a downed pole and downed wires on the road in both directions.

Details on the severity of the accident were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for more details. 

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

