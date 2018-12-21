Areas in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have reported road and coastal flooding Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The southbound section of NJ 47 south of Mackeys Lane in Cumberland county experienced flooding according to a report sent in at 6:42 a.m.
The National Weather Service also reported flooding on U.S. 40 east of CR 608/Franklin Avenue to east of Dorset Avenue in both directions at 6:27 a.m.
Coastal flooding has caused lane restrictions on state highway 47 near West Rio Grande Avenue in Lower Township as of 6 a.m. this morning.
Flooding was reported on Route 147 Westbound at Maryland Avenue in Middle Township at 5:28 a.m.
Eastbound drivers on U.S. 30 east of NJ 50/CR 563 in Egg Harbor City could also see flooding, according to a report at 5:26 a.m.
