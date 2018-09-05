Here is everything you should know about the upcoming “2018 NFL KICKOFF DRIVEN BY HYUNDAI” event, happening on Thursday, September 6, 2018:
The NFL will be given fans the chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. In order to be entered into the contest, fans must register for the NFL Kickoff – fan mobile pass and must scan their QR code at any activation center, during the NFL kickoff experience.
Eagles Legends, including six-time Pro Bowler DAVID AKERS, JASON AVANT, four-time Pro Bowler HAROLD CARMICHAEL, Super Bowl LII Champion BRENT CELEK, four-time Pro Bowler RANDALL CUNNINGHAM, Eagles Hall of Famer JEREMIAH TROTTER, and two-time Pro Bowler BRIAN WESTBROOK, will be onsite to sign autographs and greet fans throughout the afternoon.
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will be headlining the show. Also, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter DAYA will take the stage courtesy of Verizon as well as country duo LOCASH, courtesy of Pepsi.
NFL Kickoff Experience will be open to fans on Thursday, September 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia.
Kickoff experience will open at 10:00 am, followed by a re-watch party of Super Bowl LII at 12:00 pm. LOCASH and Daya will be performing at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively; America’s game, the story of the Super Bowl LII champions will begin at 5:00 pm, and there will be a performance by Shawn Mendes at 6:00 pm. The show will end with the Super Bowl LIII tickets giveaway.
Access to the general public viewing areas is limited on a first come, first serve basis.
Parking is available at many stops along the Market Frankford Line. The 15th Street/City Hall stop also offers free interchange with the Broad Street Subway. Street and garage parking in the vicinity of the event is limited. Event-goers are encouraged to utilize the Market Frankford Line and exit the system via 2nd & Market Street Station.
There will be maximum security and protection for the public. All event-goers will be directed to pass through security at market Street viaduct (via 2nd & Market Streets), Chestnut Street Viaduct (via Front & Chestnut Streets) and Penn's Landing River Walk (via Walnut Street & Columbus Blvd.)
The event is free and open to the public.