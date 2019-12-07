The Group II Regional Championship game between the Cedar Creek and Hillside high school football teams will feature a contrast in styles.
Cedar Creek is averaging 43.3 points in its last six games. Hillside has allowed 40 points all season.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University.
Sign up for
MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Cedar Creek (10-2) is the Central Jersey champion and ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Hillside (11-0) is the South Jersey champion. The Comets have won three straight sectional titles and lost to Haddonfield 17-7 in last year’s Regional Championship game.
“From everything I can tell, the kids are fired up about the game,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. “They’re still kind of buzzing from the high of winning the (Central Jersey) championship.”
Sunday’s game will also produce something New Jersey high school football fans don’t see too often — a matchup between a South Jersey and North Jersey power.
Hillside is in Union County, 107 miles north of Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City.
“It’s very exciting,” Cedar Creek senior wide receiver and defensive back Manny Reid said. “We don’t get an opportunity to play teams from up north. We don’t know too much about them, but everyone on our team is excited to get out there and play somebody from up north.”
Hillside relies on a defense that has six shutouts this season. Senior free safety Nahree Biggins has played in countless big games and is one of the state’s top players. Defensive back Jyleen Neals leads the Comets with 68 tackles.
Hillside is also strong at linebacker with Anu Okungbowa (67 tackles), Mark Wright (61 tackles) and Jason Hunter (48 tackles). Gavin Melendez is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end.
“They’re very athletic,” Watson said. “They have a lot of very fast players. They’re undefeated for a reason. They’re a well-coached team. They have some tough kids, and they fly around.”
Cedar Creek’s offense is one of the best in the state. Senior quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 2,536 yards and 33 touchdowns. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez is one of New Jersey’s top sophomores with 50 catches for 877 yards. Purdue University-recruit Malachi Melton has 60 catches for 785 yards.
“I think if we could start fast on offense that would be big,” Watson said. “They haven’t been scored on a lot. If we can start fast and do what we do, and our defense does a good job of containing them, it could put us in a pretty good spot.”
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#19 Jamal Chapman with the game's last touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
The Cedar Creek High School football team celebrates winning the Central Jersey Group II championship in Egg Harbor City on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates won their first sectional title since 2015. They will play Hillside (11-0) for the South-Central Regional Championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rutgers University. At center is Richard McQueen (2) flashing the No. 1 sign. Below, Pirates senior Malachi Melton tries to break a tackle as sophomore Kevin Dougherty reaches out to make a block.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton tries to bring in a pass from quarterback Louie Barrios (not shown) during the Central Jersey Group II championship game last Saturday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC#45 Will Marable puts pressure on Bernards QB #7 Teddy Gouldin who winds up throwing a pass intercepted by CC#19 Jamal Chapman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC#16 Malachi Melton with a long catch inbound.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC QB #4 Louie Barrios leaps across the goal line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC QB #4 Louie Barrios with the carry.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. (l-r) Bernards #20 Patrick Cardwell receives a block from CC#7 Jeremy Taylor allowing CC QB #4 Louie Barriosto rack up yardage on a carry.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC#19 Jamal Chapman with the interception
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. (l-r) Bernards #28 Evan Farlow gets stopped by CC#56 Tyler Hendrickson.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. (l-r) CC#16 Malachi Melton and #34 Taylor Manning on an extra point kick.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals. CC#16 Malachi Melton races across the field for a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111719_spt_cedarcreek
On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. CC# 16 Malachi Melton finds room down the sideline.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. Panther #12 Nick Tuzzolino breaks through to the goal line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. Panther #12 Nick Tuzzolino
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. CC# 16 Malachi Melton gets knocked out of bounds by Panther #5 Charlie Vitale.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111019_spt_cedarcreek
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.