Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3851 Boardwalk Unit 1705, Ercole Lobiondo Justina/Per Rep&Ind Randanella Joseph; 12/03/19. $118,000

2430 Trenwith Terrace, Malinowski Zbigniew/Tr Majbed Property 3 Llc; 12/03/19. $115,000

332 N Trenton Ave, Callio Pauline M/Exr Bennis Anne Marie; 12/04/19. $110,750

30 N Aberdeen Place, Harkins Anne Nguyen Nghi G; 12/04/19. $220,000

743 Massachusetts Ave, Mcginty Bernadette J/Tr/Tr Wisdom Global Realty Atlantic City Llc; 12/04/19. $520,000

BRIGANTINE

323 Seashell Lane, Bryan William Jay Topolski Carol; 12/04/19. $235,000

800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 105, Keyser Darlene M Doyle Daniel William; 12/05/19. $125,000

4324 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Siegel Timothy Damore Glenn; 12/05/19. $887,000

BUENA

201 W Pacific Ave, Medio Frank Sr Quintana Yamil O; 12/03/19. $138,000

398 Wheat Road, Coffin Shelia Cain Jessica Ann; 12/05/19. $85,000

205 W Flower St, Obrien Shawn Narzikulov Djamollidin; 12/12/19. $112,500

214 South Ave, Burchfield Brandi Bacon Ana F; 12/16/19. $140,000

220 Jonas Ave, Sutton Matthew J Jr Delvalle Jose Luis; 12/30/19. $200,00

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Point Drive, Brass Investment Group Llc Whitlock Charles; 12/03/19. $62,000

164 Jeffers Landing Road, Ritz Properties Llc Deasy Sean H; 12/03/19. $55,000

200 Lyons Court, Mckenzie Tarana Hernandez Reyes Brenda; 12/04/19. $150,000

107 Daphne Road, Driver Matthew Kashmiri Amer; 12/04/19. $260,000

106 Regency Road, US Bank Na Jonuzi Lazam; 12/06/19. $205,000

6550 Delilah Road Unit 508, Ntg Realty Holding Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 12/06/19. $220,000

83 Heather Croft, Gerbino Michele Desiderio Louis S; 12/06/19. $85,000

301 Cricket Drive, Sett Realty Llc Santiago Fanny; 12/06/19. $169,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

84 Cherokee Drive, Rehman Aneeb Vignuli Lisa; 12/04/19; $110,000

719 E Cordery Ave, Ramos Nadya G Brown Kristin Ryan; 12/04/19. $185,000

27 Malibu Way, Pratt Nicole J Lomangino Frank; 12/04/19. $65,000

159 S Genoa Ave, Ireland James P Karrer Adam; 12/04/19. $115,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2469 Arbor Court Unit 2469, Arboleda Carlos/Shff Srkr Holdings Llc; 12/05/19. $40,000

1038 Mcgeary Place, Phillips Genaro/Admr Nelson Stanley; 12/05/19. $180,000

215 Tryens Drive, Mccloskey Francis X Masich Jeffrey S; 12/05/19. $199,900

822 Harbor Ave, Paradise Properties Nj Llc Maro Kristin; 12/06/19. $229,000

1317 Elm St, Boyd Diane Williams John F; 12/06/19. 4120,000

4910 Winterbury Drive, Brennan Aljean Filipponi Dominick A; 12/06/19. $119,000

36 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 12/10/19. $73,500

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 221, Siegel Philip Oconnell James S/Tr; 12/06/19. $719,500

111 S 16th Ave #206, Mangel Benjamin,/Exr Sternthal Lewis; 12/10/19. $365,000

MARGATE

113 N Quincy Ave, Lazarus Fredric I Ashford Sarina; 12/12/19. $753,000

2 S Nassau Ave, Davis Daniel H Natale Michael; 12/12/19. $1,085,000

8 S Fredericksburg Ave, Axelrad Rita Jcm Development Llc; 12/12/19. $400,000

PLEASANTVILLE

115 W Edgewater Ave, Echeverria Maria A Kelly Matthew E; 12/05/19. $169,000

19 W Thompson Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger E Bollinger Benett Lynn; 12/05/19. $79,900

927 N Main St #E, Churchcare Inc Kamuhu Llc; 12/09/19. $315,000

411 Sheffield Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Gallego Julio E; 12/11/19. $103,650

110 E Reading Ave, Demps Yusuf Pavon Rosibel; 12/12/19. $175,000

VENTNOR

103 N Martindale Ave, Citerone William R Cohen Jeffrey D; 11/25/19. $401,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1109, Katzowsky Edith Tyler David; 11/25/19, $150,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 204, Ventnor Partnership Guckin Paul W III; 11/25/19. $125,000

115 N Portland Ave, Downey Craig L Alexander Mary; 11/26/19. $250,000

Cape May County

AVALON

64 W 27th Ave, Hepke Bruce Rockwood Robert K; 11/2019. $1,650,000

158 36th St, Scullin Patrick D Kroll Albert G; 11/2019. $2,895,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

144 E Bates Ave, Steinmetz George Lund James K; 11/2019. $150,000

22 E Greenwood Ave, Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC Austin Alexa M; 11/2019. $158,000

209 Arizona Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Peard Linda M; 11/2019. $158,700

115 Broadway Ave, $Stacy Thomas L Bhame David L; 11/2019. 185,000

403 Miller Ave, Lisowski Antoinette M Lehman Kimberly V; 11/2019. $245,000

504 Scott Ave, Kleis Patricia M Exr&C Sior Stephen; 11/2019. $264,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1187 Route 9 S, Eaves Keith A Ckjr Limited Liability Co; 11/2019. $280,000

30 Channel Road, Dollfus Robert J Jr Braun Holdings LLC; 11/2019. $600,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

758 W Pine Ave, Fiordaliso Joseph Glock Thomas G; 11/2019. $340,000

421 E 23rd Ave #105, Wynnefield Dev LLC Miller John J; 11/2019. $445,000

1104 Seaboard Circle, Gahagen Charles Bolger David; 11/2019. $450,000

OCEAN CITY

2308-10 Simpson Ave, Triebl Robert R Reid John; 11/2019. $612,500

3505 Asbury Ave 1st Fl #A, Jolin Properties LLC Gagliardi Alfred; 11/2019. $736,000

3522 Central Ave, Lynch John P Miller Jason R; 11/2019. $895,000

851 Pennlyn Place, Faino Vincent Bittenbender F; 11/2019. $960,000

3639 Central Ave, Lacher Beach Home LLC Carson Lacher Props LLC; 11/2019. $965,000

3700 Waterview Blvd #A, Adams Richard M Ruga John; 11/2019. $1,065,000

3744 Central Ave 1st Fl, Mc Laughlin Christina S Riddle Thomas M; 11/2019. $1,325,000

SEA ISLE CITY

125 38th St, 129 38th St LLC Laux Walter W; 11/2019. $1,270,000

30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Clothier Kevin; 11/2019. $1,350,000

STONE HARBOR

382 104th St, Rapine Wayne E Clover 382 LLC; 11/2019. $2,027,000

171 113th St, Fussey Paul David 171 113th St LLC; 11/2019. $2,115,000

130 108th St, Tom Clancy Group LLC 130 108th St LLC; 11/2019. $2,196,000

WILDWOOD

324 W Montgomery Ave, Hernandez Jorge Marnoch William J Jr; 11/2019. $220,000

101 E Taylor Ave G, Wray Carmen Piscitelli Nicholas; 11/2019. $242,500

4901 Susquehanna Ave #403, Chen Lee Donaldson Theresa; 11/2019. $257,500

413 W Taylor Ave, Galbraith J P Schnatz Michael F; 11/2019. $305,000

313 E Wildwood Ave A3, Reardon Props LLC Bruno Michael W; 11/2019. $410,000

Southern Ocean County

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000

62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000

64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000

11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000

21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000

17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000

46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900

42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500

114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000

103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000

55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500

109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486

44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000

5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000

1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500

368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000

132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900

220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000

355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000

217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000

63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000

36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000

993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000

141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000

291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000

88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000

39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335

8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000

9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000

17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500

52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500

201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000

113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100

252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000

780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Load comments