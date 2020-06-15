AG

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal hosts a virtual town hall Wednesday called ‘Let’s Talk About It: Building Police-Community Trust Across New Jersey.’ With him are Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, top left, and Richard T. Smith, president of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP.

 MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Monday ordered all law enforcement agencies across New Jersey to begin publicly identifying officers who commit serious disciplinary actions.

Moving forward, law enforcement agencies will be required to publish an annual list of officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days due to a disciplinary violation, according to a news release from the office of the attorney general.

The first list will be published no later than Dec. 31.

In conjunction with New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan, the attorney general also announced the state police will publish a list of all State Troopers who have committed major disciplinary violations over the past 20 years.

The list will be released July 15.

“For decades, New Jersey has not disclosed the identities of law enforcement officers who commit serious disciplinary violations,” Grewal said in the release. “Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement.”

