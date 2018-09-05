The following beaches in the Atlantic and Cape May counties remain guarded as of September 5, 2018:
Brigantine:10th street, 2nd street North, 15 street north , and 26 Street beach.
Margate: Clermont Avenue, Huntington Avenue, Thurlow Avenue, and Washington Avenue.
Sea Isle City: 40th street, 45th street, 59th street, and 86th street.
North wildwood: 5th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 15th Avenue, 18th Avenue, and 22nd Avenue.
Ocean City: St Charles place, Brighton place, 8the street, 9th street, 11th street, 12th street, 34th street, and 58th street.