CAPE MAY — An Illinois company was awarded a $7.6 million contract to carry out "periodic nourishment" of the Cape May Inlet shoreline as part of the ongoing federal beach replenishment project, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District.
The contract, a joint project by the Army Corps' Philadelphia District, the Coast Guard, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois. The company is expected to start work this fall.
The project, designed to mitigate coastal storm damage, will involve dredging approximately 240,000 cubic yards of sand and pumping it on to Coast Guard Training Center property south of the jetty and an area between Brooklyn Avenue and northwest of Wilmington Avenue. That sand is then built into an engineered template. The sand is to be taken from a "borrow area" 2.6 miles south of the jetties.
The beachfill project dates back to 1991, and the area has been renourished in subsequent years.
The state DEP is funding 10% of the work, and the federal government, between the Coast Guard and the Army Corps, is funding 90%.