Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
34 Amy Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp W Smith Prop Llc; 10/21/19. $175,000
720 S New Road, 1p Patel Yogeshkum N Patel Gita; 10/21/19. $58,500
115 W Church St, One Mechanic Street Llc Allen Kia Maria; 10/22/19. $199,000
18 Cortez Ave, Larotonda Nicholas L Rowan Gaetana Inserra; 10/23/19. $215,000
50 W Bolton Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary H Gunter Joyce; 10/23/19. $187,000
468 N Shore Road, Ramos Rivera Lucinda Ji Tony; 10/23/19. $149,500
11 Oyster Bay Road Apt C, Dilara Sayeda Alam Khurshid; 10/25/19. $60,500
1 Mechanic St Unit 409, One Mechanic Street Llc Rychlewski Megan; 10/28/19. $147,500
ATLANTIC CITY
10 S Albany Ave, Island Campus Redevelopment Urban Renewal Assoc Llc Stockton University; 10/09/19. $40,000,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1412 2, Shlapak Myron Pennington Carmel Delrossi; 10/09/19. $110,000
733 Caspian Ave, Citimortgage Inc Malloy Sheri; 10/10/19. $43,000
411 N Connecticut Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc 411 N Connecticut Ave Llc 10/10/19. $42,000
3501 Pacific Ave #82, Kreger Bertram/Atty Koziar Oleg; 10/11/19. $17,500
3501 Pacific Ave Unit #215, Kreger Bertram/Atty Volpe Valerie R; 10/11/19. $17,500
3501 Pacific Ave Unit 84, Kreger Bertram/Atty Koziar Oleg; 10/11/19. $17,500
3501 Pacific Ave #60, Kreger Bertram/Atty Koziar Anna 10/11/19. $17,500
117 N Morris Ave, Krantz Samuel Hossain Mohd A; 10/11/19. $109,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 509, Ong Ha T Tran Jerry; 10/15/19. $65,000
406 N Massachusetts Ave, Uhland Ivana J Vargas John Jr; 10/15/19. $151,500
1913 Hummock Ave, Newrez Llc Home4you Llc; 10/16/19. $61,190
109 N Montpelier Ave, Ruley A Dennis Nguyen Quoc T; 10/16/19. $90,000
225 N Arizona Ave, Islam Mohammed Z Moon Mehnaz; 10/16/19. $60,000
128 S Newton Ave, Weller Robert H Ilson Bernard E; 10/16/19. $979,000
3501 Boardwalk B102, Gases Judith Larkin Raymond J; 10/16/19. $85,000
119 N New Jersey Ave Apt 40b, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Khalid Matihullah; 10/17/19. $61,001
118 N Raleigh Ave, Husaeen Iqbal Salim Sheikh; 10/17/19. $160,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3109‐2, Chu Edward/Tr Buchanan Robin; 10/18/19. $225,000
526 Pacific Ave #1707, Belen Juliana Ticzon/Atty Bergonio Karen; 10/18/19. $186,000
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Hogan Samantha; 10/18/19. $13,949
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Horne Michael Alan; 10/18/19. $13,949
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Adams Steven R; 10/18/19. $13,949
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Zsilavecz Jason G; 10/18/19. $14,749
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Bates Laurie O; 10/18/19. $13,949
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Tharp Lori A; 10/18/19. $13,949
2419 Trenwith Terrace, Kwart Kurt Ullah Mohammad E; 10/21/19. $56,000
2418 Trenwith Terrace, Kwart Kurt Ullah Mohammad E; 10/21/19. $56,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit #1406 Tower II, We Are American Wholesale Llc Beehler John Robert; 10/21/19. $107,500
4 Windjammer Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Designs By Dash Prop Llc; 10/22/19. $95,000
1825 Beach Ave, George Jon Lenard Avila Shiela; 10/23/19. $93,000
106 Sunrise Ave, Jennings Robert Tran Paul; 10/23/19. $410,000
221, 233 Boardwalk and S Seaside Ave, AC Purchase Llc 221 235 Boardwalk Llc; 10/23/19. $550,000
213 N South Carolina Ave, 1401 Memorial Llc Vitepsk Realty Group Llc; 10/24/19. $250,000
240 N Nevada Ave, Liang Feisi Nguyen Maria; 10/24/19. $70,000
526 Pacific Ave Un 1104, Jordan Judy D Angel Carla; 10/24/19. $145,000
601 N Michigan Ave, Galindo Juan 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc; 10/25/19. $163,000
2834 Atlantic Ave #505, Ortman Glen Elassad Linda; 10/25/19. $60,000
144 S Tennessee Ave, Twin Hotel Corp Tennessee Atlantic Qozb Llc; 10/25/19. $999,000
101 South Plaza, 1411 Weinstein Leonard A/Tr/Tr Erlich Eli; 10/25/19. $147,500
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 707, Prelle Albert Banks Wanda; 10/28/19. $68,000
101 South Plaza Un 1501, Rovner Robert Pikunas Gerald; 10/28/19. $136,500
600 Pacific Ave B204, Agresti Joseph A Marie Campanile Rev Tr; 10/29/19. $117,000
4107 Van Renseleer Ave, Situ Jie Min Chen Fengling; 10/30/19. $120,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1704‐2, Allan R Frank Inv Llc Teti Anne; 10/30/19. $440,000
1815 Lincoln Ave, Bc Real Estate Ventures Llc Lee Mccurry Janette M; 10/31/19. $17,000
BRIGANTINE
140 Lincoln Drive, Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt Flannery Michael; 10/10/19. $330,000
13 S Fredricksburg Ave, Wong Mei Che Rodenhausen Nancy L; 10/10/19. $280,000
184 39th St, Donahue Patrick Pike Jason J; 10/10/19. $160,000
2904 W Brigantine Ave, Busco Ralph Paul Smith Ross J; 10/11/19. $495,000
301& 303 W Evans Blvd & 14 Franklin Place, Family Summers 301 Llc Hob 37 Llc; 10/11/19. $375,000
352 35th St, Rote David S Falzarano Philip F; 10/11/19. $985,000
104 S 25th St, Corsetti Robert J Hannigan Amy J; 10/11/19. $385,000
4420 Whalerman Road, Hunt Thomas J Jr/Exr Cosgrove Gerald; 10/15/19. $345,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd #6104, Calcerano Carol Doms Margaret M; 10/15/19. $277,000
4021 Atlantic Brigantne Blvd 4021 A, Atl Brig Blvd Llc P&O Nj Inv Llc; 10/16/19. $480,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit T6, Randzo Edward Castellucci Nicholas F; 10/16/19. $75,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3105, Kern Eleanor K Alborg Concha; 10/16/19. $357,000
912 N Shore Drive, Creagh Gary Corson Eric N; 10/16/19. $725,000
3007 Bayshore #23, Kelly William J Quaranta Ann Marie; 10/17/19. $275,000
403 Albacore Lane, Kroll Matthew M Toole Richard D; 10/17/19. $319,900
433 Albacore Lane, Filoso Nicholas F Knoll Theodore F; 10/17/19. $339,000
12 Gull Cove, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Hlobik Tibor; 10/17/19. $240,000
4 Bramble Drive, Ventura Alfred J Wagner Earl J; 10/18/19 227,500
428 W Shore Drive Un 8, Varanyak Robert Cawley Richard; 10/18/19. $315,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Un N207, Feuer George Mcdonald Stephen E; 10/18/19. $450,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave #506, Telofski Lorena S Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo Jane Leslie Dalton Ira; 10/21/19. $300,000
6 Lighthouse Drive Un B, Housetop Capital Llc Steward David P; 10/21/19. $275,000
17 Macdermott Place, Anthony Acunto Brian Heiligman Lynn B; 10/21/19. $547,500
77 Sailfish Drive, US Bank Na Rosenberg Richard; 10/22/19. $215,000
219 11th St So, Maguire Elizabeth/Exr Brault Peter V; 10/22/19. $359,000
105 26th St So, Zaher Alfred W Goldberg Richard; 10/22/19. $270,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Un S309, Denne Philip S Mitnick Diane W; 10/23/19. $380,000
30 N 11 St, Njhr 1 Llc Nikolaus Corey Stephen; 10/24/19. $305,000
24 Bramble Drive, Semmelhaack Mary Ellen Reznik Aleksey; 10/25/19. $260,000
339 Arbegast Drive, Stewart Linda S Gallo Susan; 10/25/19. $205,000
4636b Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Hudson Lynn Warne Patricia S; 10/25/19. $405,000
17 Casa Court, Heffron Robert F/Atty Fiocca Jessica A; 10/25/19. $197,900
4540 W Brigantine Ave #S‐105, Dougherty Robert J Maikisch David; 10/25/19. $250,000
4229 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Alb Rjr Llc Busco Ralph Paul; 10/25/19. $180,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
322 Carver Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary H Lac Man H; 10/15/19. $157,000
75 Marshall Drive, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tr Co Na Spartan Properties Llc; 10/16/19. $267,000
3027 Tremont Ave, Palermo Cleo Pham Son; 10/16/19. $57,000
236 Lily Road, Black Wilmer F Jr Wenzke Robert S; 10/16/19. $280,000
1 Olivia Drive, Fineran Patricia A Dukes Zelda; 10/16/19. $270,000
323 Reynolds Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon Korsachki Vladimir Lachezarov; 10/16/19. $140,175
112 Contitution Drive, Midnight Realty Llc Hackenberg Patti; 10/16/19. $180,000
16 Rushwood Drive, Degraw Michelle L Stratoti David; 10/17/19. $181,280
136 School House Road, Sembello Anthony J IV Colon Jocelyn; 10/18/19. $165,000
22 Country Hickory Lane, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Stoyko Alexander; 10/18/19. $42,987
110 Blue Spruce Ave, Price Victoria/Atty Rosales Investments Group Llc; 10/18/19. $42,000
127 Pine Ave, Esposito Michael Ronaldson Kristyn J; 10/21/19. $268,000
205 Mitchell Drive, Lacasse James Fiola Mia K; 10/21/19. $175,000
303 Longport Blvd Un F‐30, Monihan Jeffrey L Tortis Joseph; 10/21/19. $40,000
12 Canterbury St, Inthavong Khanthaly Vonellingtton Kelly; 10/21/19. $176,000
18 Scarlett Oak Circle, Humbert Jered A Garrow Christopher; 10/21/19. $384,500
149 Dunlin Lane, Pagano Linda Smolens Hazel; 10/21/19. $200,000
107 Leap St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Chowdhury Rubayet H; 10/22/19. $87,000
6617 Mill Road, Sasek Michael G/Tr Angelo Peter J Jr; 10/22/19. $150,000
349 Sunflower Drive, Pfau Thomas K Umphlett Jerry C; 10/22/19. $320,000
2138 Ocean Heights Ave, Mennella Myrtle Coto Carlos; 10/22/19. $217,000
203 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Wiech Kimberly B; 10/23/19. $272,435
311 Cedar Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Saler Elaine A; 10/23/19. $305,985
206 La Costa Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Civichan Jancy; 10/23/19. $267,600
127 Bernard Ave, Akhtar Waqas Sanchez Ava M; 10/23/19. $159,900
9 High School Drive, Tamru Frank L Pfau Thomas K; 10/23/19. $345,000
612 Zion Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Kehayov Chavdar Petkov; 10/23/19. $81,102
14 Vella La Vella Lane, Murphy Irene/Exrx Martinolich Jeannie; 10/24/19. $95,000
4 Kings Way, Merendino Anthony G III Smith Elyse M; 10/28/19. $310,000
219 Virginia Ave, John M Biernbaum Family Tr Eaton Kathleen; 10/28/19. $210,000
214 Heather Croft, Dear Ryan Chabur Guillermo; 10/28/19. $65,100
6 Country Cedar Lane, Hodapp Kelly Rosso Julia; 10/28/19. $110,000
2 Kendall Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Munyon Jeffrey; 10/29/19. $164,900
210 Folsom Ave, Munyon Jeffrey Boyer Steffanie J; 10/29/19. $181,000
47 Gallant Fox Lane, Mastero Ronald J Yurick Colin; 10/29/19. $290,000
131 Treetop Lane, Marek Dirk/Exr Do Andy D; 10/29/19. $225,000
4021 Ridge Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Zamora Carlos Ramirez; 10/30/19. $205,000
105 Gatewood Road, Kehayov Chavdar Petkov Mehmood Nawazish; 10/30/19. $225,000
1441 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Nell Run Prop Llc; 10/30/19. $108,216
269 Steelmanville Road, Houtan Khosro Duffy Michael E; 10/31/19. $294,000
106 Lucille Drive, Morales Lidia Echevarria Javier; 10/31/19. $197,500
303 Longport Blvd #D‐15, Henry Ralph Sr Lange Matthew; 10/31/19. $60,000
303 Longport Blvd, Eastman Donald F Ichinaga Timothy; 10/31/19. $25,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
157 Kensington Drive, Welch Bruce Schwegel Joseph; 10/15/19. $312,500
167 S New York Road, Mannis John N Trama Joseph; 10/15/19. $175,000
509 Second Ave, Smith Brian P Boddy Daniel; 10/15/19. $136,300
624 Park Place, Tilton Joanne M Yan Hai; 10/16/19. $720,000
78 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Vongsavanh Bounachanh Hess Jonathan; 10/16/19. $89,900
81 Trotters Lane #505, Edgar Carole Pieczkolon Margaret M; 10/16/19. $115,000
227 W Herschel St, Bowles Carl R Skroskis Denise; 10/16/19. $292,500
109 Harwich Way, Richard Kathleen Ann/Exrx Kwon Kyung Sook; 10/18/19. $250,000
234 S Frankfurt Ave, Mikle Kenneth G,/Atty Baginski Slawomir; 10/18/19. $300,000
121 Kensington Drive, Williams John Schwenger Jeremiah; 10/18/19. $300,000
HAMMONTON
52 Jamestown Blvd, Scarani Brunilda Ramirez Leticia; 10/18/19. $142,000
818 N 3rd St, Henry Ervin L Longo Jason I; 10/21/19. $258,000
46 Dogwood Lane, Kmd Construction Llc Sherwood Alfred Kenneth III; 10/22/19. $331,200
16 Jerry Lane, Lombardo Joseph P Shields John C; 10/23/19. $255,000
414 Passmore Ave, Dawson Ida May Dawson Nancy L; 10/28/19. $160,000
541 N 1st Road, Creekview Development Co Llc Capoferri Robert; 10/30/19. $322,395
49 Pressey St, Korte William Storey Megan P; 10/30/19. $155,000
625 Pine Road, Demarco Ricky/Ind&Atty Betts And Betts Llc; 10/31/19. $698,879
14 Jamestown Blvd, Mtglq Investors Lp Nanni Bradley Ashley; 10/31/19. $103,000
MARGATE
8706 Fulton Ave, Rosenberger Gerard L Revolution Builders Inc; 10/09/19. $610,000
12 N Quincy Ave, Price John/Exr&Ind Davco Construction Inc; 10/09/19. $705,000
8105 Ventnor Ave, Rogers Petronilla Rina/Exr Piraino Builders Llc; 10/09/19. $854,000
312 N Vendome Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Greenspan Steven A; 10/09/19. $274,900
7701 Atlantic Ave #66, Jwa Investments Llc Meyer Wendy H; 10/09/19. $270,000
12 S Lancaster Ave, Spatzier Raquel K Mark R Eskin Rev Tr; 10/09/19. $1,750,000
7803 Atlantic Ave, Solomon Bay Fine Homes Llc Lomas Plaza Llc; 10/10/19. $190,000
118 N Jefferson Ave Unit B, Savopoulos Nicholas S Pinkerton Michael D; 10/11/19. $425,000
221 N Union Ave, Freeman Norman Pisani Christopher; 10/15/19. $302,500
8100 Fulton Ave, Tragbar Craig Odonnell Donna; 10/15/19. $350,000
60 Bayside Court, Ehrlich Harold/Ind&Exr Levy Ellen S; 10/15/19. $445,000
216 N Nassau Ave, Mb Markland Contracting Co Reynolds Thomas Edward; 10/17/19. $350,000
15 S Huntington Ave, Robbins Donald Roberts Joshua; 10/18/19. $1,165,000
310 N Nassau Ave, US Bank Na Hirsch Amy; 10/18/19. $751,000
5 N Union Ave, Ciro Dominic V Heffler Allen; 10/21/19. $1,050,000
212 N Adams Ave #5, Prins Noel Rao Christopher M; 10/21/19. $445,000
9415 Winchester Ave Un A, Szychter Norman Rajagopalan Aruna; 10/21/19. $480,000
112 N Clarendon Ave, Byrnes Patrick Marchiani Dominic P; 10/22/19. $255,000
30 West Drive, Pestrak Judith Slaw Erica; 10/23/19. $444,000
9415 Pacific Ave #37, Talarico Anthony Dougherty Michelle D; 10/25/19. $81,500
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
711 W Rio Grande Ave, Swindell Norman Bruce Nguyen Luan; 9/2019. $14,000
560 May Ave, Verdade Rosa Maldonado Fabiola; 9/2019. $135,000
38 Matthews Ave, Ferrigno Denise Cimini Samantha; 9/2019. $137,400
108 States Ave, Oettinger Richard Thorson John C; 9/2019. $154,000
102 W Drumbed Road, Feyas Elizabeth D Shontz Andrew Christopher; 9/2019. $160,000
214 E Virginia Ave, Yagecic Edward O’Hara Bridget; 9/2019. $166,500
116 Alexander Ave, Woodring William J Ruger Thomas L Jr; 9/2019. $174,000
321 Erma Lane, Mastalski Jennifer Mc Monagle Francis C Jr; 9/2019. $175,000
78 Woodland Ave, Sulon Gregory A Egan Scott M; 9/2019. $175,000
920 Myrna Road, Read Catherine T Taylor Aaron D; 9/2019. $187,000
408 Delaware Ave, Conaty Thomas Carcani Erion S; 9/2019. $201,000
132 Iowa Ave, Brown Ethan T Paprzycki Christopher T; 9/2019. $209,000
1006 Rose Hill Parkway, Dorn Roberta D Schneider Joseph M; 9/2019. $233,900
937 Shunpike Road, Linus Joan C Carchidi Joseph J; 9/2019. $355,000
202 Iselin Road, Crane Robert C Garrity William J; 9/2019. $360,000
1066 Seashore Road, De Torre David Fisher Alan J; 9/2019. $475,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
12 Steeple Court, Wittschen Raymond A III Quirk Kyle E; 9/2019. $337,000
14 Saddlewood Drive,Osmundsen Douglas S Harting Jennifer A; 9/2019. $420,000
56 Benny’s Landing Road, Mascaro Joel P Trust Schwartz Philip L; 9/2019. $525,000
2 Second Drive, Blsg Dev LLC Fsaf LLC; 9/2019. $605,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
437 W 16th Ave Un 1, Harnitchek David S Kilbride Gerald; 9/2019. $375,000
226 E 18th Ave, Borelli John Rosenello Patrick; 9/2019. $380,000
810 New Jersey Ave, Ellis William Bove Ronald Jr; 9/2019. $380,000
324 E 11th Ave, Petrie George S Nw Beach House LLC; 9/2019. $390,500
Lot 2 Block 272, Carson Patricia Est Albright Harry Joseph; 9/2019. $450,000
1320 Arch St Partnership Brady Michael P; 9/2019. 1305 Seaboard Circle, $475,000
220 E 24th Ave, Gunst Robert J Mc Devitt Victor; 9/2019. $630,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
OCEAN CITY
336-338 Bay Ave, Batterman Scott Sawicky Danuta M; 9/2019. $320,000
