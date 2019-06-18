091118_nws_flooding3.jpg

Cars drive through flood waters along Fairmount and California avenues in Atlantic City on Monday. This is a part of the city where water doesn’t drain into the Baltic Avenue Canal.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The risk for roadway, stream and creek flooding from heavy thunderstorms has caused the National Weather Service to place South Jersey in a flash flood watch.

The watch was actually an extension of the original flash flood watch for Monday into early Tuesday morning. This watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

In addition to flooding, there is the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency, has placed the region in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, a slight risk. Damaging winds will be the main threat, followed by a low risk of a tornado. 

This is a developing story. Come back for updates. 

