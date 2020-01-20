Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

320 5th St So Un 3, Decristofaro Louis 320 South 5th St Lp; 10/30/19. $600,000

210 34th St S, Snyder Michael S Daniels Marc; 10/30/19. $250,000

13 Lighthouse Cove, Aleman Marisol/Admr&Ind Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 10/31/19. $262,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

811 Wintergreen Court, Pmc Reo Fin Tr Martinez Michele; 10/24/19. $165,000

512 E Revere Court, Licolli Wendy A Neill Thomas; 10/24/19. $252,000

530 Holly Brook Road, Wiener Maria J Czeslaw Daniel Steven; 10/24/19. $215,000

228 Mattix Run, Matos Lilliana Bostic Tammy; 10/25/19. $125,000

1219 Aloe St, USA Va Richardson Michael E; 10/25/19. $175,000

228 Colman Place, Aurelus Astrid N Parker Jamilah; 10/25/19. $159,000

681 W Country Club Drive, Cantelli Anthony P Faia Carmen R; 10/25/19. $285,000

672 Lakefront Circle, USA Fonorow Ira; 10/28/19. $94,500

1015 W White Horse Pike, USA Rural Dev Patel Jinesh; 10/28/19. $51,000

406 Ebony Tree Ave, Roman Laura Gall Michael W; 10/30/19. $241,000

344 S Cologne Ave, Superior Lien Serv Llc Romanelli Peter; 10/30/19. $32,000

100 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Pitchford William D Brown Timothy D; 10/30/19. $100,000

153 Edgewater Drive, Seck Lynn Carrasco Diego E; 10/31/19. $75,000

305 E Elm Ave, Leeds & Galloway Llc Warick John A; 10/31/19. $175,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

22 Davinci Way, Nvr Inc Johnson John; 10/21/19. $269,990

5907 Somerset Drive, Bauman Frank Ludy Matthew; 10/21/19. $150,000

204 Hanthorn St, Blue Sky Prop Llc Kralle Tracie; 10/22/19. $225,000

2611 Grange Court, Tomasello Paul Lamaine Joseph; 10/22/19. $140,000

2838 Forsythia Court Un 2838, Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Rosales Cardenas Christian R; 10/22/19. $55,000

14 Gasko Road, Lawless James Hawn Joanna; 10/22/19. $178,000

16 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/22/19. $73,500

40 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/22/19. $73,500

6140 Robin Drive, Schoch David L Jr Harold Janicquea; 10/22/19. $214,900

0602 Falcon C ourt, Hilton Robert P Bruno Claudette; 10/23/19. $131,500

5 Gasko Road, Sarro Josephine Tartaglia Marlene A; 10/23/19. $187,000

4930 Denbigh Court, Guy Jensyl Alren Artemis Llc; 10/24/19. $110,000

27 Fox Hollow Drive, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Kaiser Daniel; 10/24/19. $236,797

45 Chancellor Park Drive, Weiner David Patel Girishkumar; 10/24/19. $340,000

1133 Calhoun Ave, Noreo Llc Quartararo Jennifer Marie; 10/25/19. $200,000

4844 Brecknock Court, Alexander Ryan W James Nicola; 10/28/19. $135,000

7400 Belmont Ave, 20 Cap Fund I Llc Grasso Donald S; 10/29/19. $115,000

33 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Sundaram Magesh; 10/31/19. $276,397

10 Meadow Circle, Parker Thomas Savorelli Manuel C; 10/31/19. $195,000

MARGATE

105 N Brunswick Ave, Willoughby Robert P Schwartz Brad T; 10/25/19. $540,000

215 N Haverford Ave, Abel Lewis H Mcinally Cameron J; 10/28/19. $370,000

16 N Exeter Ave, Carr John J Llewellyn Jeffrey; 10/28/19. $428,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 404, Stein Jordan M Gallo Dawn M; 10/28/19. $238,900

9600 Atlantic Ave #1706, Munson Dolores A/Atty Terra Vista Bldrs Llc; 10/29/19. $255,000

13 N Benson Ave Un A, Bendyl Development Llc Jm1 Investments Llc; 10/31/19. $850,000

311 N Wilson Ave Un B, Starr James Dilorenzo Anthony; 10/31/19. $220,000

9607 Monmouth Ave #A, Marcovitz Robert J Flynn Robert W; 10/31/19. $549,000

NORTHFIELD

1002 2nd St, Portnoy Randy Wiley David; 10/21/19. $228,000

505 New Road, Redstone Capital Group Llc Deach Llc; 10/21/19. $350,000

2618 Zion Road, Police & Firemens Retirement System Board Of Tr Bayview Bbc Prop Llc; 10/31/19. $140,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1402 Skyline Condos 700 N Franklin Blvd, Haines Shirley Hem Erling Jr; 10/24/19. $25,000

1041 Elkton Ave, Ttlreo2 Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 10/25/19. $36,000

111 Tilton Road, Munoz Elvis Carranza Padilla Anyello; 10/28/19. $139,000

4 E California Ave, Matt Portnoy & Sons Real Estate Inv Llc Daza Jessica; 10/28/19. $124,000

27 E Edgewater Ave, Intriago Joshua Herrera Carlos; 10/28/19. $37,000

50 Somerset Ave, Gerald Bird Dev Llc 50 Somerset Assoc Llc; 10/30/19. $375,000

706 W Ashland Ave, G&E Development Llc Contreras Norma; 10/30/19. $127,000

121‐123 S Main St, Peikins Towel Rack Inc Job 4 Americans Inc; 10/30/19. $95,000

210 W Park Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Roman David; 10/30/19. $136,000

18 W Delilah Road, Xu Angela Wang Xiao W; 10/31/19. $28,000

402 Sixth Ave, Kleiner Martha M/Exr Home Scape Llc; 10/24/19. $44,500

SOMERS POINT

116 E Wilmont Ave, Burke Dennis C Moderski David; 10/21/19. $253,500

416 Harbour Cove, Fioravanti John Costanzo Michael; 10/22/19. $173,500

12 Gulph Mill Road, Sharon Conolly Tr Richmond Ashley Nicole; 10/24/19. $190,000

307 Harbour Cove, Fessler Elizabeth M Villalobos Amaury; 10/25/19. $175,000

18 E Johnson Ave, Unger John Hoyos Reyes Ponciano; 10/25/19. $185,562

18 E Pierson Ave, Pimpinelli John C Callahan Cailin E; 10/25/19. $145,000

1F Parkshore Plaza, Perry Rosemarie/Exrx Ventura Amanda; 10/28/19. $115,000

VENTNOR

401 N Somerset Ave, Dudek Dianne M Mclaughlin Joseph A Jr; 10/22/19. $345,000

5503 Marshall Ave, Todorov Borlslav Nunez Mary A; 10/23/19. $130,000

5011 Ventnor Ave, North Beach Dev Llc Paul Susan K; 10/28/19. $459,000

611 N Somerset Ave, Bella Group Inc Didomenico Annamarie; 10/29/19. $250,000

Cape May County

AVALON

177 80th St Un 203, Mc Granaghan R M Picone Mario; 10/2019. $369,000

7901 Ocean Drive, Avants Robert L Jr O’Sullivan Robert T Jr; 10/2019. $585,000

261 7th St, Lynch Joseph F Pietrusko Robert G; 10/2019. $1,122,000

233 15th St, Larue Haller G Jr Koch Gregory J; 10/2019. $1,150,000

225 52nd St, Key Bank Ntl Asso Exr Esper Jeffrey M; 10/2019. $1,275,000

129 10th St, Hoehn Robert J Jr Melinson Gregg R; 10/2019. $1,600,000

Addtl Lots, Logan Elizabeth T Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $1,600,000

7929 Dune Drive Un 206, Mc Tavish Cheryl Lange Charles; 10/2019. $415,000

207 36th St, Flick Christopher Shields Kevin J; 10/2019. $767,000

Lot 43.205 Block 35.04, Flick Christopher Shields Kevin J; 10/2019. $775,000

6220 Ocean Drive, Prudente Family Lim Prtn Dever James F Jr; 10/2019. $1,150,000

302 79th St, Fletcher Nancy C O’Hara Michael P; 10/2019. $1,209,000

217 25th St Un 217, Kress Michael H Frary Eric D; 10/2019. $1,265,000

280 27th St, Wojcik Matthew Slade David; 10/2019. $1,400,000

2488 First Ave, Vermeychuk Daniel Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $1,500,000

424 42nd St, Mallon Joseph T Equity Trust Co Cust; 10/2019. $1,925,000

336 5 First Ave, Glica Eileen G Trust Flick Christopher; 10/2019. $2,000,000

26 E St, Bohner Richard E Gianouls Nicholas P; 10/2019. $2,300,000

156 20th St, Murphy John M Kress Michael H; 10/2019. $2,350,000

205 54th St, 205 S 54th St LLC Trucksess Robert; 10/2019. $3,185,000

CAPE MAY

10 Congress St, Friedman Frank L Cassidy Rosemary A; 10/2019. $565,000

718 Columbia Ave, Miles Evelyn H Thibodeau Brett; 10/2019. $750,000

1316 Idaho Ave, Chickey Joseph Hu Susan Shumei; 10/2019. $915,000

1106 Vermont Ave, Duffy Andrew T &C Quinn John J; 10/2019. $995,000

1210 New York Ave, Russell Robert P Fronheiser David J; 10/2019. $1,210,000

1849 Maryland Ave, Tsiouris Irene C Exr&C Brent Raleigh III; 10/2019. $1,225,000

CAPE MAY POINT

505 Pearl Ave, Stuebing John H Levine Seth M; 10/2019. $1,700,000

411 Central Ave, Keller Joseph M Chickey Joseph J; 10/2019. $950,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

304 Whistle Stop Road, Kondrad Dolores Moyer Barbara L; 10/2019. $51,600

9 Fairway Court South, Pedroni Fuel Co Foster Anthony; 10/2019. $150,000

283 Myrtle Ave, Sierocinski Stephen Tomlin Brian; 10/2019. $178,000

1114 Route 83, Chambers Joseph Catanoso Leonard R; 10/2019. $239,000

3 Corson Lane, Cook Michael F Mc Brien Gerald Peter; 10/2019. $264,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 31 Block 522, Rocker Jane M Gilmore Mona E J; 10/2019. $230,000

5 Eider Lane, Groves Doris Ruth Trus La Penna Joseph V; 10/2019. $250,000

12 Newport Drive, Scheidecker Paul Mottole John E; 10/2019. $350,100

12 Hatteras Drive, Caprio Ralph L Kettinger Frederick R; 10/2019. $425,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 1208, Gory Barbara K Traber Matthew E; 10/2019. $513,500

902 Ocean Drive Un 1204, Traber Matthew E Hotz Steven Jr; 10/2019. $525,000

Lot 5 Block 309, Kurth Edward F Jr Gerhard Gerald; 10/2019. $525,000

907 Shore Drive, Cape Real Estate Dev Lezzi Samuel N; 10/2019. $1,135,000

1622 Morris St, McCarty Isabella Est Prats Anthony Sr; 10/2019. $93,000

131 W Bates Ave, Sikora Eileen Schlosbon Robert; 10/2019. $140,000

608 E St Johns, Eppright Edward P Exr Harding Andrew; 10/2019. $150,000

16 Oakdale Ave, Palumbo Craig Exr Canavan Lawrence A; 10/2019. 2$160,000

3 E Wilde Ave, Carneiro Candida Weigele Annette N; 10/2019. $173,000

203 Bay Ave, O’Shea Barbara A Exr Williams Lindsay T; 10/2019. $173,000

118 Englewood Road, Pattinson John Mc Caughan Michael John; 10/2019. $183,900

95 Breakwater Place, Barnd Norma Jayne Fountain Craig D; 10/2019.$190,000

876 Myrna Road, Hamilton Margaret A Randazzo Joseph M; 10/2019. $198,000

1004 Franklin Ave, Garrity William J Boorse William; 10/2019. $210,000

62 Beachhurst Drive, Ransom Lisa Chew Tina; 10/2019. $255,000

11 Oakwood Ave, Snyder Ruth Est Mc Laughlin Kevin P; 10/2019. $257,000

12 Maplewood Ave, Andrzejczak Joseph S Tardone James E Jr; 10/2019. $274,000

3836 Bayshore Road, Jas Bayshore Fuel LLC Ocean Food And Fuel LLC; 10/2019. $400,000

1605 Scott Ave, Duccilli Charles F Cynthia A Lafferty Living Rev Tr; 10/2019. $450,000

607 Beach Drive, Bray Earle R Jr Reinhart George J; 10/2019. $600,000

902 Ocean Drive, Coppock Robert Grato Joseph; 10/2019. $741,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1160 Golf Club Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Barr George Daniel Jr; 10/2019. $220,000

665 Avalon Blvd, Versage Peter Jr Higgins Michael J; 10/2019. $357,000

3144 Route 9 South, Be Grace C Est Middle 9 LLC; 10/2019. $360,000

38 Sand Castle Drive, Walsh Dennis R Mac Donald Kyle J; 10/2019. $395,000

130 Meadowview Lane, Stewart John L Ferranti Guy; 10/2019. $595,000

12 2nd Drive, Connors John J Early Kathleen M Tr; 10/2019. $835,000

1602 Route 9, Grace Oil Co Laxmi Kripa LLC; 10/2019. $950,000

43 Route 47 North, Budnik Joseph Estle Paul J; 10/2019. $15,000

106 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank Gvi Investmants LLC; 10/2019. $35,000

501 W Main St, Altobelli Louis Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 10/2019. $36,000

Lot 57 Block 99.02, Fannie Mae Hertkorn James; 10/2019. $65,000

12 S 7th St, Smith Jay A Est Mdi West Props LLC; 10/2019. $85,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

300 E 24th Ave Un D, Elmo Deborah M Campelleone M; 10/2019. $435,000

317 E Hand LLC Scorsone Joseph; 10/2019. 318 E 16th Ave, $590,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 310, Dubray Joseph J Jr Donnelly Edward J; 10/2019. $620,000

138 W Spruce Ave, White Sand Ii LLC Tobin William J Jr; 10/2019. $655,000

432 W Spruce Ave, Henry Thomas E Blickle Kurt S; 10/2019. $660,000

417 E 19th Ave, Harding Andrew Ruggiero Joseph F; 10/2019. $167,500

901 Durf Ave, Ducassoux Renee Hughes Charles E; 10/2019. $169,000

1900 Boardwalk, Bergner Alan R Fitzpatrick Michael; 10/2019. $174,900

1500 Ocean Ave Un 1, Lloyd Thomas Edward De Horatius Michael; 10/2019. $400,000

515 E 5th Ave, White James V Short Christopher M; 10/2019. $400,000

1005 Central Ave, Cox Thomas Mower James; 10/2019. $410,000

336 E 5th Ave, Romano Joseph Rosati Domenic; 10/2019. $430,000

231 E 17th Ave Un B, Stowman Walter D Yhost Bruce; 10/2019. $497,777

101 W Spruce Ave, Cadle Douglas Domboroczky Sherry; 10/2019. $565,000

905 New York Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Pirozek Christian G; 10/2019. $615,000

OCEAN CITY

57 Bayone Place, Longenecker Kimberlie Varano Valerie; 10/2019. $175,000

3432K Haven Ave, Savarese Robert A Pugh Barbara A; 10/2019. $310,000

3120-22 Simpson Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Mowatt Frank; 10/2019. $422,625

3044-46 West Ave Un B, Schneck Karen Shevchenko Kevin; 10/2019. $515,000

2560-62 West Ave Un B, Knoop Michael W Peterson Eric C; 10/2019. $560,000

848A Pennlyn Place, Sesko Linda L De Rosa George D; 10/2019. $582,000

2908-10 Central Ave, Cattie Kevin J De Leon Jeffrey; 10/2019. $600,000

1652-54 Asbury Ave, Noll Rose Anne Meringo Leandra; 10/2019. $632,000

4647 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Jordan Daniel S; 10/2019. $690,000

260 Asbury Ave, Burnley Rhiannon West Wave LLC; 10/2019. $700,000

414 Atlantic Ave, Braccia Kimberly Johnson M G; 10/2019. $700,000

5730 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Procaccio Regina; 10/2019. $705,000

869-71 Third St Un B, Maley Maurice J Jr Andreopoulos N; 10/2019. $740,000

807 First St, Czop Michael Smith Deborah F; 10/2019. $740,000

5 W 16th St, Sullivan Paul Hope Lisa D; 10/2019. $780,000

324 E Inlet Road, Seaspray Holdings LLC Biaesch Philip W; 10/2019. $925,000

149 E Atlantic Blvd, Naylor Wayne S Mahan Jennifer; 10/2019. $950,000

Lot 5 Block 1002, Gagnon Joseph R Richter Alan F; 10/2019. $999,999

401-03 37th St 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Besash Louis A; 10/2019. $1,069,900

911 Stenton Place, Mc Etchin Cindy Odell Maggitti Patrick; 10/2019. $1,200,000

3120-22 Westly Ave, JMP Young Rev Trust Elsenhans David; 10/2019. $1,200,000

101 W 17th St, Arasz Margaret M Hansell James F; 10/2019. $1,210,000

Lot 2 Block 100, Woodward Michael Trus Maley Maurice James Jr; 10/2019. $1,875,000

805 E 8th St, Robert H Caldwell Irr Tr Prayer Works Props LLC; 10/2019. $60,000

724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Bd Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $141,000

724-32 West Ave, Polt Robert W Bh Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $234,000

440 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Liess Brian Warren Christopher; 10/2019. $265,000

2932 West Ave, Roberto Roxanne Bender Eric M; 10/2019. $285,000

8 Sconset Court, Jaeger James B Rath Leonard G; 10/2019. $295,000

433 Ocean Ave Un A, Tailored Homes LLC Trump Charles J; 10/2019. $325,000

700 Atlantic A2, Marshall Candace K Mortelliti Henry J III; 10/2019. $343,000

600 Pleasure Ave, Theune Donald Coughlin Richard T; 10/2019. $355,000

329-31 Simpson Ave, Fraser William R Greene Damon; 10/2019. $375,000

724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Halliday Christopher; 10/2019. $375,000

200-202 25th St, Irwin Joseph H Jr Lamb Edward M; 10/2019. $375,000

21 W 55th St, Grace Kathleen N Himsworth Mark; 10/2019. $376,500

228 Haven Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Crawford Douglas C; 10/2019. $401,100

3402 Bay Ave, Mc Call Robert F Miller Steven W; 10/2019. $420,000

2845-47 Asbury Ave, Reese John Jay Bair Robert Brian; 10/2019. $510,000

706 Battersea Road, Foreman Michael J Burman Michael; 10/2019. $525,000

3142 Asbury Ave Un 2, Windswept Props LLC Leone Salvatore G; 10/2019. $530,000

1932-34 Asbury Ave, Mansfield Michael Midgley Christian G; 10/2019. $550,000

3445 Asbury Ave, Joanne K Ryan Trust Jwr Props LLC; 10/2019. $580,000

201-07 35th St, Sonsini Ronald J Pd Mngmnt Co LLC; 10/2019. $630,000

5728 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Tysiak George M; 10/2019. $650,000

1512A Central Ave, Zoll John Cauley Lawrence; 10/2019. $662,500

814 First St, May Darryl J Skalski Robert C; 10/2019. $715,000

431 Battersea Road, Bourgeois James L Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 10/2019. $750,000

2726 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Urban Richard J Lottier John D; 10/2019. $750,000

1440-1442 Central Ave, Guglielmi Tony V2 Props LLC; 10/2019. $925,000

8 W Aberdeen Road, Boak Jerald E D&D Kuzmicz Con LLC; 10/2019. $935,000

925 Fifth St, Maggitti Patrick G Dimmick Henry M Jr; 10/2019. $999,900

12 Grenada Lane, Mann Gertrude K Watts Lawrence; 10/2019. $1,225,000

355 E Surf Road, Richardson Joseph J Jr Serenity 355 Surf Rd LLC; 10/2019. $1,411,000

601-603 20th St Un 1, Cariss William J Kent Albert H; 10/2019. $2,340,000

16 Bay Road, Cesare Louis J Tucker Bradford; 10/2019. $2,410,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr O’Brien Kevin; 10/2019. $780,000

24 33rd St West Un, Leonetti Joseph A Topley Charles J; 10/2019. $799,000

3700 Boardwalk, Donnelly Martin W Wilson Daniel; 10/2019. $800,000

Lot 10 Block 33.02, Voiner Jonathan Trus Becker Charlton Dean; 10/2019. $810,000

7713 Central Ave,Karanozinsky Andrew S Redfern Ocean LLC; 10/2019. $895,000

34 34th St Un 206, Miller Jeffrey J Mcbride Jeffery; 10/2019. $526,000

5904 Landis Ave Un 204, Hlavinka David T Keselicka Mark S; 10/2019. $565,000

73rd St, Wittick Dale R Trust Shore Marketing LLC 11; 10/2019. $760,000

4311 Landis Ave, Sisko Associates LLC 4311 Landis Realty LLC; 10/2019. $795,000

Lot 379 Block 65.03, Shore Marketing LLC Prete Louis Anthony; 10/2019. $996,705

STONE HARBOR

351 96th St, Gelsinger Bruce C Greenberg Andrew E; 10/2019. $580,000

351 96th St Un D4, Lindemuth John M Molinaro Peter Jr; 10/2019. $585,000

10818 Third Ave, Bruce John W Hksn Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $625,000

153 83rd St, Vona Roger J O’Neil Kevin; 10/2019. $660,000

8311 Third Ave, Cuneo David K Reilley Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $995,000

9815 Corinthian Drive, 9815 Corinthian Dr LLC Fletcher Daniel J; 10/2019. $2,175,000

6 97th St, Poponak Noah D Cuneo David K; 10/2019. $2,600,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

19 Whippoorwill Drive, Gabianowski Michael Von Der HM; 10/2019. $355,000

6 Jonathan Drive, Fimple Daniel T Loteck Andrew; 10/2019. $363,500

516 Route 9, Congileo Rosemarie L Lawrence Christopher F Sr; 10/2019. $52,500

Lot 3 &19 Block 306 & 299, Tomlin Nancy R Tomlin William Thomas; 10/2019. $87,200

1280 Stagecoach Road, Ocean First Bank Na Bull Props LLC; 10/2019. $176,000

546 Stage Coach Road, Harris William J Ritchey Marianne; 10/2019. $224,000

20 Crestview Drive, Bosisio Joan M Exr Tartal Jacob A; 10/2019. $335,000

10 Stephen Road, Rhodes Kimberly E Latronica Michael J; 10/2019. $343,900

6 Dana Ave, Segal Gil Mc Gonigle Shawn P; 10/2019. $400,000

40 Wexton St, Fansler Kathleen Patricia Anglada Elton M; 10/2019. $445,000

251 Crescent Road, Paolillo Michael Gartner Joshua Ernest; 10/2019. $847,000

21 E Seaview Ave, Lord Albert L Piazza Daniel J; 10/2019. $1,250,000

WEST WILDWOOD

628 W Poplar Ave, Houk Winifred M Adm Rosati Ronald; 10/2019. $115,000

WILDWOOD

328 W Taylor Ave, Filippo Marie Adm Lewis S Ortiz; 10/2019. $81,000

153 W Taylor Ave Un 2, Kowalski Stephen L Detrick Michele; 10/2019. $247,500

509 W Taylor Ave #B, Mc Cormick Robert J Jr Voll Paul; 10/2019. $300,000

109 W Magnolia Ave, Snyder Rosemarie M Cangi Michael D; 10/2019. $308,000

212 E Leaming Ave, Mc Devitt Victor P Sim Scott W; 10/2019. $342,500

708 Atlantic Ave, Smith Thomas I Brunetta Timothy J; 10/2019. 2$385,000

3600 Arctic Ave, Sowers Randall Wildwood City; 10/2019. $66,500

225 E Wildwood Ave, Murphy Keith J Summerford Clara E; 10/2019. $69,000

505 E 4th Ave Un 224, Ewald William G Rosenbaum Brian W; 10/2019. $135,000

315 W Burk Ave, Pierce Margie A Sebastian 6 LLC; 10/2019. $147,500

120 E Maple Ave, Dieter Brian C Arechavala Marvin; 10/2019. $247,000

WILDWOOD CREST

404 E Denver Ave, Brosius Ronald J Giannone Frank; 10/2019. $105,000

225 E St Paul Ave, Mullen James J Marinucci Anthony R; 10/2019. $175,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 101, Driscoll Grace M Vecchio Onofrio; 10/2019. $200,000

6200 New Jersey Ave, Bestest LLC Retro Dining Props LLC; 10/2019. $525,000

7709 Seaview Ave, Falocco Ronald Muller Paul J III; 10/2019. $747,500

210 E Rambler, Mc Crosson James T Pascarelli Todd; 10/2019. $195,000

152 W Cresse Ave, Fatuxa Group LLC Leh Shawn Alan; 10/2019. $290,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Giorgio Steven; 10/2019. $385,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Plaza Boguslaw; 10/2019. $399,900

WOODBINE

421 Jackson Ave, Turner Jason L Markley Robert F III; 10/2019. $152,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

142 W Broad St &C, Raively James Jr; Raively Linda Weber Aka; Weber Linda Raively Aka, Corona Lucia Rojas; Hernandez Emiliano Garcia; 9/9/2019. $265,000

35 Longview Drive, Structured Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Blue Fire Investments & Property Management Llc; 9/13/2019. $32,500

166 Cottage Ave, Lugo Priscilla; Rodriguez Priscilla Llc, Crespo Glenda L; Millan Anthony Muniz; 9/13/2019. $80,000

715 Chestnut Ave, Clark Diane; Giovannetti Janis; Quinlan Maureen; Salvatore Nicholas, Smith Jawanda T; 9/16/2019. $132,000

13 Elm St &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton II Llc; 9/17/2019. $15,000

42-44 Railroad Ave & Nixon Ave, Dean David M; Dean Mary A, Dmk Management Llc; 9/18/2019. $93,000

152-154 Cottage Ave, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 9/19/2019. $15,000

311 Fayette St, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Nomura Home Equity Home Loan Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Sandoval Cortes Llc; 9/18/2019. $39,500

196 Hampton St, Dallett Wilmer Est By Exec; Repici Cheryl L Exec, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 9/19/2019. $35,500

20 Cambridge Ave, Cleveland Steve; Cleveland Wanda, Guzman Jose M Hernandez; Ramirez Edith Ruiz, 9/24/2019. $180,000

464 N Burlington Road, Van Meter Paula, R&S Restorations Llc; 9/25/2019. $25,000

165 Atlantic St, Holmes Akeiba L, Bestpropety1inc Inc; 9/25/2019. $40,500

394-396 Vine St, Yck Assets Llc, Lemberger Judith; 9/26/2019. $69,000

130 W Park Drive, Gergenti Frank J Est By Exec; Gergenti S Lorraine Est; Rainear Douglas M Exec, Pisarski Jesse Lee; 9/27/2019. $55,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

510 Mistle Road, Orenberg Lisa L, Kent Dewaynel 9/12/2019. $98,000

224 Daffodil Road, Lombardi Donna; Stowe John, Lombardi Donna; 9/17/2019. $13,500

1211 Lakeshore Drive, Kamp Francis A; Kampf Patricia M Est; Kampf William G, Mastrando Carmen; 9/18/2019. $69,000

2531 High St, Dejesus Elvin, Ciraolo-Torriero Traci A; Moncil Michael J; Torriero Ryan; 9/20/2019. $15,000

5339 Doris Drive, Rossetti Keith; Rossetti Shawn, Lockard James C Jr; Lockard Torrie Lynne; 9/23/2019. $20,000

2393 Memorial Ave, Pcireo-1 Llc, Givens James Edward; Givens Patricia; 9/24/2019. $11,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

512 Greenman Ave, Miletta Michele, Mathis Leighann; 9/17/2019. $187,000

512 Oak Road, Jenke-Mcmahan Diane L Exec; Mcmahan Curtis Est By Exec, Jenke Karl E; 9/18/2019. $10,000

52 Orillia Drive, Moore Dolores L Warfle; Oneill Dolores Fka; Warfle Dolores Fka, Bray Jordan P; Davis Rockay R; 9/19/2019. $165,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

65 Creek Ave, White David; White Stephen M, Rollar Adam M; 9/13/2019. $141,000

Hanseys Creek Road, Pepper Construction Co Inc, Fleetwood Christopher S; Fleetwood Edward P III; Fleetwood Edward P Jr; 9/19/2019. $12,750

570 Newport Neck Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Levari Michael; 9/21/2019. $40,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

407 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Dairsow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka, Perez Areli I; Santiago Amado O Ramos; 9/21/2019. $28,000

55 Lee Ave, US Dept Of Ag Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Prince Cassie; 9/24/2019. $37,500

6 Hartz Drive, Hughes Ethel, Thompson Ruth Jeannean; 9/27/2019. $100,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

33 Dutch Neck Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1 By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Cruz Estela Bautista; 9/19/2019. $17,000

1 Crestridge Drive, Anderson Lisa A; Anderson Marvin E, Rivera Amanda; Rivera Carlos A Jr; 9/25/2019. $306,000

12 Stanger Road, Cuff Kelly M; Cuff Matthew B, Morgan Iro; Sippio Terri L; 9/30/2019. $165,000

189 Harmony Road, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust &C Atty; Residential Capital Management Lp Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust Trusty By Atty, Johnson Kyle P; Johnson Michaela B; 9/30/2019. $75,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

485 Newport Road, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; Magazu Frank Jr, Jones Richard Shea III; Matusow Lilli R, 9/16/2019. $169,000

130 Maple Ave, Green Carl L; Green Christa, Stone Financing Llc; 9/24/2019. $125,087

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

638 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Rd, Tozer Allen F Est; Tozer Marie A, Rcr Enterprises Llc; 9/4/2019. $18,750

180 Main St, Camp James H Jr; Camp Jamie A; Winters Jamie A Fka, Veach Loraine L; Veach Robert Jr; Wallace Adele L; 9/5/2019. $110,000

3577 State Route 47, Shaw John B Jr Exec; Shaw John B Sr Est By Exec; Shaw William A Exec, Port Elizabeth Dg Llc; 9/12/2019. $330,000

14 Harris Lane, Saduk Carl, Bassett Richard J Jr; Bassett Shirley Y; 9/23/2019. $45,000

MILLVILLE

225 S 4th St, Shinn Donna Est By Exec; Shinn Edison R Sr Exec, Chung Terry, 9/10/2019. $20,000

223 E Main St, R&R Way Llc; Randanella John; Reilly Devin W, Chaad Investments Llc, 9/11/2019, $175,000

181 Nabb Ave, Balboa Isabel C; Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara, 9/11/2019. $135,000

2311 Buttonwood Lane, Somers Kimberly A Atty; Vannoord Marlene S By Atty, Olinda Tanya L, 9/11/2019, $191,000

415 E Main St, Jenkins Nannie Sue Aka; Jenkins Sue Aka, Shah Family Enterprise Llc, 9/11/2019. $28,000

3 Oriole Lane, Tri Corner Communities Nj Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/12/2019. $23,467.09

601 Church St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapncik Eric S Esq Atty, Ramos Alexis; 9/12/2019. $10,000

2413 Shelburn Road, Parks Jeffrey; Parks Samantha, Larsen Johnny R; 9/13/2019. $139,120

108 N 8th St, 108 N Eighth Street Llc, Connery Property Holdings Llc; 9/13/2019. $225,000

28 Porreca Drive, Herman Debbie Ann; Herman William Est, Pettit Samuel; 9/16/2019. $167,000

1103 Cedarbrook Ave, Davidson Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Bishai Yvonne N; Botros Mary N; Bridges Glenn A; 9/16/2019. $105,000

1603 Lafayette Ave, Bank Of New York Fka Trust; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates &C By Trust By Atty; Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc, 9/17/2019. $38,000

509 Linda Lane, Truman Capital Advisors Lp Atty; Truman Capital Advisors Lp By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Claude Garcia; 9/17/2019. $198,500

311 Valatia Ave, Jones Robert D, Wollet Kathryn R; 9/17/2019. $90,900

52 Porreca Drive, Nurnberger John A; Nurnberger Karin G, Kargbo Jeanette; 9/17/2019. $155,000

181 Nabb Ave, Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara; 9/18/2019. $135,000

1 Emily Drive, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Corp Lp Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Provenzano Dawn; 9/18/2019. $181,000

501 G St, Wettstein John F Jr; Wettstein Patricia R, Mackall Bonnie; 9/18/2019. $85,000

1 Tomasello Drive, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Dreher Olanda R, 9/19/2019. $255,000

1115 Yellowwood Terrace, Jjcc Longport Llc; Ottinger Chester, Zea Jose M; 9/20/2019. $179,900

403 Fulton St, Sorantino David Scott, Ayars Kortney R; 9/20/2019. $123,900

36 Walnut Road, Broshchan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Spence Dennis A Jr, 9/20/2019, $158,000

12 Alex Drive, Yucha Anthony C, Hunter Ideana S, 9/23/2019. $176,000

801 N 9th St, Harvey Sean; Whitehead Melanie Aka; Whitehead-Harvey Melanie Aka, Cassidy Patrick Francis Jr; 9/25/2019. $58,000

401-403 W Mcneal St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty; Phelean Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka; Yoder Brian Esq Atty, Sunnyvale Properties Llc, 9/25/2019, $72,000

213 E Mulberry St, Richardson Mark H; Richardson Sandra M, Chavez-Lopez Daniel Julian, 9/25/2019, $138,000

21 Tomasello Drive, Hunter Ideana, Loatman Antrania, 9/27/2019, $245,000

12 Jason Drive, Tigai Joan E, Carlin Dustin A; Casas Andrea M, 9/30/2019. $164,000

408 Fulton St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Lam Fei F Esq Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Landis Properties Llc, 9/30/2019. $42,500

805 N 2nd St, Ramos Alexis, Ruiz Hector, 9/30/2019. $20,000

SHILOH

17 West Ave, Spiker Jennifer A; Spiker John F, Askew Danielle, 9/19/2019. $154,000

895 Main St, Duffield George A; Duffield Kristin N, Hunzer Katherine; Hunzer Matthew; 9/30/2019. $174,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

520 West Road, Burns Joycemarie Elwell, Foster Sarah; Landry Dillon; 9/12/2019. $208,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

190 Big Oak Road, Hope Assembly Of God Inc, Siligato Samuel R III, 9/17/2019. $50,000

17 Button Mill Road, Mulligan Michael Agent Atty; Noy Shannon W By Agent Atty, Cumberland Property Investments Llc; 9/17/2019. $20,000

2 Victory Court, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Miranda Alyssa; Miranda Ian, 9/18/2019. $215,500

151 S Woodruff Road, May Lorraine F Est; Schioppa Donna L, Dowd Jennifer L; 9/20/2019. $225,000

190 Big Oak Road, Siligato Samuel R Iii, Hayes Lance; 9/27/2019. $85,000

1360 Highway 77, Mand Llc, Chiarelli Gianfranco; Chiarelli Valentina; 9/30/2019. $147,500

VINELAND

9 Northwood Ave, Schwartz Barbara; Schwartz David, Marcellina Joanne M; Vasger Kevin J, 9/4/2019, $250,000

599 N East Ave, Blb Resoources Inc Delegate; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Cristelli Fred, 9/4/2019, $91,000

2892 Bryant St, Parrish Charles R Jr; Parrish Emma Rose, Hendrick Myron, 9/4/2019, $231,000

1682 Washington Ave, 1617 Properties Llc, Sosa Cipactli, 9/4/2019, $145,000

1973 Arrowhead Trail, Vazquez Amy Carleen; Vazquez Victor, Pierce Lorraine, 9/4/2019, $285,000

955 S Lincoln Ave, Brown Michael; Brown Mr Realty Co Llc, Volpe Jerome Mase Jr, 9/4/2019, $185,000

161 E Oak Road, Darac Llc; Grobman Mark L, Renauro Kimberly, 9/5/2019, $55,000

1955 S Orchard Road, Lynch Elisabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Elizabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Franklin D Est; Lynch Gary Grdn; Lynch Kelly; Lynch Mark Q Ind Grdn, Cottman William H, 9/5/2019, $263,500

1495 Venus Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Vanauken Keith, 9/5/2019, $55,900

2410 Panther Road, Braidi Andrew Est; Braidi John C Exec; Braidi Louise Amelia Est By Exec, Franceschini David Jr; Franceschini Valerie, 9/5/2019, $175,000

1169 Sharp Road Unit 2, Testone Vera E, Agu02 Llc, 9/5/2019, $95,000

1169 Sharp Road Unit 17, Franzoi Glenn Atty; Franzoi John By Atty; Wrzesniewski Janine By Atty, Agu17 Llc, 9/5/2019, $106,000

424 W Wood St, Perez Jose A; Perez Magdalena, Steidel Jorge Garcia, 9/5/2019, $103,000

3745 Halsey Court, Tokarz Krzysztof M, Sanluis Anthony, 9/6/2019, $263,000

1062 N Delsea Drive, Sauro James; Sauro Susan; Sjs Limited Llc, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, 9/9/2019, $450,000

1140 Linda Lane, Dicesare Danielle; Dicesare Scott A, Aybar Evelisa; Serrano Gabriel, 9/9/2019, $249,000

4393 E Landis Ave, Dangelo Anthony Est; Dangelo Carmella Est By Exec; Dangelo Raymond N Exec, Coco Albert J, 9/9/2019, $71,500

1320 Livia Lane, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Lugo Ruben, 9/10/2019, $170,325

4023 Panther Road, Conde Mario; Monahan Tammy S, Distasio Carmen; Distasio Rafael, 9/10/2019, $245,000

920 Timber Brook Drive, Irwin John P, Molas Jill, 9/10/2019, $201,500

2931 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000

239 E Grant Ave, Allegheny Estates By Shrf; Balkie Megan C By Shrf; Ciumberland County Sheriff; Gillespie Amanda J By Shrf; Gillespie Sandra J Ind Adm By Shrf; K&L Property Management By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Zapar Jaime S By Shrf; Zapar Robert J Est By Adm By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc, 9/10/2019, $165,000

2997 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000

2951 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000

1647 Almond Road, Bright Thomas E, Garcia Maria Alejandra Hernandez; Lopez Pablo Francisco, 9/10/2019, $110,000

1491 Roosevelt Blvd, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-Ff7 By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, T-Ray Investments Llc, 9/10/2019, $82,500

1121 Sharp Road, Bradway Marianne M Fka; Bradway Steven R; Sikking-Bradway Marianne, Davis Denise K; Davis George E, 9/11/2019, $246,000

314 Rosewood Ave, Basolis Elbert G Jr Ta; Koons Velton Jr Ta; Trans Continental Tradings, Shelestun Viktor, 9/12/2019, $43,000

1447 W Walnut Road, Bond Lorianna Aka Exec; Delaney Lorianna Aka Exec; Loretta Jennie Est By Exec; Loretta Ralph Est, Coobick Steven, 9/12/2019, $98,900

3430 N West Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates Sereis 2007-5 By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Lesinski Beata; Lesinski Cezary, 9/12/2019, $87,675

408 W Birch St, Trucano Jeanne C; Trucano Mark D, Trucano Danielle, 9/12/2019, $100,000

501 S East Ave, Mancuso William, Diaz Darvin Clemente Diaz, 9/12/2019, $49,500

208 Fenimore St, Fisher Cheryl, Valero Elizabeth, 9/12/2019, $43,500

2601 Perna Lane, Filluzzi James; Filluzzi Tammi, Bracaliello Brittany, 9/12/2019, $257,000

1583 E Chestnut Ave, Parent Beth M Exec Trust; Roach Diane Carol Exec; Rosen David Disclaimer Trust Fbo Sybil Rosen By Trust; Rosen David Est By Exec; Rosen Jeffrey Nathan Exec Trust; Rosen Sybil Est By Exec, Gonzalez Yarett; Ramirez Keven, 9/13/2019, $200,000

1425 W Walnut Road, Bond Lorianna Fka Exec; Delaney Lorianna Exec; Loretta Jennie C Est By Exec; Lorreta Ralph Est, Sierra Santos, 9/13/2019, $80,000

1101 Maple Ave, Huff Hildegard; Huff Warren C Est, Brucciochi Llc, 9/13/2019, $72,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

34 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000

25 Catalina Ave, 7/2019. $345,000

1 Ebbtide Court, 7/2019. $290,000

113 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $195,000

6 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $372,500

118 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $359,442

9 Deer Lake Court, 7/2019. $210,000

12 Shelli Terrace, 7/2019. $138,000

26 Ridgeway St, 7/2019. $20,000

10 Bucks Drive, 7/2019. $267,000

1176 W Bay Ave, 7/2019. $385,000

24 Compass Lane, 7/2019. $235,000

6 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $309,990

151 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2019. $250,000

12 Maplewood Court, 7/2019. $242,000

21 Spruce Circle South, 7/2019. $190,000

28 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000

109 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $348,519

11 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $337,180

5 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $327,990

75 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2019. $317,750

16 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $276,990

33 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $241,258

52 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $360,000

62 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $340,000

8 Tulip Court, 7/2019. $296,921

37 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $357,000

4 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $319,990

210 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $299,900

244 Hawthorn Lane, 7/2019. $250,000

139 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

140 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

148 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

155 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

224 Montclair Road S, 7/2019. $400,000

13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $343,750

90 Village Drive, 7/2019. $170,000

17 Flintlock Drive, 7/2019. $168,000

7b Diamond Drive Un B, 7/2019. $137,500

235 Montclair Road South, 7/2019. $271,500

26 Mizzen Drive, 7/2019. $185,000

7 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $357,840

4 Cougar Lane, 7/2019. $320,500

208 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $250,000

1 Omaha St, 7/2019. $216,000

24 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

35 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

101 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2019. $263,000

54 Farragut Ave, 7/2019. $359,990

113 Edenton Drive, 7/2019. $357,000

53 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2019. $327,000

25 Cannonball Drive, 7/2019. $285,000

56 Deer Run Drive S, 7/2019. $265,000

36 South Seas Court, 7/2019. $74,000

37 Lexington Blvd, 7/2019. $50,000

217 Eleventh St, 7/2019. $215,000

11 Hearth Court, 7/2019. $165,000

19 Carlton Court, 7/2019. $385,322

397 Bayshore Drive Un 9, 7/2019. $324,500

39 Hatteras Way, 7/2019. $264,500

5 Stillwaters Court, 7/2019. $235,500

18 Fresno St, 7/2019. $105,000

164 Lower Shore Road, 7/2019. $75,000

4 Aqua View Lane, 7/2019. $231,000

87 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $175,000

4 Gibraltar Court, 7/2019. $117,500

16 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

18 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

20 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

22 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

30 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

37 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

389-1 Bay Shore Drive, 7/2019. $310,000

93 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $222,500

41 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $203,500

2 Hampshire Court, 7/2019. $376,762

7 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2019. $360,000

152 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $357,500

5 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $342,510

263 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $254,900

215 Rahway Road, 7/2019. $215,000

12 Beechwood Court, 7/2019. $172,000

69 Rockland St, 7/2019. $409,000

134 Vivas Drive, 7/2019. $350,000

20 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $277,900

68 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $175,000

51 Water St, 7/2019. $140,000

26 Potomac Court, 7/2019. $38,000

BEACH HAVEN

130 9th St, 7/2019. $1,426,000

207 N Bay Ave, 7/2019. $2,500,000

131 Second St, 7/2019. $714,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

105 North Point Court, 7/2019. $241,500

708 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $135,000

716 Princeton Ave, 7/2019. $420,000

1439 G St, 7/2019. $285,000

743 Tappan St, 7/2019. $269,900

1747 Pineview Road, 7/2019. $221,000

720 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $91,500

1527 Arient Road, 7/2019. $325,000

2 Easy St, 7/2019. $265,000

2 Bobwhite Court, 7/2019. $141,000

513 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $140,000

751 N Oak Road, 7/2019. $100,000

4 Hollywood Blvd, 7/2019. $385,000

351 Harbor View Way, 7/2019. $252,000

204 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $155,125

415 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $85,000

0 Station Drive, 7/2019. $53,000

1114 Bay Ave, 7/2019. $300,000

1769 Woodside Road, 7/2019. $295,000

1223 Taurus Court, 7/2019. $275,000

1702 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $253,000

4 Hollywood Blvd South, 7/2019. $112,500

1403 Earie Way, 7/2019. $190,400

219 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $406,061

427 Pen Ave North, 7/2019. $348,900

330 Eleanor Road, 7/2019. $290,000

803 Sail Drive, 7/2019. $262,500

384 Constitution Drive, 7/2019. $145,000

765 Weehawkin Ave, 7/2019. $144,000

7 Bayberry Drive, 7/2019. $137,200

325 Raymond Road, 7/2019. $82,000

214 Donald St, 7/2019. $375,000

929 Lacey Road, 7/2019. $350,000

210 E Haines St, 7/2019. $173,000

2 Brookdale Court, 7/2019. $120,500

1027 Center St, 7/2019. $377,500

1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $355,000

15 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2019. $261,000

430 Devon St, 7/2019. $240,000

508 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $237,500

519 Devon St, 7/2019. $235,000

916 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $126,500

214 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $528,288

239 Maple Lane, 7/2019. $279,500

604 Devon St, 7/2019. $205,000

712-714 Old Shore Road Unit 1, 7/2019. $160,000

Calvin St, 7/2019. $50,000

711 Tufts Court, 7/2019. $380,000

813 Forepeak Drive, 7/2019. $333,000

712 Meadow Lane, 7/2019. $262,000

11 Lancaster, 7/2019. $179,900

1242 Parker St, 7/2019. $130,000

Hurry Road, 7/2019. $10,300

1002 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $615,000

2b Hollywood Blvd N, 7/2019. $365,000

1601 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $240,000

431 Sycamore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

2026 Brookdale Drive, 7/2019. $151,600

430 E Lakeside Drive, 7/2019. $267,000

1605 Joffre Road, 7/2019. $195,000

205 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $170,000

816 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $120,000

54 Maxim Drive, 7/2019. $383,000

900 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2019. $249,900

908 W Panama Court, 7/2019. $248,900

1806 Ridge Road, 7/2019. $208,000

1019 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $150,000

208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $115,500

429 Cabot St, 7/2019. $50,000

1752 Longwood Drive, 7/2019. $248,000

54 Saltspray Drive, 7/2019. $230,000

1005 Pensacola Road, 7/2019. $225,000

402 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $101,000

97 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $407,387

1210 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $394,900

411 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $179,900

304 Riviera Drive, 7/2019. $170,000

208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $135,000

305 Yorktown Drive, 7/2019. $80,000

4 Marque St, 7/2019. $505,031

845 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $275,000

241 Lane Place, 7/2019. $239,000

866 Arlington Ave, 7/2019. $201,000

1111 Leilani Drive, 7/2019. $50,000

1823 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $243,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

94 Walnut St, 7/2019. $262,500

9 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $200,000

28 Frog Pond Road, 7/2019. $196,377

3 W Shrewsbury Drive, 7/2019. $138,000

322 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $100,000

136 E Sail Drive, 7/2019. $90,000

413 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $51,500

70 Galley Way, 7/2019. $340,000

207 Lake Placid Drive, 7/2019. $186,000

3 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $125,000

3 Daffodil Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

971 Center St, 7/2019. $115,000

5 Champions Drive, 7/2019. $35,000

27 Kentuky Drive, 7/2019. $395,000

16 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $205,000

39 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $135,000

115 Vulcan Way, 7/2019. $123,500

147 Middle Holly Lane, 7/2019. $109,000

313 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $238,000

46 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2019. $175,000

35 North Captains Drive, 7/2019. $74,000

6 Vista Court, 7/2019. $285,000

56 Atlantis Blvd, 7/2019. $252,000

145 Chestnut St, 7/2019. $186,000

52 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2019. $180,000

100 Danbury Drive, 7/2019. $149,000

120 Lake Champlin Drive, 7/2019. $99,750

308 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $50,000

403 Wood St, 7/2019. $235,000

101 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2019. $180,000

1 Westchester Drive, 7/2019. $126,500

1065 Radio Road, 7/2019. $106,511

13 Ridgeway Lane, 7/2019. $290,000

127 E Raritan Drive, 7/2019. $350,000

50 Waters Edge Drive, 7/2019. $305,000

26 Pier Point, 7/2019. $270,000

104 Lake George Court, 7/2019. $250,000

228 Falcon Drive, 7/2019. $62,000

311 Newport Way, 7/2019. $315,000

80 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

118 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $185,000

33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075

12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000

76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200

313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000

234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000

25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000

7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000

4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000

111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000

19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000

116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000

21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000

48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500

110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000

115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000

101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000

131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000

36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353

15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000

302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000

252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450

12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000

1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000

93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000

2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500

7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000

216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000

216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200

253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659

21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000

112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000

1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500

3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900

47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500

5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000

35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000

4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000

28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000

70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000

129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999

103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500

12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000

1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900

8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218

149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000

5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000

62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000

64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000

11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000

21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000

17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000

46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900

42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500

114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000

103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000

55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500

109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486

44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000

5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

321 Holly Drive, 7/2019. $247,000

192 Riptide Ave, 7/2019. $235,000

164 Commodore Road, 7/2019. $189,000

168 Peter Road, 7/2019. $355,000

131 Reef Ave, 7/2019. $205,000

79 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $126,800

47 Amy Drive, 7/2019. $449,000

112 Mary Alice Road, 7/2019. $352,000

180 Gunwale Road, 7/2019. $210,000

203 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $610,000

78 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $441,690

306 Bayberry Court, 7/2019. $335,000

12 Jarmy Lane, 7/2019. $295,000

156 Mooring Road, 7/2019. $219,000

251 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $215,000

66 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2019. $108,500

343 Cedar Drive,7/2019. $55,000

71 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $490,267

929 Painter Lane, 7/2019. $198,000

76 Summerhill Drive, 7/2019. $174,500

281 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

3 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $145,000

436 Nautilus/236 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $77,000

250 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $33,000

1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000

23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000

23 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $300,000

63 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $290,000

373 Atlantis Ave, 7/2019. $232,000

63 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

18 Janal Way, 7/2019. $690,000

148 Morton Drive, 7/2019. $320,000

100 Ahoy Road, 7/2019. $317,000

35 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $299,000

104 Cruise Road, 7/2019. $280,000

101 Bark Road, 7/2019. $277,900

573 Shark Lane, 7/2019. $245,500

1226 Steamer Ave, 7/2019. $240,000

12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

29 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $284,900

1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000

188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000

160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100

1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000

1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000

240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000

207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

104 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $389,000

117 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $295,000

1224 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $241,000

520 Pirate Lane, 7/2019. $228,000

1194 Galley Ave, 7/2019. $227,000

28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000

1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500

368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000

132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900

220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000

355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000

217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000

63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000

36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000

993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000

141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000

291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000

88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000

39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335

8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000

9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000

17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500

52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500

201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000

113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100

252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000

780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000

208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000

1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000

48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000

349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000

144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000

7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000

1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000

247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000

144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000

1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000

267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500

1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000

1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750

1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000

247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000

148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000

337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500

TUCKERTON

405 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $190,000

909 S Green St, 7/2019. $120,000

204 Third Ave, 7/2019. $162,000

806 S Green St, 7/2019. $160,000

31 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $354,212

187 Flamingo Drive, 7/2019. $125,000

27 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $408,010

320 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $95,000

226 Heron Road, 7/2019. $325,000

46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000

85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302

319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000

12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000

25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000

22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611

11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000

