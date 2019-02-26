The Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club recently donated $1,000 to People and Puppies at Work for Sight.
PPAWS is a group of volunteers who raise puppies to become guide dogs at the Seeing Eye, the oldest and largest guide-dog school in the world.
The money is part of the proceeds of the 2018 Mutt Strut, an annual event sponsored by the training club. Dog owners can "strut" with their canines for a requested donation of $1 per leg ($2 per person, $4 per dog) on the Cape May Promenade.
The club's share of the proceeds will be used to cover the cost of dog obedience classes offered to the public as well as training programs for members.
The 13th annual Mutt Strut is planned for 8 a.m. to noon on the Promenade on Saturday, Sept. 7, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 8.
For information about the Mutt Strut or dog training classes for puppies and beginners, with the next session starting April 2, email cmcdotc@comcast.net or see www.cmcdotc.com.
To learn more about the PPAWS program, email ppaws-nj@comcast.net or see People & Puppies at Work for Sight on Facebook.