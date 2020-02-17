Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1705, Ercole Lobiondo Justina/Per Rep&Ind Randanella Joseph; 12/03/19. $118,000
2430 Trenwith Terrace, Malinowski Zbigniew/Tr Majbed Property 3 Llc; 12/03/19. $115,000
332 N Trenton Ave, Callio Pauline M/Exr Bennis Anne Marie; 12/04/19. $110,750
30 N Aberdeen Place, Harkins Anne Nguyen Nghi G; 12/04/19. $220,000
743 Massachusetts Ave, Mcginty Bernadette J/Tr/Tr Wisdom Global Realty Atlantic City Llc; 12/04/19. $520,000
BRIGANTINE
323 Seashell Lane, Bryan William Jay Topolski Carol; 12/04/19. $235,000
800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 105, Keyser Darlene M Doyle Daniel William; 12/05/19. $125,000
4324 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Siegel Timothy Damore Glenn; 12/05/19. $887,000
BUENA
201 W Pacific Ave, Medio Frank Sr Quintana Yamil O; 12/03/19. $138,000
398 Wheat Road, Coffin Shelia Cain Jessica Ann; 12/05/19. $85,000
205 W Flower St, Obrien Shawn Narzikulov Djamollidin; 12/12/19. $112,500
214 South Ave, Burchfield Brandi Bacon Ana F; 12/16/19. $140,000
220 Jonas Ave, Sutton Matthew J Jr Delvalle Jose Luis; 12/30/19. $200,00
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Point Drive, Brass Investment Group Llc Whitlock Charles; 12/03/19. $62,000
164 Jeffers Landing Road, Ritz Properties Llc Deasy Sean H; 12/03/19. $55,000
200 Lyons Court, Mckenzie Tarana Hernandez Reyes Brenda; 12/04/19. $150,000
107 Daphne Road, Driver Matthew Kashmiri Amer; 12/04/19. $260,000
106 Regency Road, US Bank Na Jonuzi Lazam; 12/06/19. $205,000
6550 Delilah Road Unit 508, Ntg Realty Holding Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 12/06/19. $220,000
83 Heather Croft, Gerbino Michele Desiderio Louis S; 12/06/19. $85,000
301 Cricket Drive, Sett Realty Llc Santiago Fanny; 12/06/19. $169,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
84 Cherokee Drive, Rehman Aneeb Vignuli Lisa; 12/04/19; $110,000
719 E Cordery Ave, Ramos Nadya G Brown Kristin Ryan; 12/04/19. $185,000
27 Malibu Way, Pratt Nicole J Lomangino Frank; 12/04/19. $65,000
159 S Genoa Ave, Ireland James P Karrer Adam; 12/04/19. $115,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2469 Arbor Court Unit 2469, Arboleda Carlos/Shff Srkr Holdings Llc; 12/05/19. $40,000
1038 Mcgeary Place, Phillips Genaro/Admr Nelson Stanley; 12/05/19. $180,000
215 Tryens Drive, Mccloskey Francis X Masich Jeffrey S; 12/05/19. $199,900
822 Harbor Ave, Paradise Properties Nj Llc Maro Kristin; 12/06/19. $229,000
1317 Elm St, Boyd Diane Williams John F; 12/06/19. 4120,000
4910 Winterbury Drive, Brennan Aljean Filipponi Dominick A; 12/06/19. $119,000
36 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 12/10/19. $73,500
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 221, Siegel Philip Oconnell James S/Tr; 12/06/19. $719,500
111 S 16th Ave #206, Mangel Benjamin,/Exr Sternthal Lewis; 12/10/19. $365,000
MARGATE
113 N Quincy Ave, Lazarus Fredric I Ashford Sarina; 12/12/19. $753,000
2 S Nassau Ave, Davis Daniel H Natale Michael; 12/12/19. $1,085,000
8 S Fredericksburg Ave, Axelrad Rita Jcm Development Llc; 12/12/19. $400,000
PLEASANTVILLE
115 W Edgewater Ave, Echeverria Maria A Kelly Matthew E; 12/05/19. $169,000
19 W Thompson Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger E Bollinger Benett Lynn; 12/05/19. $79,900
927 N Main St #E, Churchcare Inc Kamuhu Llc; 12/09/19. $315,000
411 Sheffield Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Gallego Julio E; 12/11/19. $103,650
110 E Reading Ave, Demps Yusuf Pavon Rosibel; 12/12/19. $175,000
VENTNOR
103 N Martindale Ave, Citerone William R Cohen Jeffrey D; 11/25/19. $401,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1109, Katzowsky Edith Tyler David; 11/25/19, $150,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 204, Ventnor Partnership Guckin Paul W III; 11/25/19. $125,000
115 N Portland Ave, Downey Craig L Alexander Mary; 11/26/19. $250,000
Cape May County
AVALON
64 W 27th Ave, Hepke Bruce Rockwood Robert K; 11/2019. $1,650,000
158 36th St, Scullin Patrick D Kroll Albert G; 11/2019. $2,895,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
144 E Bates Ave, Steinmetz George Lund James K; 11/2019. $150,000
22 E Greenwood Ave, Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC Austin Alexa M; 11/2019. $158,000
209 Arizona Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Peard Linda M; 11/2019. $158,700
115 Broadway Ave, $Stacy Thomas L Bhame David L; 11/2019. 185,000
403 Miller Ave, Lisowski Antoinette M Lehman Kimberly V; 11/2019. $245,000
504 Scott Ave, Kleis Patricia M Exr&C Sior Stephen; 11/2019. $264,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1187 Route 9 S, Eaves Keith A Ckjr Limited Liability Co; 11/2019. $280,000
30 Channel Road, Dollfus Robert J Jr Braun Holdings LLC; 11/2019. $600,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
758 W Pine Ave, Fiordaliso Joseph Glock Thomas G; 11/2019. $340,000
421 E 23rd Ave #105, Wynnefield Dev LLC Miller John J; 11/2019. $445,000
1104 Seaboard Circle, Gahagen Charles Bolger David; 11/2019. $450,000
OCEAN CITY
2308-10 Simpson Ave, Triebl Robert R Reid John; 11/2019. $612,500
3505 Asbury Ave 1st Fl #A, Jolin Properties LLC Gagliardi Alfred; 11/2019. $736,000
3522 Central Ave, Lynch John P Miller Jason R; 11/2019. $895,000
851 Pennlyn Place, Faino Vincent Bittenbender F; 11/2019. $960,000
3639 Central Ave, Lacher Beach Home LLC Carson Lacher Props LLC; 11/2019. $965,000
3700 Waterview Blvd #A, Adams Richard M Ruga John; 11/2019. $1,065,000
3744 Central Ave 1st Fl, Mc Laughlin Christina S Riddle Thomas M; 11/2019. $1,325,000
SEA ISLE CITY
125 38th St, 129 38th St LLC Laux Walter W; 11/2019. $1,270,000
30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Clothier Kevin; 11/2019. $1,350,000
STONE HARBOR
382 104th St, Rapine Wayne E Clover 382 LLC; 11/2019. $2,027,000
171 113th St, Fussey Paul David 171 113th St LLC; 11/2019. $2,115,000
130 108th St, Tom Clancy Group LLC 130 108th St LLC; 11/2019. $2,196,000
WILDWOOD
324 W Montgomery Ave, Hernandez Jorge Marnoch William J Jr; 11/2019. $220,000
101 E Taylor Ave G, Wray Carmen Piscitelli Nicholas; 11/2019. $242,500
4901 Susquehanna Ave #403, Chen Lee Donaldson Theresa; 11/2019. $257,500
413 W Taylor Ave, Galbraith J P Schnatz Michael F; 11/2019. $305,000
313 E Wildwood Ave A3, Reardon Props LLC Bruno Michael W; 11/2019. $410,000
Southern Ocean County
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000
62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000
64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000
11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000
21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000
17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000
46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900
42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500
114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000
103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000
55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500
109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486
44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000
5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000
1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500
368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900
220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000
355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000
217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000
63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000
36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000
993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000
141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000
291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000
88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000
39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335
8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000
9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000
17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500
52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500
201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100
252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000
780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
