EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP-- Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit, has named the Atlantic County SPCA as a new Donation Site and Pet Provider, the organization announced Thursday.
The SPCA will now accept donations of pet food and supplies at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. These donations will be directly distributed to the homeless with pets or delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment.
According to a press release, the program is an ongoing national effort to regularly supply donated pet food to local people who cannot afford to properly provide for their pets.
The organization stated that it has assisted in getting more than 19,529 pets medically treated and 606.22 tons of pet food collected and distributed.
Pets of the Homeless reported that it has more than 400 Donation Sites nationwide and that it has provided over $1,040,252 in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.
Atlantic County SPCA accepts pet food donations year round.