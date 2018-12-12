EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP-- The newly constructed Aldi grocery store that is the first in the township and it will soon welcome its first customers.
The store has announced that it will hold a grand opening Dec. 20 that will feature contests and prizes.
According to Aldi's website, the first 100 customers at the store, which sits next to a La-Z-Boy on the Black Horse Pike in the English Creek area, will have a chance to win a golden ticket worth up to $100. They will also receive a free reusable bag and can enter to win a year of free produce.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will close at 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Despite winter storms delaying the start of the project in March, the site's developer, Doug Scarborough, had stated that the goal was to have the store open by the end of this year.
“They want to open in 2018, so we’re really pushing for that and hopefully we’ll get it done,” Scarborough, who is the owner of Tower Avenue LLC of Cherry Hill, said in March.
The application for the 17,825 square foot grocery store with 121 parking spaces was approved by the Township’s Planning Board on Aug. 15, 2016.
They were granted three variances. First, that the front yard setback to Highgate Avenue is 23.75 feet instead of the 50 feet required by ordinance. Second, that two mounted signs on the south and west side of the building, where one is permitted by ordinance. Third, that those signs be 9.5 feet high instead of 5 feet.
It is the only Aldi store in this part of the county, Township Administrator Peter Miller said.
“As far as I know, there is none in this part of Atlantic County,” Miller said in March, adding there used to be one in Pleasantville that has since closed.
In addition to the grocery store, the second phase of the project includes a pad site for a 6,220-square-foot retail building, which was given preliminary approval by the board. The developer must return to the board for approval before the pad site is built out.