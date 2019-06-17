EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four people were injured after a Ford Escape hit a Honda Pilot Monday morning on Somers Point Mays Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township.
The Escape's driver, Mark Zimmerman, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving northbound on Route 559 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Pilot, driven by Jessica Hannan, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, according to a press release from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Police responded at 10:30 a.m. Scullville Fire Company extricated Hannan from her vehicle.
Hannan and Zimmerman, plus an adult passenger and a juvenile passenger in Zimmerman's vehicle were transported to Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police closed down Somers Point Mays Landing Road from Steelmanville Road to Kathy Lane Monday. Egg Harbor Township firefighters from the Bargaintown and Scullville volunteer departments responded as well.
Officer James Ludwig of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is leading the crash investigation. Zimmerman was issued a traffic summons for careless driving.