NORTHFIELD — In honor of World Hearing Day, Better Hearing Inc. will have free hearing screenings Monday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 637 Tilton Road, in Mainland Professional Plaza.
According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the number of adults living with some form of hearing loss is expected to nearly double by 2060. Almost 29 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids. However, fewer than 30 percent of adults aged 70 and older, and only 16 percent aged 20-69, who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them.
Mona Trocki-Ozlek, founder of Better Hearing Inc., is a licensed audiologist and hearing aid dispenser with more than 35 years of experience. Better Hearing Inc. is a family-owned and operated business.
To find an ASHA-certified audiologist, see asha.org/profind. For more information about Better Hearing Inc., call them at 609-645-3055.