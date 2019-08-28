Some visitors come to South Jersey to spend time on the beaches of Cape May and the boardwalk and beaches of Ocean City, but the downtown business district of each city also benefits from summer influx of tourists.
As the vacation season nears its end, businesses on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and the Washington Street Mall in Cape May are hoping to squeeze out one last weekend of good weather and crowded shops.
Overall, New Jersey's tourism industry is trending upwards, with visitation to surging 7.4 percent to more than 110 million people last year, according to the state's Division of Travel and Tourism.
But even in an industry valued $44.7 billion, it's the little things - from sunshine to confident consumers - that can make a difference.
