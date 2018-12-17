Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg
Buy Now

A detour will be in place  from Wednesday to Friday for westbound motorists on Washington Avenue to due to county road work.

The roadwork will effect Washington Avenue, between Rt. 9 in Pleasantville and Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County officials said westbound motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

Load comments