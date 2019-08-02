ATLANTIC CITY — A citizen complaint about narcotic activity led to the arrest of three men and a woman, and the recovery of assorted drugs Wednesday.
According to police, the information was provided to Det. Darrin Lorady of the Special Investigations Section regarding the possession and distribution of narcotics from an apartment in the unit south block of Iowa Avenue.
One of the described suspects, who police identified as Eric Melton, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest.
Detectives went to the apartment to arrest Melton. The apartment door was answered by a man police identified as Clyde Cummings, with Melton standing behind him. Upon seeing the detectives, Melton fled towards the rear of the apartment, police said.
The detectives entered the apartment to arrest Melton and located him attempting to hide behind a bedroom door, they said.
Inside the apartment, detectives located 600 bags of heroin, an ounce of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, police said. Melton and Cummings, along with two additional occupants, Jonathan Lopez and Jamiyah Washington, were arrested.
Melton, Lopez and Washington were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Cummings was released on a summons with a future court date.
Police said those arrested and their charges include:
Eric Melton, a 25- year old man from Atlantic City.
CHARGES: Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and two active warrants.
Jonathan Lopez, a 28- year old man from Toms River
CHARGES: Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and an active warrant.
Jamiyah Washington, a 24- year old woman from Atlantic City.
CHARGES: Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and an active warrant.
Clyde Cummings, a 37- year old man from Atlantic City.
CHARGES: Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.