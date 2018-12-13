The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is looking for help identifying the individuals involved in stealing Christmas lawn decorations.
The department announced in a news release Tuesday that it has responded to 20 incidents of reported thefts.
Police said they recovered a bicycle left behind by one suspect during one of the thefts. They ask for assistance identifying the owner of the bike and one male suspect captured on surveillance video.
Police ask that tips and information be emailed to cid@ehtpd.com, that people call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.