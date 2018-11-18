Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
602 Sooy Lane, Curran Abigail L to Hildebrand Grant; 06/20/18. $210,000
38 W Delray Lane, 21st Mortgage Corp to Raiford John C; 06/25/18. $128,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk, Bauman Frank Jr to Friedrich Lewis; 06/14/18. $115,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 2106, Hsia Alice/Tr to Jsm Mgmt Gr LLC; 06/14/18. $90,000
119 S Kingston Ave, Ruzzo Michael to 119 S Kingston Ave LLC; 06/14/18. $215,000
112 N Virginia Ave, Al Di Mars LLc to Vincent Wilbert; 06/15/18. $122,000
2834 Atlantic Ave 1211, Azad Salma to Ingram Sharon D; 06/19/18. $34,900
BRIGANTINE
331 41st St S Un 1, Green Louise A to Niepel Pierre Robin; 06/15/18. $248,000
532 W Shore Drive, Loftus John M to Knecht Duane; 06/15/18. $720,000
4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Un 3, Fannie Mae to Trost Sharon M; 06/18/18. $220,000
330 42nd St S B24, Crescenzo Christian J to Crescenzo April Lynn; 06/18/18. $180,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd H3, Haddad Rachel E to Housing Opportunities Cor; 06/18/18. $67,500
22 Lagoon Blvd, Tapia Alberto E to Bell Robert; 06/18/18. $760,500
15 Surfside Road, Hinchey Erin to Kolb Jay; 06/18/18. $330,000
100 21st St S, Tomes John E to Doherty Michael J; 06/20/18. $351,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
527 Cains Mill Road, Porretta Enterprises LLc to Hambel Harold Charles; 06/25/18. $163,000
225 Route 54, Fannie Mae to Lui Larry; 06/26/18. $39,500
340 Country Club Lane, Morgan Thomas J to Dougherty Alan Jr; 06/29/18. $230,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
43 Liverpool Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Johnson Wastella E; 06/27/18. $47,000
428 Liverpool Ave, Foley Joseph to Hartman Susanne E; 06/28/18. $138,000
206 Washington Ave, Bmi Federal Cr Un to Levy Bessie B; 06/28/18. $115,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
10 Diamond Drive, Borowski Brian Anthony to Freeman Matthew; 06/20/18. $227,500
2 Malaron Circle, Newkirk Mark D to Reynolds Elijah B; 06/20/18. $215,600
4012 Cottonwood Ave, US Bank to Sturgill Donald J; 06/20/18. $180,100
4 Gallant Fox Lane, Kmj Partners LLc to Ernst Wayne; 06/20/18. $253,000
109 Bristol Road, Kalbrunner Brian D to Distefano Thomas E; 06/21/18. $237,500
210 Florence Ave, Cavalluzzi John/Admrx to Alfaro Silvia E; 06/21/18. $151,000
207 Prancer Road, Ferra Steve to Chubb James; 06/22/18. $285,000
206 Weymouth Ave, US HUD to Volkmann Management LLC; 06/25/18. $115,000
6 Surrey Drive, Wamsher Michael J Sr to Cinco Joselito; 06/25/18. $194,000
6056 English Creek Ave, Colatrella Michael to Parte Debora Lynn; 06/25/18. $145,000
154 Briarcliff Drive, Meis Doreen A to Basdekis Stephanos; 06/26/18. $260,000
111 Grant St, Jcmc Prop LLC to Jamison William; 06/26/18. $210,000
320 Sunflower Drive, Barrera Arturo to Field Carol M; 06/26/18. $210,000
106 Woodberry Drive, Brock Scott to Merkh Michael C; 06/26/18. $245,000
130 Cindy Drive, Laskow Gregg J to Sleepy Hollow Family Camp G; 06/26/18. $175,000
53 Tower Ave, Liu Yu Chen to Tran Mary; 06/26/18. $240,000
136 Heathercroft, Sussmeier Susan to Sollena Giuseppina; 06/26/18. $90,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
452 Tulip Ave, Oquendo Gerald to Scheurich Cheryl; 06/13/18. $165,200
59 Navajo Court, Rehman Aneeb to Shan Akbar; 06/13/18. $66,000
569 Holly Brook Road, Glick Michelle to Ogram Allen; 06/13/18. $192,000
309a Upas Ave, Falivene John to Sena Brian; 06/13/18. $194,900
845 Smith Bowen Road, Rizzo Edna/Exr to Glick Michelle; 06/14/18. $297,000
317 Spruce Ave, Skanes Brando H to Flanagan Nicole; 06/14/18. $160,000
110 Concord Terrace, Erik Ann to Brown Hassan O; 06/14/18. $182,000
503 Damson Ave, Wells Fargo to Sattar Md A; 06/14/18. $195,000
231 Arbutus Ave, Peifer Anne L to Risley Carl; 06/14/18. $160,000
41 Pembrooke Way, Rabiger Joann to Mancheri Robert T; 06/15/18. $220,000
319 E White Horse Pike, Branch Packaging Group Inc to Second Garden Park LP; 06/15/18. $1,500,000
96 Trotters Lane, Jmmk LLC to Arne Lauren; 06/15/18. $80,500
632 Lake Front Circle, Kelley Lori Anne to Cohen Andrew M; 06/15/18. $151,500
109 Edgewater Drive, Chase Gloria H to Mccue John; 06/18/18. $65,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6692 Millville Ave, Blue Sky Prop LLC to Moreno Juan Manuel Jr; 06/14/18. $285,000
26 Springton Circle, Getts Holdings LLC to Bergeron Max; 06/14/18. $222,900
1318 Mt Vernon Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Segar Donald D; 06/14/18. $10,000
6416 Strand Ave, Fannie Mae to Wescoat Chester A; 06/14/18. $178,500
74 Cranberry Drive, Nrz Reo VIII LLC to Wimbish Jennifer; 06/15/18. $239,000
26 Croydon Road, Lockerd Joseph to Conley Tevis C; 06/18/18. $227,500
6168 Walnut St, Decicco Neil A/Exr to Calabria Mark A; 06/19/18. $85,000
HAMMONTON
765 Valley Ave, Salvati Mario to Tavarez Eric; 06/25/18. $305,000
120 Valley Ave, Gibase Debra to Bates Mill Ptnrs LLC; 06/27/18. $85,000
787 12th St, Ordille Joseph C/Exr to Anderson Antonio I; 06/29/18. $154,000
LINWOOD
304 Forest Drive, Constantelos Demetrios J/Exrx to Highridge Prop LLC; 06/26/18. $272,650
928 Oak Grove Ave, Ei Homes LLC to Scheffler Kelly A; 06/28/18. $255,000
LONGPORT
1 N 29th Ave, Fenimore Lawrence to Iandoli Robert A; 06/27/18. $995,000
110 South 22nd Ave, Dandrea Ronald to Brsi LLC; 06/29/18. $2,100,000
MARGATE
8602 Ventnor Ave, Berg Dan S to Krisch Evan; 06/21/18. $1,275,000
18 S Cedar Grove Ave, Coastaljuls LLC to Abrams Tracy; 06/22/18. $1,720,000
210 N Haverford Ave, Menaker Leonard to Bonner Robert; 06/25/18. $550,000
26 Harbor Lane, Kripitz Jeffrey H to Mink Gary; 06/25/18. $450,000
205 N Wilson Ave, Iannuzzi John R to Mcdonnell Robert; 06/28/18. $190,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1160 Iowa Ave, Sanchez Luis F to Guzman Sanchez Jamie; 06/22/18. $85,000
421 W Bayview Ave, Spence David to Turner Alease T; 06/22/18. $86,000
1030 N New Road, Newby Annie Mae to Leiva Juventina; 06/25/18. $40,000
SOMERS POINT
59 Defeo Lane, Nationstar Hecm Acq Tr 2017 to 2 Zara Inv LLC; 06/21/18. $120,750
23 Haddon Road, US HUd to Moore John A IV; 06/26/18. $90,000
908 Shore Road and 18 Delaware Ave, Rfb Prop Nj 2 LLC to 26 2418116 Josephine Kelly LLC; 06/26/18. $800,000
541 Bay Ave Apt D Harbour View, Gordon Erica L to Graham Larry; 06/29/18. $171,800
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk Un 808, Wolk Mindy Ann to Pogach Tina; 06/27/18. $220,000
220 N Surrey Ave, Mancinelli Robert to Biderman Jennifer E; 06/27/18. $202,000
7115 Monmouth Ave, Larosa Joseph S/Atty to Scavetti Joseph W; 06/27/18. $325,000
Cape May County
AVALON
450 20th St, Belcher James to Mc Cune William; 4/2019. $675,000
1100 Ocean Ave, Downs Lee/Est Exr to Williams Berchman J; 4/2019. $850,000
3448 Ocean Drive, Mc Caffrey Sharon to Funk Timothy P; 4/2019. $1,455,000
2689 Avalon Ave, Menan Noel N to Welsh Thomas J Jr; 4/2019. $1,750,000
302 42nd St, Welsh Thomas J to Strohmeier Douglas E; 4/2019. $2,100,000
3865 First Ave, Srein Ronald to Sasso John T; 4/2019. $2,475,000
CAPE MAY
197 Grant St, Nezaj Aferdita Adm&C to Hotel Alcott LLC; 5/2018. $422,404
14 Second Ave Un 2, Hooven Theodore V III to Ver Steeg Craig; 5/2018. $790,000
1129 New York Ave, Walters Carole M to O’Connor John G; 5/2018. $890,555
15 Broadway, Weibert Karin to Basilico James; 5/2018. $346,000
CAPE MAY POINT
503 E Lake Drive, Almquist Jan C Lynch Daniel A; 5/2018. $875,000
302 Coral Ave, Green Alan H to Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 5/2018. $506,000
520 Pearl Ave, Bryfogle Kenneth G Tr to Scheel Frederick V; 5/2018. $755,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
467 Handsmill Road, Nzr Reo VI Corp to Fox And Fox Rest LLC; 4/2018. $42,000
17 Dennis Creed Drive, Strazroh LLC to Mc Donley William David; 4/2018. $229,900
29 Lake Vista Drive, Mehlhouse Matthew W to Adolfsen Douglas G. $251,250
1919 Route 9, Catanoso Family Lp Trdg to Catanoso Leonard R Jr. $442,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
712 Shunpike Road, Fannie Mae Vineyard Pond LLC; 4/2018. $36,000
343 & 345 Erma Lane, Matthews B W Exr tp Lattanzi Robert P; 4/2018. $50,000
59 Kentucky Ave, Schultz Robert Greto Rosemary; 4/2018. $98,000
134 W Delaware Pkwy, Dietrich Dallas G Hellinger Donald; 4/2018. $123,000
133 Vermont Ave, Barnshaw Erik Johnson Sean; 4/2018. $142,900
298 E Miami Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Dougherty Carol M; 4/2018. $147,400
401 Eldredge Ave, Mulhern Erin E Kleban Christine; 4/2018. $183,500
108 Caroline Ave, Nuscis Michael Cordero Carlos M; 4/2018. $190,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
86 Siegtown Road, De Hainaut Richard A De Hainaut Sharon; 4/2018. $66,144
405 S Boyd St, US Bank to Haberman Benjamin; 4/2018. $85,000
413 Hand Ave Un 16P, Gachevski Borislav to Nedelchev Rumen M; 4/2018. $127,000
113 Chestnut Ave, Arenberg Carl Davis Racheal L; 4/2018. $184,900
203 Saint Andrews Drive, Macri Salvatore Earley John W; 4/2018. $280,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
422 E 4th Ave, Visco Lucio Visco Linda; 4/2018. $56,000
505 E 4th Ave Un 313, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust Towlen Louis H; 4/2018. $68,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 303, Surf Song Of N.W.LLC Szypula Francis J Jr; 4/2018. $220,000
200 E 24th Ave Un 5 2nd Fl, Johnson Christopher B Mc Menamin Francis J; 4/2018. $290,000
220 W 17th Ave, Alessi Judith Mc Devitt Brian T Jr; 4/2018. $332,000
404 W 18th Ave, Dolce Joseph J Straub Jason C; 4/2018. $533,000
OCEAN CITY
3960 Asbury Ave, Brumbaugh Howard E Wright Craig; 4/2018. $776,000
620 Simpson Ave, Padula Joseph R Amoroso Richard M; 4/2018. $815,000
1510 Wesley Ave, Gomez Rene Guerriero Alex J; 4/2018. $877,000
2528-2530 Wesley Ave, 2530 Wesley Ave LLC Cucinotta Eban J; 4/2018. $999,000
214-30 Bay Ave, Mc Ski Inc Himmelwright Inv LLC; 4/2018. $1,100,000
10 Leyte Lane, Freeman Jeffrey S Moyer Michael G; 4/2018. $1,139,750
158 Pinnacle Road, Walker James F Jr Exr O’Connor Robert Daniel; 4/2018. $1,217,300
208 Bay Road, Amaly Q Trust Cacchio Joseph J; 4/2018. $2,110,000
2008 Glenwood Drive, Hammond Michael S Covely Enterprises LLC; 4/2018. $2,840,000
2319 Wesley Ave, Klingerman John C 2319 Wesley Ave S LLC; 4/2018. $3,000,000
SEA ISLE CITY
224 88th St, Ashman Joan M Grabowski John; 4/2018. $409,000
Lot 37.01 Block 35.01, Conrad Peter Joseph Trust Jacob Thomas W; 4/2018. $655,000
140 50th St, Lego Timothy E Exr&C Randall Gregory S; 4/2018. $690,000
4407 Venicean Road, Larkin Joseph J Koroly Robert P; 4/2018. $875,000
25 73rd St, Szczurek Thomas G Leone Mario R; 4/2018. $937,500
STONE HARBOR
234 110th St, Walton Grace M Est Exr Piede David; 4/2018. $940,000
WEST CAPE MAY
Lot 39 Bl 113, Zuzulock Const And Dev LLC to Mamani Jose Francisco; 4/2018. $184,000
122 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC to Buckridge Steven L; 4/2018. $793,300
125 W Spencer Ave, Campbell Gary to Campbell Gregory Allen; 5/2018. $126,300
WEST WILDWOOD
621 W Poplar Ave, Hirsch Edward to Age Builders LLC; 5/2018. $370,000
WILDWOOD
434 W Youngs Ave, Burch Myrna Adm to Dunn Gloria; 5/2018. $43,000
213-215 E Baker, Pierce Dennis to Weintraut Robert J; 5/2018. $87,000
Lot 5.01 Bl 209, Quigley Debbie to Ferro Daniel; 5/2018. $97,500
119 E Oak Ave, Juliano Phyllis Est to Sadler Barbara V; 5/2018. $215,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5505 Seaview Ave, Sica Valentino V to Sicilia Anthony R; 4/2018. $140,000
Lot 10 Block 134.01, Elias George Gemayel Exr Burke Thomas; 4/2018. $310,000
7709 Seaview Ave, Barnes John F Falocco Ronald; 4/2018. $720,000
103 E Stanton Road, White Sand Ii LLC Baldino John C; 4/2018. $775,000
7207 Seaview Ave, Troiano Frank J Rogers Geoffrey M; 4/2018. $270,000
5502 Lake Road, Licciardello Erico A Mermaid Prop LLC; 4/2018. $910,000
WOODBINE
146 Ivy St, Henderson Lorraine T Walton Donna; 4/2018. $43,200
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
311 Shiloh Road, Cossaboon Ruth Ann, Corson Amy L, Corson Irving L IV; 6/20/2018; $205,000
28 Twin Oaks Drive, Veterans Affairs to Lane Steven D Jr; 6/21/2018. $110,000
78 Rogers St, Hopely Warren E, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc, Robertson Gina; 6/22/2018. $94,000
494-500 N Pearl St, Reyes Balbina to Patel Vishnu; 6/22/2018. $130,000
40 S East Ave, Tri-County Community Action Agency Inc, Desay Eva M Sian, Lopez Erick Say; 6/26/2018. $77,500
534 Irving Ave, Patel Mahesh to Guru Service LLC; 6/26/2018. $110,000
293-297 N Laurel St, Amaranto Paul A Tr, Amaranto Paul J Est, Amaranto Paul J Tr, Amaranto Roseann Tr, Amaranto Sophie M Tr, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/26/2018. $104,900
323 Spruce St, Amaranto Paul A Tr, Amaranto Paul Est, Amaranto Paul J Tr, Amaranto Roseann Tr, Amaranto Sophie M Tr, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/26/2018. $30,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
822 Bridgeton Ave, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Securitized Asset Backed Rec LLC to Mccaffrey Susan D, Mccaffrey Thomas F; 6/15/2018. $120,000
800 Garton Road, Cho Daniel, Corney Heather, Ott Susan; 6/21/2018. $155,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Reeves Road, Pratts Caleb D to Regalbuto Builders LLC; 6/20/2018. $12,000
26 Longview Drive, Fannie Mae, Fed Nat Mortg Assoc, Sherman Jonathan Esq Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC Atty, Johnson Kirk D; 6/27/2018. $61,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
25 Kinkle Road, Basile & Testa By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Inspira Medical Center Vineland By Shrf, Mendolera Vonda G & Mr By Shrf, South Jersey Hospital Systems Fka By Shrf, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc; 6/26/2018. $16,089.66
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
55 Brown Road, Burke Adam J, Burke Jennifer, Barnett Eric, Medina Heather; 6/15/2018. $234,000
Hay Neck Road, Mccann Annamarie, Mccann Joseph Daniel, Gaudelli Angelo; 6/26/2018. $36,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
208 Hesstown Road, Mungiole Gertrude S, Mungiole Mark R, Green Keith W; 6/15/2018. $55,000
32 Moores Beach Road, Armstrong Carol A, Armstrong George L, Dietrich Barbara A; 6/23/2018. $19,000
MILLVILLE
209 N 3rd St, Conenna Antonio to Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/23/2018. $76,000
225 Buck St, Waterfront Wash & Detail LLC to Exit Clean Car Wash LLC; 6/23/2018. $60,000
1517 G St, Ordille Melissa K, Scaffidi Melissa K Fka, Scaffidi Stephen A, Hayes Marcy L; 6/23/2018. $187,500
304-06 Powell St, Conenna Antonio to Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/25/2018. $76,000
331 D St, Conenna Antonio Aka, Conenna Givalda, Conenna Tony Aka to Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/25/2018, $50,000
30 Laurel Road, Hennessey Marjorie E to Matthews Patrick A; 6/26/2018. $79,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
379 Centerton Road, Kondaur Capital Corp Tr, Matawin Ventures Tr, Ripa David L Jr, Ripa Heather L; 6/22/2018. $225,000
1000-1018 N Pearl St, Founders Real Estate Inv Tr, Founders Realty III LLC, B&B Plaza Prop LLC; 6/25/2018. $7,210,000
VINELAND
145 W Grant Ave, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC, Ruiz Jaime Santiago, Santiago Cecilia Aquino; 6/14/2018. $199,900
1359 Nelson Ave, Jq Realty LLC to Gutierrez Magdalena; 6/14/2018. $152,500
28 Ewan Terrace, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Kg Renovations LLC; 6/14/2018. $85,005
736 E Pear St, Mercado Alexander, Rodriguez-Mercado Maria I, Ayala Russelle; 6/14/2018. $120,000
1299 Singer Lane, Leach Kyle R, Randruut Carolin, Downey Brooks, Falzone Anthony; 6/14/2018. $178,500
512 Sw Blvd, Hsbc Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Renaissance Equity Loan &C By Tr, Toledo Johnny Eladio; 6/15/2018. $40,000
865 S Orchard Road, Keister Elizabeth Est, Keister Robert R, Keister Robert J; 6/15/2018. $205,000
2201 Berkeley Drive, Freedom Mortgage Corp to King John II; 6/15/2018. $70,000
771 Becker Drive, Chalow Richard P, Vesper Samuel R Jr, Carter Kevin; 6/15/2018. $171,500
1261 Brandywine Drive, Vannella Katherine By Atty, Vannella Michael By Atty, Vannella Robert Atty, Ortiz Elsa, Ortiz Oscar; 6/15/2018. $195,000
1036 Mcclain Drive, Parmar Amritpal S, Scioto Prop Sp-16 LLC; 6/15/2018. $310,000
1155 Glenwood Court, Urban Alexander Est, Urban Jolanta Maria, Scioto Prop Sp-16 LLC; 6/15/2018. $240,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave Un 38, Meyers Harry, Hernandez-Villanueva Genesis P. Maldonado Jodiel; 6/15/2018.
1050 E Sherman Ave, Jersey Top Quality Constr LLC, Maurice Kaitlynn; 6/15/2018. $179,900
1070 E Chestnut Ave, Greenberg Robert S, Schulman Sheldon C, Verderose Prop LLC; 6/15/2018. $155,000
1038 Downs Drive, Errickson Nyla Aka Ind Exec, Errickson Richard Jr Est By Exec, Tharp Nyla Fka Ind Exec, Tharp-Errickson Nyla Aka Ind Exec, Jay-Kat Inv LLC; 6/15/2018. $42,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave Un 71, Forster Gregory L to Vlasenko Pavel; 6/15/2018. $93,000
791 Chapel Drive, Barth Joseph O, Barth Linda M, Scarpa Gabriel; 6/18/2018. $162,500
519 Broadlawn Terrace, Rodriguez Ismael, Rodriguez Leticia, Ocasio Angel, Ocasio Jessica; 6/18/2018. $151,000
754 Wellington Court, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC, Kuzmicz Daniel, Walker Rashaka; 6/18/2018. $190,900
2564 Venezia Ave, Katz Karen M, Katz Mitchell, Talone Karen M Fka, Crocetto Michael; 6/18/2018. $168,000
2434 Coronado Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Fed Nat Mortgage Assoc, Sherman Jonathan Esq Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC, Kerr Laurie, Kerr Thomas Mark; 6/18/2018. $281,900
323 W Linwood Ave, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC, Perez-Perez Rufino; 6/18/2018. $193,500
2623 Brunetta Drive, Gomez Alexis, Gomez Danieve, Acosta Justin E, Acosta Macie A; 6/18/2018. $243,000
1104 E Main St, Lockwood Mary P, Fisher Sarah R, Pierro Anthony, Pierro Katie D; 6/18/2018. $130,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
11 Sunrise Lane, 6/2018. $502,069
41 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2018. $320,990
11 Adrift Drive, 6/2018. $359,000
72 Quail Road, 6/2018. $115,000
27a Denville St, 6/2018. $132,200
23 David Drive, 6/2018. $92,500
31 Fawcett Blvd, 6/2018. $92,500
45 Mizzen Drive, 6/2018. $160,000
7 Bayside Ave, 6/2018. $230,000
18 Deer Run Drive S, 6/2018. $223,000
43 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2018. $338,990
LACEY TOWNSHIP
13 Ridgemont Drive, 6/2018. $422,500
386 Constitution Drive, 6/2018. $215,000
520 Middle Branch Drive, 6/2018. $244,700
311 Hemlock Drive, 6/2018. $175,000
953 Mallard Drive, 6/2018. $647,000
935 Alpine St, 6/2018. $280,000
Or-17126-253-2018051040, 6/2018. $365,688
1305 Beach Blvd, 6/2018. $401,000
230 Chestnut Lane, 6/2018. $139,000
415 Penn Ave N, 6/2018. $187,000
1020 Orlando Drive, 6/2018. $260,000
690 Colgate Ave, 6/2018. $384,300
906 Beach Blvd, 6/2018. $159,000
906 Beach Blvd, 6/2018. $170,000
6 Osprey Court, 6/2018. $215,000
1122 Capstan Drive, 6/2018. $600,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
737 Hill St, 6/2018. $449,000
720 Conifer Drive, 6/2018. $155,500
217 Walnut Drive, 6/2018. $119,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
4 W Potomac Drive, 6/2018. $248,000
6 Mohawk Drive, 6/2018. $229,000
141 Valley Forge Dr, 6/2018. $41,500
122 E Holly Lane, 6/2018. $99,000
45 Nautic Way, 6/2018. $159,000
264 Valley Forge Drive, 6/2018. $116,500
3 N Captains Drive, 6/2018. $62,500
12 Elmwood Drive, 6/2018. $387,000
121 Basswood Lake Road, 6/2018. $70,000
28 Walkill Road, 6/2018. $85,000
17 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 6/2018. $175,000
18 Grayhawk Lane, 6/2018. $287,500
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
103 Paterson Road, 6/2018. $206,000
105 5th St, 6/2018. $185,000
106 Dune Lane, 6/2018. $314,250
19 Main St, 6/2018. $70,000
115 Stillwater Road, 6/2018. $290,000
37 Central Ave, 6/2018. $57,050
SHIP BOTTOM
303 W 21st St, 6/2018. $2,325,000
1810 Central Ave, 6/2018. $322,875
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
50 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2018. $106,000
1183 Treasure Ave, 6/2018. $335,000
151 Albatross Ave, 6/2018. $85,000
151 Seaspray Road, 6/2018. $305,000
243 William Cook Blvd, 6/2018. $435,000
1021 Mariner Ave, 6/2018. $80,000
9 Hazelton Court, 6/2018. $337,000
82 Morton Drive, 6/2018. $120,000
124 Surf Ave, 6/2018. $252,500
54 Cornell Drive, 6/2018. $190,000
112 Lanyard Road, 6/2018. $220,000
732 S Main St, 6/2018. $86,700
145 Marlin Road, 6/2018. $385,000
233 Crows Nest Road, 6/2018. $255,000
131 Reef Ave, 6/2018. $95,000
23 Muriel Drive, 6/2018. $300,000
311 Lighthouse Drive, 6/2018. $235,000
196 Matilda Drive, 6/2018. $395,000
405 Nautilus Drive, 6/2018. $240,000
1148 Walter Blvd, 6/2018. $199,500
9 Dogwood Road, 6/2018. $49,000
1390 Mill Creek Road, 6/2018. $450,000
66 Jeteemale Drive, 6/2018. $327,500
1266 Jennifer Lane, 6/2018. $700,000
121 Sextant Road, 6/2018. $282,500
1091 Windlass Drive, 6/2018. $263,000
43 Lakewood Ave, 6/2018. $300,000
1290 Mill Creek Road, 6/2018. $125,000
286 Dock Ave, 6/2018. $305,000
60 Capstan Ave, 6/2018. $140,000
1675 Breakers Drive, 6/2018. $299,000
948 Mill Creek Road, 6/2018. $409,900
2 Inman Court, 6/2018. $430,000
2549 Circle Drive, 6/2018. $121,000
133 Jeteeale Drive, 6/2018. $377,000
81 Anchor Ave, 6/2018. $292,000
428 Morris Blvd, 6/2018. $830,275
206 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $232,000
232 Kristine Ave, 6/2018. $431,000
1081 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2018. $155,000
71 Marin Lane, 6/2018. $665,000
216 Bulkhead Ave, 6/2018. $235,000
635 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $199,000
221 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $135,000
51 Diane Road, 6/2018. $725,000
233 Mermaid Drive, 6/2018. $265,000
44 Florence Lane, 6/2018. $410,000
124 Albatross Ave, 6/2018. $200,000
170 Rutgers Ave, 6/2018. $130,136
27 Mitzie Lane, 6/2018. $385,000
116 Lee Drive, 6/2018. $275,000
9 Timber Lane, 6/2018. $420,000
37 Lookout Drive, 6/2018. $220,000
591 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $235,000
22 Sycamore Road Apt D D Un 1a Fawn Lakes, 6/2018. $73,000
1066 Rudder Ave, 6/2018. $195,000
20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $90,000
20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $115,000
1 Colts Neck Road, 6/2018. $458,000
156 Dolphin Road, 6/2018. $192,000
1 Kelly Court, 6/2018. $195,000
39 Weaver Drive, 6/2018. $265,650