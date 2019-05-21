David Portnoy, the founder of the millennial-focused media site Bar Stool Sports, stopped at a one local restaurant while he was in the city to video one of his "one bite" pizza reviews.
Portnoy, who was set to appear at the Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort May 11, bought a pie from Tony's Baltimore Grill after he said thousands of fans asked him to check out the beloved Atlantic City institution famous for its pizza.
In the video review, which does contain explicit language, Portnoy gives a harsh review of the restaurant's appearance and pokes fun at it's retro juke boxes, saying every song is either by John Bon Jovi or Van Halen.
His one bite was a hot one. He bit into the slice, saying "burned my tongue straight out of my body."
He was tough on the taste, giving it a 4.9 out of 10, but the Atlantic City intuition had an effect on him.
"Because I like the people and I believe in culture and history and I like the looks of it and all that, I'm going to go high with this. Higher than I probably should," he said.
Throughout the entire video, he wears a sweatshirt he bought from the restaurant.
"You know Dave Portnory, king of pizza, likes a place when he buys the merch," he said.