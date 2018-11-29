Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is expected to open their sports book during the first quarter of 2019.
“The forthcoming launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook in New Jersey will mark another step towards becoming a significant player in the national and international sports betting and online gaming industry,” said Kresimir Spajic, senior vice president of online gaming at Hard Rock International, in a statement.
Gaming Innovation Group, a Malta-based gaming services company, has signed a contract with Hard Rock International, which will bring sports betting to Hard Rock’s Atlantic City locale by next year, according to a joint press release.
The deal includes online wagering, over-the-counter sports betting and self-service terminals at Hard Rock by the first quarter of 2019, the company said.
The two companies signed a letter of intent on Oct. 12 of this year.
The agreement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s May decision lifting the ban on sports betting, pushing the decision to states. In June, Gov. Murphy signed into law a bill allowing sports betting in New Jersey.
The recent update of the National Football League’s policy on commercial gaming lifted the restriction on Hard Rock’s future sportsbook operation in Atlantic City.
According to the policy, operators of casinos and sports books can now be naming rights partners of NFL venues, subject to certain conditions. Hard Rock International became Miami Dolphins stadium naming partner in 2016 with an 18-year agreement.
Gaming Innovation Group and Hard Rock International have previous ties, with the group providing Hard Rock with a website and other platform services.
Hard Rock will join Ocean Resort Casino, Golden Nugget, Bally’s Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City as properties that offer sports betting.