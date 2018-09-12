Are you looking for family events? Do you like having fun on your own or do you hate large crowds but want to have fun regardless? Stress no more because whatever type of person you are, we’ve got you covered!
Here is a list of fun and amazing events for you and yours this weekend:
Sea Isle city’s 29th annual fall family festival weekend: This festival includes 300 vendors, 12 food choices, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides. It’s happening on September 15-16, 2018 at the JFK Boulevard and the promenade. Parking is free and Jitney service will be available on Saturday, starting at 9 in the morning.
Cape May food and wine celebration: Indulge in good food, fine wine and all types of culinary delights at the 21st Cape May food and wine celebration. This event will begin on Friday, September 14- Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Mid -Atlantic center in Cape May.
Jefferson Starship: Jefferson Starship is appearing live at the Tropicana showroom at Tropicana casino in Atlantic City this Saturday, September 15, at 8:00 pm. You can buy tickets online for as low as 25 dollars per person.
The Stylistics: One of the best-known Philadelphia soul groups of all time will be performing live in concert at 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 15 in the Grand at Golden Nugget-Atlantic city. Tickets are now available online at viagogo.com, Ticketmaster and vividseats.com
Motor City live-A Motown tribute: Happening on Sunday, September 16, 2018, 1:00 pm at the theatre at Hard Rock hotel and casino in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at stubhub.com and at ticketmaster.com.
Cape May’s Harvest Brew festival: Enjoy craft beer and celebrate south Jersey during this all day festival that celebrates all things local. Taps begin to flow at 10 am until 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 15, 2018. The event will take place on the grounds of Emlen physick estate in Cape May. Admission to the grounds is free as well as parking.
Civil war weekend at historic cold spring village: Meet authentically clad and equipped military and civilian reenactors who will discuss the everyday lives of Civil War soldiers and the roles civilians played in supporting them on September 15-16 at historic cold spring village in Cape May from 10: 00 am -4; 30pm each day.
Fall sidewalk sale: Walk the streets of Cape May and see all the interesting items for purchase during this 4-day event. There is free entertainment, designated parking, handicapped access and public transportation. The event is currently ongoing and does not end until Sunday, September 16. Join in the fun at the Washington street mall in Cape May.