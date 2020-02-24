hslivebasketballholder

The Atlantic Christian School boys basketball team won the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference Tournament championship on Saturday, beating Kings Christian 47-32 Saturday at Atlantic Christian in Egg Harbor Township.

Dan Roland led the Cougars with 16 points and had four blocks, seven rebounds and three assists. Landon Shivers scored 13 points and had a team-high 15 rebounds and 12 blocks, plus three assists.

Atlantic Christian also made the TSCAC girls tournament final but lost to Kings Christian 45-41 Saturday at Atlantic Christian. Kings, of Cherry Hill, outscored the Cougars 14-8 in the fourth quarter. Sydney Pearson scored 13 points for Atlantic Christian (21-8) and added nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Both Atlantic Christian teams will play at the National Christian School Athletic Association National Tournament next week in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Other scorers for the Atlantic Christian boys team: Ben Noble (10), Aaron Glancey (6), Mark Rosie (2). Devin Bennett topped Kings with 15 points and Re'Jon Jones had 11.

For the ACS girls team, Liv Chapman added nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Other scorers: Shelby Einwechter (8), Cristen Winkel (6), Chloe Vogel (3), Emily Kelley (2). For Kings Christian, Alyssa Gangemi and Kyra Wright scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Boys game

Kings Christian: 3 12 6 11 - 32

Atlantic Christian: 11 16 9 11 - 47

Girls game

Atlantic Christian: 8 11 14 8 - 41

Kings Christian: 19 6 6 14 - 45

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Load comments