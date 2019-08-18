Jack McAvaddy, who is one of three current partners of the Gormley Funeral Home. McAvaddy's two "Happy Places" on his property are his back porch with a flower arrangement and 75-foot deep and 25- foot wide backyard Monday Aug 12, 2019. His second place is his kitchen. It is on the first floor and was redone 15 years ago. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY – Jack McAvaddy, a partner at the Gormley Funeral Home, and his wife, Marcie, are lifelong Atlantic City residents. The 'Happy Places' in their home include their back porch overlooking the backyard and their kitchen.
Marcie, whose family began the Gormley Funeral Home in 1893, has lived in the house all her life. Jack moved in after the couple, who have been married for 54 years, got together. Three generations of their family have now grown up in the house.
Their 'Happy Places' revolve around rest, relaxation, and, most importantly, family time. They have four children and eight grandchildren, so the house can get full fast.
"We have crowds," Marcie said.
The kitchen underwent a full renovation 15 years ago, when everything was rearranged and modernized. This opened up space for everyone to be able to fit comfortably. The dining room table can be extended for holidays and get-togethers when everyone is visiting at the same time.
Jack says that his grandchildren like to spend most of their time outside, and there is plenty of space for them to do so. An awning covers the back porch, which has a full table set, and down the stairs is a large garden area with more tables and chairs.
"You don’t see many places like this in Atlantic City," Jack said about his backyard area. "We don’t have any neighbors, so it’s very secluded and private."
Jack and Marcie also enjoy spending fall outside on the porch, especially when it rains, and only have to remove the awning in the winter when there is risk of heavy snowfall.
Jack said that in the past, summer activities were mainly held on the front porch, but that after gambling was legalized in Atlantic City they decided to move their porch time out back.
"When gaming was approved in '78 there was too much bus traffic out front, so we renovated the back to be a place where family and friends could gather," Jack said.
Another factor contributing to Jack and Marcie’s Atlantic City home being a 'Happy Place' is its location.
"We can walk to six or seven of best restaurants in Atlantic City," Jack said. "We love taking advantage of the amenities of Atlantic City."
They are also a two block walk away from the ocean and the bay, and are close to the boardwalk, where Jack likes to go on morning bike rides. Jack says he appreciates the calmness and serenity of the beach and the boardwalk early in the day before anyone else is there.
My Happy Place appears every Monday in The Press of Atlantic City.
PHOTOS of Gormley Funeral Home's Jack McAvaddy in his 'Happy Place' in Atlantic City
