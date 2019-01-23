CAPE MAY − Amidst the longest shutdown in the federal government's history, Gov. Phil Murphy will visit with Coast Guard families Thursday at the Training Facility in Cape May, as they prepare to miss a second paycheck.
Of the roughly 1000 personnel on base, there are 24 furloughed civilian employees sitting at home until a budget resolution is passed.
The rest − including officers, enlisted personnel, and other civilian employees − are considered essential, and are working their normal hours but missing paychecks.
Many are utilizing an on-base food pantry as a stopgap measure in the mean time.
Gov. Murphy has previously criticized President Trump's role in the shutdown, calling it "incredibly frustrating and juvenile.”
“President Trump continues to mislead to justify his nonsensical and damaging shutdown," Murphy said. "There is a much better and smarter way for us to invest $5 billion than an impractical non-starter of a wall."