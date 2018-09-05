The NFL season begins with with a day-long celebration at Penns Landing prior to the Eagles game.
Eagles Legends, including six-time Pro Bowler David Akers, Jason Avant, four-time Pro Bowler Harold Carmichael, Super Bowl LII Champion Brent Celek, four-time Pro Bowler Randall Cunningham, Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter, and two-time Pro Bowler Brian Westbrook, will be greeting fans and signing autographs throughout the afternoon.
The NFL will be giving two lucky fans, tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
There will also be a musical performances by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Daya as well as country duo LOCASH at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will also be headlining the Driven by Hyundai concert at 7 p.m.
The free event at Great Plaza is rain or shine and runs 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The Eagles vs. Falcons game will not be broadcast after the event.