The Ocean County Health Department said Wednesday that the measles outbreak in the county now totals 18 confirmed cases.
The department also reported that there are 16 potential cases are under investigation.
The age range so far for the current outbreak is 6 months to 27 years-old.
According to the health department, measles-like symptoms include fever, rash, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and pink eye. Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing and can live on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.
The health department reminded people in its statement Wednesday to check their immunization records and, if there is any sign of symptoms, to contact your healthcare provider prior to showing up at that provider’s office so that appropriate arrangements can be made for examination or treatment.
The potential for spreading infection exists four days prior and four days after a measles rash onset, officials said. People can become ill from measles from 5 to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.
The Ocean County Health Department stated that it continues to communicate and coordinate daily with the State of New Jersey Department of Health and other healthcare providers in response to the measles outbreak.