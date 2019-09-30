ATLANTIC CITY — A 22-year-old male and a teen were arrested Saturday afternoon after officers responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
The alert came at 12:15 p.m., notifying officers of a shot fired near the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Responding officers Christian Ivanov and Daniel Arra saw a driver in the opposite lane turn his head to watch them pass, swerve into the opposite lane, and quickly correct by turning back into his lane, according to police.
The officers pulled the car over, and noticed a joint on the floor of the back of the car where the only passenger was sitting.
There was also a noticeable smell of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
The driver, Raquil Hayes, of Atlantic City, exited the car and was arrested. He had a suspended New Jersey driver’s license, police said.
The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Northfield, refused to get out of the car, but did so after talking with Arra, one of the police department’s negotiators. Police found a loaded handgun and more than 8 grams of marijuana on him, according to police.
Hayes was charged with possession of a dangerous substance and several motor vehicle summons. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a CDS. He is being held at the Harborfields Detention Facility.
