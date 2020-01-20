Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
320 5th St So Un 3, Decristofaro Louis 320 South 5th St Lp; 10/30/19. $600,000
210 34th St S, Snyder Michael S Daniels Marc; 10/30/19. $250,000
13 Lighthouse Cove, Aleman Marisol/Admr&Ind Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 10/31/19. $262,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
811 Wintergreen Court, Pmc Reo Fin Tr Martinez Michele; 10/24/19. $165,000
512 E Revere Court, Licolli Wendy A Neill Thomas; 10/24/19. $252,000
530 Holly Brook Road, Wiener Maria J Czeslaw Daniel Steven; 10/24/19. $215,000
228 Mattix Run, Matos Lilliana Bostic Tammy; 10/25/19. $125,000
1219 Aloe St, USA Va Richardson Michael E; 10/25/19. $175,000
228 Colman Place, Aurelus Astrid N Parker Jamilah; 10/25/19. $159,000
681 W Country Club Drive, Cantelli Anthony P Faia Carmen R; 10/25/19. $285,000
672 Lakefront Circle, USA Fonorow Ira; 10/28/19. $94,500
1015 W White Horse Pike, USA Rural Dev Patel Jinesh; 10/28/19. $51,000
406 Ebony Tree Ave, Roman Laura Gall Michael W; 10/30/19. $241,000
344 S Cologne Ave, Superior Lien Serv Llc Romanelli Peter; 10/30/19. $32,000
100 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Pitchford William D Brown Timothy D; 10/30/19. $100,000
153 Edgewater Drive, Seck Lynn Carrasco Diego E; 10/31/19. $75,000
305 E Elm Ave, Leeds & Galloway Llc Warick John A; 10/31/19. $175,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
22 Davinci Way, Nvr Inc Johnson John; 10/21/19. $269,990
5907 Somerset Drive, Bauman Frank Ludy Matthew; 10/21/19. $150,000
204 Hanthorn St, Blue Sky Prop Llc Kralle Tracie; 10/22/19. $225,000
2611 Grange Court, Tomasello Paul Lamaine Joseph; 10/22/19. $140,000
2838 Forsythia Court Un 2838, Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Rosales Cardenas Christian R; 10/22/19. $55,000
14 Gasko Road, Lawless James Hawn Joanna; 10/22/19. $178,000
16 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/22/19. $73,500
40 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/22/19. $73,500
6140 Robin Drive, Schoch David L Jr Harold Janicquea; 10/22/19. $214,900
0602 Falcon C ourt, Hilton Robert P Bruno Claudette; 10/23/19. $131,500
5 Gasko Road, Sarro Josephine Tartaglia Marlene A; 10/23/19. $187,000
4930 Denbigh Court, Guy Jensyl Alren Artemis Llc; 10/24/19. $110,000
27 Fox Hollow Drive, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Kaiser Daniel; 10/24/19. $236,797
45 Chancellor Park Drive, Weiner David Patel Girishkumar; 10/24/19. $340,000
1133 Calhoun Ave, Noreo Llc Quartararo Jennifer Marie; 10/25/19. $200,000
4844 Brecknock Court, Alexander Ryan W James Nicola; 10/28/19. $135,000
7400 Belmont Ave, 20 Cap Fund I Llc Grasso Donald S; 10/29/19. $115,000
33 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Sundaram Magesh; 10/31/19. $276,397
10 Meadow Circle, Parker Thomas Savorelli Manuel C; 10/31/19. $195,000
MARGATE
105 N Brunswick Ave, Willoughby Robert P Schwartz Brad T; 10/25/19. $540,000
215 N Haverford Ave, Abel Lewis H Mcinally Cameron J; 10/28/19. $370,000
16 N Exeter Ave, Carr John J Llewellyn Jeffrey; 10/28/19. $428,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 404, Stein Jordan M Gallo Dawn M; 10/28/19. $238,900
9600 Atlantic Ave #1706, Munson Dolores A/Atty Terra Vista Bldrs Llc; 10/29/19. $255,000
13 N Benson Ave Un A, Bendyl Development Llc Jm1 Investments Llc; 10/31/19. $850,000
311 N Wilson Ave Un B, Starr James Dilorenzo Anthony; 10/31/19. $220,000
9607 Monmouth Ave #A, Marcovitz Robert J Flynn Robert W; 10/31/19. $549,000
NORTHFIELD
1002 2nd St, Portnoy Randy Wiley David; 10/21/19. $228,000
505 New Road, Redstone Capital Group Llc Deach Llc; 10/21/19. $350,000
2618 Zion Road, Police & Firemens Retirement System Board Of Tr Bayview Bbc Prop Llc; 10/31/19. $140,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1402 Skyline Condos 700 N Franklin Blvd, Haines Shirley Hem Erling Jr; 10/24/19. $25,000
1041 Elkton Ave, Ttlreo2 Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 10/25/19. $36,000
111 Tilton Road, Munoz Elvis Carranza Padilla Anyello; 10/28/19. $139,000
4 E California Ave, Matt Portnoy & Sons Real Estate Inv Llc Daza Jessica; 10/28/19. $124,000
27 E Edgewater Ave, Intriago Joshua Herrera Carlos; 10/28/19. $37,000
50 Somerset Ave, Gerald Bird Dev Llc 50 Somerset Assoc Llc; 10/30/19. $375,000
706 W Ashland Ave, G&E Development Llc Contreras Norma; 10/30/19. $127,000
121‐123 S Main St, Peikins Towel Rack Inc Job 4 Americans Inc; 10/30/19. $95,000
210 W Park Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Roman David; 10/30/19. $136,000
18 W Delilah Road, Xu Angela Wang Xiao W; 10/31/19. $28,000
402 Sixth Ave, Kleiner Martha M/Exr Home Scape Llc; 10/24/19. $44,500
SOMERS POINT
116 E Wilmont Ave, Burke Dennis C Moderski David; 10/21/19. $253,500
416 Harbour Cove, Fioravanti John Costanzo Michael; 10/22/19. $173,500
12 Gulph Mill Road, Sharon Conolly Tr Richmond Ashley Nicole; 10/24/19. $190,000
307 Harbour Cove, Fessler Elizabeth M Villalobos Amaury; 10/25/19. $175,000
18 E Johnson Ave, Unger John Hoyos Reyes Ponciano; 10/25/19. $185,562
18 E Pierson Ave, Pimpinelli John C Callahan Cailin E; 10/25/19. $145,000
1F Parkshore Plaza, Perry Rosemarie/Exrx Ventura Amanda; 10/28/19. $115,000
VENTNOR
401 N Somerset Ave, Dudek Dianne M Mclaughlin Joseph A Jr; 10/22/19. $345,000
5503 Marshall Ave, Todorov Borlslav Nunez Mary A; 10/23/19. $130,000
5011 Ventnor Ave, North Beach Dev Llc Paul Susan K; 10/28/19. $459,000
611 N Somerset Ave, Bella Group Inc Didomenico Annamarie; 10/29/19. $250,000
Cape May County
AVALON
177 80th St Un 203, Mc Granaghan R M Picone Mario; 10/2019. $369,000
7901 Ocean Drive, Avants Robert L Jr O’Sullivan Robert T Jr; 10/2019. $585,000
261 7th St, Lynch Joseph F Pietrusko Robert G; 10/2019. $1,122,000
233 15th St, Larue Haller G Jr Koch Gregory J; 10/2019. $1,150,000
225 52nd St, Key Bank Ntl Asso Exr Esper Jeffrey M; 10/2019. $1,275,000
129 10th St, Hoehn Robert J Jr Melinson Gregg R; 10/2019. $1,600,000
Addtl Lots, Logan Elizabeth T Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $1,600,000
7929 Dune Drive Un 206, Mc Tavish Cheryl Lange Charles; 10/2019. $415,000
207 36th St, Flick Christopher Shields Kevin J; 10/2019. $767,000
Lot 43.205 Block 35.04, Flick Christopher Shields Kevin J; 10/2019. $775,000
6220 Ocean Drive, Prudente Family Lim Prtn Dever James F Jr; 10/2019. $1,150,000
302 79th St, Fletcher Nancy C O’Hara Michael P; 10/2019. $1,209,000
217 25th St Un 217, Kress Michael H Frary Eric D; 10/2019. $1,265,000
280 27th St, Wojcik Matthew Slade David; 10/2019. $1,400,000
2488 First Ave, Vermeychuk Daniel Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $1,500,000
424 42nd St, Mallon Joseph T Equity Trust Co Cust; 10/2019. $1,925,000
336 5 First Ave, Glica Eileen G Trust Flick Christopher; 10/2019. $2,000,000
26 E St, Bohner Richard E Gianouls Nicholas P; 10/2019. $2,300,000
156 20th St, Murphy John M Kress Michael H; 10/2019. $2,350,000
205 54th St, 205 S 54th St LLC Trucksess Robert; 10/2019. $3,185,000
CAPE MAY
10 Congress St, Friedman Frank L Cassidy Rosemary A; 10/2019. $565,000
718 Columbia Ave, Miles Evelyn H Thibodeau Brett; 10/2019. $750,000
1316 Idaho Ave, Chickey Joseph Hu Susan Shumei; 10/2019. $915,000
1106 Vermont Ave, Duffy Andrew T &C Quinn John J; 10/2019. $995,000
1210 New York Ave, Russell Robert P Fronheiser David J; 10/2019. $1,210,000
1849 Maryland Ave, Tsiouris Irene C Exr&C Brent Raleigh III; 10/2019. $1,225,000
CAPE MAY POINT
505 Pearl Ave, Stuebing John H Levine Seth M; 10/2019. $1,700,000
411 Central Ave, Keller Joseph M Chickey Joseph J; 10/2019. $950,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
304 Whistle Stop Road, Kondrad Dolores Moyer Barbara L; 10/2019. $51,600
9 Fairway Court South, Pedroni Fuel Co Foster Anthony; 10/2019. $150,000
283 Myrtle Ave, Sierocinski Stephen Tomlin Brian; 10/2019. $178,000
1114 Route 83, Chambers Joseph Catanoso Leonard R; 10/2019. $239,000
3 Corson Lane, Cook Michael F Mc Brien Gerald Peter; 10/2019. $264,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 31 Block 522, Rocker Jane M Gilmore Mona E J; 10/2019. $230,000
5 Eider Lane, Groves Doris Ruth Trus La Penna Joseph V; 10/2019. $250,000
12 Newport Drive, Scheidecker Paul Mottole John E; 10/2019. $350,100
12 Hatteras Drive, Caprio Ralph L Kettinger Frederick R; 10/2019. $425,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 1208, Gory Barbara K Traber Matthew E; 10/2019. $513,500
902 Ocean Drive Un 1204, Traber Matthew E Hotz Steven Jr; 10/2019. $525,000
Lot 5 Block 309, Kurth Edward F Jr Gerhard Gerald; 10/2019. $525,000
907 Shore Drive, Cape Real Estate Dev Lezzi Samuel N; 10/2019. $1,135,000
1622 Morris St, McCarty Isabella Est Prats Anthony Sr; 10/2019. $93,000
131 W Bates Ave, Sikora Eileen Schlosbon Robert; 10/2019. $140,000
608 E St Johns, Eppright Edward P Exr Harding Andrew; 10/2019. $150,000
16 Oakdale Ave, Palumbo Craig Exr Canavan Lawrence A; 10/2019. 2$160,000
3 E Wilde Ave, Carneiro Candida Weigele Annette N; 10/2019. $173,000
203 Bay Ave, O’Shea Barbara A Exr Williams Lindsay T; 10/2019. $173,000
118 Englewood Road, Pattinson John Mc Caughan Michael John; 10/2019. $183,900
95 Breakwater Place, Barnd Norma Jayne Fountain Craig D; 10/2019.$190,000
876 Myrna Road, Hamilton Margaret A Randazzo Joseph M; 10/2019. $198,000
1004 Franklin Ave, Garrity William J Boorse William; 10/2019. $210,000
62 Beachhurst Drive, Ransom Lisa Chew Tina; 10/2019. $255,000
11 Oakwood Ave, Snyder Ruth Est Mc Laughlin Kevin P; 10/2019. $257,000
12 Maplewood Ave, Andrzejczak Joseph S Tardone James E Jr; 10/2019. $274,000
3836 Bayshore Road, Jas Bayshore Fuel LLC Ocean Food And Fuel LLC; 10/2019. $400,000
1605 Scott Ave, Duccilli Charles F Cynthia A Lafferty Living Rev Tr; 10/2019. $450,000
607 Beach Drive, Bray Earle R Jr Reinhart George J; 10/2019. $600,000
902 Ocean Drive, Coppock Robert Grato Joseph; 10/2019. $741,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1160 Golf Club Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Barr George Daniel Jr; 10/2019. $220,000
665 Avalon Blvd, Versage Peter Jr Higgins Michael J; 10/2019. $357,000
3144 Route 9 South, Be Grace C Est Middle 9 LLC; 10/2019. $360,000
38 Sand Castle Drive, Walsh Dennis R Mac Donald Kyle J; 10/2019. $395,000
130 Meadowview Lane, Stewart John L Ferranti Guy; 10/2019. $595,000
12 2nd Drive, Connors John J Early Kathleen M Tr; 10/2019. $835,000
1602 Route 9, Grace Oil Co Laxmi Kripa LLC; 10/2019. $950,000
43 Route 47 North, Budnik Joseph Estle Paul J; 10/2019. $15,000
106 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank Gvi Investmants LLC; 10/2019. $35,000
501 W Main St, Altobelli Louis Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 10/2019. $36,000
Lot 57 Block 99.02, Fannie Mae Hertkorn James; 10/2019. $65,000
12 S 7th St, Smith Jay A Est Mdi West Props LLC; 10/2019. $85,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
300 E 24th Ave Un D, Elmo Deborah M Campelleone M; 10/2019. $435,000
317 E Hand LLC Scorsone Joseph; 10/2019. 318 E 16th Ave, $590,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 310, Dubray Joseph J Jr Donnelly Edward J; 10/2019. $620,000
138 W Spruce Ave, White Sand Ii LLC Tobin William J Jr; 10/2019. $655,000
432 W Spruce Ave, Henry Thomas E Blickle Kurt S; 10/2019. $660,000
417 E 19th Ave, Harding Andrew Ruggiero Joseph F; 10/2019. $167,500
901 Durf Ave, Ducassoux Renee Hughes Charles E; 10/2019. $169,000
1900 Boardwalk, Bergner Alan R Fitzpatrick Michael; 10/2019. $174,900
1500 Ocean Ave Un 1, Lloyd Thomas Edward De Horatius Michael; 10/2019. $400,000
515 E 5th Ave, White James V Short Christopher M; 10/2019. $400,000
1005 Central Ave, Cox Thomas Mower James; 10/2019. $410,000
336 E 5th Ave, Romano Joseph Rosati Domenic; 10/2019. $430,000
231 E 17th Ave Un B, Stowman Walter D Yhost Bruce; 10/2019. $497,777
101 W Spruce Ave, Cadle Douglas Domboroczky Sherry; 10/2019. $565,000
905 New York Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Pirozek Christian G; 10/2019. $615,000
OCEAN CITY
57 Bayone Place, Longenecker Kimberlie Varano Valerie; 10/2019. $175,000
3432K Haven Ave, Savarese Robert A Pugh Barbara A; 10/2019. $310,000
3120-22 Simpson Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Mowatt Frank; 10/2019. $422,625
3044-46 West Ave Un B, Schneck Karen Shevchenko Kevin; 10/2019. $515,000
2560-62 West Ave Un B, Knoop Michael W Peterson Eric C; 10/2019. $560,000
848A Pennlyn Place, Sesko Linda L De Rosa George D; 10/2019. $582,000
2908-10 Central Ave, Cattie Kevin J De Leon Jeffrey; 10/2019. $600,000
1652-54 Asbury Ave, Noll Rose Anne Meringo Leandra; 10/2019. $632,000
4647 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Jordan Daniel S; 10/2019. $690,000
260 Asbury Ave, Burnley Rhiannon West Wave LLC; 10/2019. $700,000
414 Atlantic Ave, Braccia Kimberly Johnson M G; 10/2019. $700,000
5730 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Procaccio Regina; 10/2019. $705,000
869-71 Third St Un B, Maley Maurice J Jr Andreopoulos N; 10/2019. $740,000
807 First St, Czop Michael Smith Deborah F; 10/2019. $740,000
5 W 16th St, Sullivan Paul Hope Lisa D; 10/2019. $780,000
324 E Inlet Road, Seaspray Holdings LLC Biaesch Philip W; 10/2019. $925,000
149 E Atlantic Blvd, Naylor Wayne S Mahan Jennifer; 10/2019. $950,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Lot 5 Block 1002, Gagnon Joseph R Richter Alan F; 10/2019. $999,999
401-03 37th St 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Besash Louis A; 10/2019. $1,069,900
911 Stenton Place, Mc Etchin Cindy Odell Maggitti Patrick; 10/2019. $1,200,000
3120-22 Westly Ave, JMP Young Rev Trust Elsenhans David; 10/2019. $1,200,000
101 W 17th St, Arasz Margaret M Hansell James F; 10/2019. $1,210,000
Lot 2 Block 100, Woodward Michael Trus Maley Maurice James Jr; 10/2019. $1,875,000
805 E 8th St, Robert H Caldwell Irr Tr Prayer Works Props LLC; 10/2019. $60,000
724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Bd Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $141,000
724-32 West Ave, Polt Robert W Bh Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $234,000
440 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Liess Brian Warren Christopher; 10/2019. $265,000
2932 West Ave, Roberto Roxanne Bender Eric M; 10/2019. $285,000
8 Sconset Court, Jaeger James B Rath Leonard G; 10/2019. $295,000
433 Ocean Ave Un A, Tailored Homes LLC Trump Charles J; 10/2019. $325,000
700 Atlantic A2, Marshall Candace K Mortelliti Henry J III; 10/2019. $343,000
600 Pleasure Ave, Theune Donald Coughlin Richard T; 10/2019. $355,000
329-31 Simpson Ave, Fraser William R Greene Damon; 10/2019. $375,000
724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Halliday Christopher; 10/2019. $375,000
200-202 25th St, Irwin Joseph H Jr Lamb Edward M; 10/2019. $375,000
21 W 55th St, Grace Kathleen N Himsworth Mark; 10/2019. $376,500
228 Haven Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Crawford Douglas C; 10/2019. $401,100
3402 Bay Ave, Mc Call Robert F Miller Steven W; 10/2019. $420,000
2845-47 Asbury Ave, Reese John Jay Bair Robert Brian; 10/2019. $510,000
706 Battersea Road, Foreman Michael J Burman Michael; 10/2019. $525,000
3142 Asbury Ave Un 2, Windswept Props LLC Leone Salvatore G; 10/2019. $530,000
1932-34 Asbury Ave, Mansfield Michael Midgley Christian G; 10/2019. $550,000
3445 Asbury Ave, Joanne K Ryan Trust Jwr Props LLC; 10/2019. $580,000
201-07 35th St, Sonsini Ronald J Pd Mngmnt Co LLC; 10/2019. $630,000
5728 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Tysiak George M; 10/2019. $650,000
1512A Central Ave, Zoll John Cauley Lawrence; 10/2019. $662,500
814 First St, May Darryl J Skalski Robert C; 10/2019. $715,000
431 Battersea Road, Bourgeois James L Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 10/2019. $750,000
2726 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Urban Richard J Lottier John D; 10/2019. $750,000
1440-1442 Central Ave, Guglielmi Tony V2 Props LLC; 10/2019. $925,000
8 W Aberdeen Road, Boak Jerald E D&D Kuzmicz Con LLC; 10/2019. $935,000
925 Fifth St, Maggitti Patrick G Dimmick Henry M Jr; 10/2019. $999,900
12 Grenada Lane, Mann Gertrude K Watts Lawrence; 10/2019. $1,225,000
355 E Surf Road, Richardson Joseph J Jr Serenity 355 Surf Rd LLC; 10/2019. $1,411,000
601-603 20th St Un 1, Cariss William J Kent Albert H; 10/2019. $2,340,000
16 Bay Road, Cesare Louis J Tucker Bradford; 10/2019. $2,410,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr O’Brien Kevin; 10/2019. $780,000
24 33rd St West Un, Leonetti Joseph A Topley Charles J; 10/2019. $799,000
3700 Boardwalk, Donnelly Martin W Wilson Daniel; 10/2019. $800,000
Lot 10 Block 33.02, Voiner Jonathan Trus Becker Charlton Dean; 10/2019. $810,000
7713 Central Ave,Karanozinsky Andrew S Redfern Ocean LLC; 10/2019. $895,000
34 34th St Un 206, Miller Jeffrey J Mcbride Jeffery; 10/2019. $526,000
5904 Landis Ave Un 204, Hlavinka David T Keselicka Mark S; 10/2019. $565,000
73rd St, Wittick Dale R Trust Shore Marketing LLC 11; 10/2019. $760,000
4311 Landis Ave, Sisko Associates LLC 4311 Landis Realty LLC; 10/2019. $795,000
Lot 379 Block 65.03, Shore Marketing LLC Prete Louis Anthony; 10/2019. $996,705
STONE HARBOR
351 96th St, Gelsinger Bruce C Greenberg Andrew E; 10/2019. $580,000
351 96th St Un D4, Lindemuth John M Molinaro Peter Jr; 10/2019. $585,000
10818 Third Ave, Bruce John W Hksn Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $625,000
153 83rd St, Vona Roger J O’Neil Kevin; 10/2019. $660,000
8311 Third Ave, Cuneo David K Reilley Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $995,000
9815 Corinthian Drive, 9815 Corinthian Dr LLC Fletcher Daniel J; 10/2019. $2,175,000
6 97th St, Poponak Noah D Cuneo David K; 10/2019. $2,600,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
19 Whippoorwill Drive, Gabianowski Michael Von Der HM; 10/2019. $355,000
6 Jonathan Drive, Fimple Daniel T Loteck Andrew; 10/2019. $363,500
516 Route 9, Congileo Rosemarie L Lawrence Christopher F Sr; 10/2019. $52,500
Lot 3 &19 Block 306 & 299, Tomlin Nancy R Tomlin William Thomas; 10/2019. $87,200
1280 Stagecoach Road, Ocean First Bank Na Bull Props LLC; 10/2019. $176,000
546 Stage Coach Road, Harris William J Ritchey Marianne; 10/2019. $224,000
20 Crestview Drive, Bosisio Joan M Exr Tartal Jacob A; 10/2019. $335,000
10 Stephen Road, Rhodes Kimberly E Latronica Michael J; 10/2019. $343,900
6 Dana Ave, Segal Gil Mc Gonigle Shawn P; 10/2019. $400,000
40 Wexton St, Fansler Kathleen Patricia Anglada Elton M; 10/2019. $445,000
251 Crescent Road, Paolillo Michael Gartner Joshua Ernest; 10/2019. $847,000
21 E Seaview Ave, Lord Albert L Piazza Daniel J; 10/2019. $1,250,000
WEST WILDWOOD
628 W Poplar Ave, Houk Winifred M Adm Rosati Ronald; 10/2019. $115,000
WILDWOOD
328 W Taylor Ave, Filippo Marie Adm Lewis S Ortiz; 10/2019. $81,000
153 W Taylor Ave Un 2, Kowalski Stephen L Detrick Michele; 10/2019. $247,500
509 W Taylor Ave #B, Mc Cormick Robert J Jr Voll Paul; 10/2019. $300,000
109 W Magnolia Ave, Snyder Rosemarie M Cangi Michael D; 10/2019. $308,000
212 E Leaming Ave, Mc Devitt Victor P Sim Scott W; 10/2019. $342,500
708 Atlantic Ave, Smith Thomas I Brunetta Timothy J; 10/2019. 2$385,000
3600 Arctic Ave, Sowers Randall Wildwood City; 10/2019. $66,500
225 E Wildwood Ave, Murphy Keith J Summerford Clara E; 10/2019. $69,000
505 E 4th Ave Un 224, Ewald William G Rosenbaum Brian W; 10/2019. $135,000
315 W Burk Ave, Pierce Margie A Sebastian 6 LLC; 10/2019. $147,500
120 E Maple Ave, Dieter Brian C Arechavala Marvin; 10/2019. $247,000
WILDWOOD CREST
404 E Denver Ave, Brosius Ronald J Giannone Frank; 10/2019. $105,000
225 E St Paul Ave, Mullen James J Marinucci Anthony R; 10/2019. $175,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 101, Driscoll Grace M Vecchio Onofrio; 10/2019. $200,000
6200 New Jersey Ave, Bestest LLC Retro Dining Props LLC; 10/2019. $525,000
7709 Seaview Ave, Falocco Ronald Muller Paul J III; 10/2019. $747,500
210 E Rambler, Mc Crosson James T Pascarelli Todd; 10/2019. $195,000
152 W Cresse Ave, Fatuxa Group LLC Leh Shawn Alan; 10/2019. $290,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Giorgio Steven; 10/2019. $385,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Plaza Boguslaw; 10/2019. $399,900
WOODBINE
421 Jackson Ave, Turner Jason L Markley Robert F III; 10/2019. $152,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
142 W Broad St &C, Raively James Jr; Raively Linda Weber Aka; Weber Linda Raively Aka, Corona Lucia Rojas; Hernandez Emiliano Garcia; 9/9/2019. $265,000
35 Longview Drive, Structured Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Blue Fire Investments & Property Management Llc; 9/13/2019. $32,500
166 Cottage Ave, Lugo Priscilla; Rodriguez Priscilla Llc, Crespo Glenda L; Millan Anthony Muniz; 9/13/2019. $80,000
715 Chestnut Ave, Clark Diane; Giovannetti Janis; Quinlan Maureen; Salvatore Nicholas, Smith Jawanda T; 9/16/2019. $132,000
13 Elm St &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton II Llc; 9/17/2019. $15,000
42-44 Railroad Ave & Nixon Ave, Dean David M; Dean Mary A, Dmk Management Llc; 9/18/2019. $93,000
152-154 Cottage Ave, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 9/19/2019. $15,000
311 Fayette St, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Nomura Home Equity Home Loan Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Sandoval Cortes Llc; 9/18/2019. $39,500
196 Hampton St, Dallett Wilmer Est By Exec; Repici Cheryl L Exec, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 9/19/2019. $35,500
20 Cambridge Ave, Cleveland Steve; Cleveland Wanda, Guzman Jose M Hernandez; Ramirez Edith Ruiz, 9/24/2019. $180,000
464 N Burlington Road, Van Meter Paula, R&S Restorations Llc; 9/25/2019. $25,000
165 Atlantic St, Holmes Akeiba L, Bestpropety1inc Inc; 9/25/2019. $40,500
394-396 Vine St, Yck Assets Llc, Lemberger Judith; 9/26/2019. $69,000
130 W Park Drive, Gergenti Frank J Est By Exec; Gergenti S Lorraine Est; Rainear Douglas M Exec, Pisarski Jesse Lee; 9/27/2019. $55,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
510 Mistle Road, Orenberg Lisa L, Kent Dewaynel 9/12/2019. $98,000
224 Daffodil Road, Lombardi Donna; Stowe John, Lombardi Donna; 9/17/2019. $13,500
1211 Lakeshore Drive, Kamp Francis A; Kampf Patricia M Est; Kampf William G, Mastrando Carmen; 9/18/2019. $69,000
2531 High St, Dejesus Elvin, Ciraolo-Torriero Traci A; Moncil Michael J; Torriero Ryan; 9/20/2019. $15,000
5339 Doris Drive, Rossetti Keith; Rossetti Shawn, Lockard James C Jr; Lockard Torrie Lynne; 9/23/2019. $20,000
2393 Memorial Ave, Pcireo-1 Llc, Givens James Edward; Givens Patricia; 9/24/2019. $11,500
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
512 Greenman Ave, Miletta Michele, Mathis Leighann; 9/17/2019. $187,000
512 Oak Road, Jenke-Mcmahan Diane L Exec; Mcmahan Curtis Est By Exec, Jenke Karl E; 9/18/2019. $10,000
52 Orillia Drive, Moore Dolores L Warfle; Oneill Dolores Fka; Warfle Dolores Fka, Bray Jordan P; Davis Rockay R; 9/19/2019. $165,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
65 Creek Ave, White David; White Stephen M, Rollar Adam M; 9/13/2019. $141,000
Hanseys Creek Road, Pepper Construction Co Inc, Fleetwood Christopher S; Fleetwood Edward P III; Fleetwood Edward P Jr; 9/19/2019. $12,750
570 Newport Neck Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Levari Michael; 9/21/2019. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
407 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Dairsow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka, Perez Areli I; Santiago Amado O Ramos; 9/21/2019. $28,000
55 Lee Ave, US Dept Of Ag Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Prince Cassie; 9/24/2019. $37,500
6 Hartz Drive, Hughes Ethel, Thompson Ruth Jeannean; 9/27/2019. $100,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
33 Dutch Neck Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1 By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Cruz Estela Bautista; 9/19/2019. $17,000
1 Crestridge Drive, Anderson Lisa A; Anderson Marvin E, Rivera Amanda; Rivera Carlos A Jr; 9/25/2019. $306,000
12 Stanger Road, Cuff Kelly M; Cuff Matthew B, Morgan Iro; Sippio Terri L; 9/30/2019. $165,000
189 Harmony Road, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust &C Atty; Residential Capital Management Lp Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust Trusty By Atty, Johnson Kyle P; Johnson Michaela B; 9/30/2019. $75,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
485 Newport Road, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; Magazu Frank Jr, Jones Richard Shea III; Matusow Lilli R, 9/16/2019. $169,000
130 Maple Ave, Green Carl L; Green Christa, Stone Financing Llc; 9/24/2019. $125,087
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
638 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Rd, Tozer Allen F Est; Tozer Marie A, Rcr Enterprises Llc; 9/4/2019. $18,750
180 Main St, Camp James H Jr; Camp Jamie A; Winters Jamie A Fka, Veach Loraine L; Veach Robert Jr; Wallace Adele L; 9/5/2019. $110,000
3577 State Route 47, Shaw John B Jr Exec; Shaw John B Sr Est By Exec; Shaw William A Exec, Port Elizabeth Dg Llc; 9/12/2019. $330,000
14 Harris Lane, Saduk Carl, Bassett Richard J Jr; Bassett Shirley Y; 9/23/2019. $45,000
MILLVILLE
225 S 4th St, Shinn Donna Est By Exec; Shinn Edison R Sr Exec, Chung Terry, 9/10/2019. $20,000
223 E Main St, R&R Way Llc; Randanella John; Reilly Devin W, Chaad Investments Llc, 9/11/2019, $175,000
181 Nabb Ave, Balboa Isabel C; Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara, 9/11/2019. $135,000
2311 Buttonwood Lane, Somers Kimberly A Atty; Vannoord Marlene S By Atty, Olinda Tanya L, 9/11/2019, $191,000
415 E Main St, Jenkins Nannie Sue Aka; Jenkins Sue Aka, Shah Family Enterprise Llc, 9/11/2019. $28,000
3 Oriole Lane, Tri Corner Communities Nj Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/12/2019. $23,467.09
601 Church St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapncik Eric S Esq Atty, Ramos Alexis; 9/12/2019. $10,000
2413 Shelburn Road, Parks Jeffrey; Parks Samantha, Larsen Johnny R; 9/13/2019. $139,120
108 N 8th St, 108 N Eighth Street Llc, Connery Property Holdings Llc; 9/13/2019. $225,000
28 Porreca Drive, Herman Debbie Ann; Herman William Est, Pettit Samuel; 9/16/2019. $167,000
1103 Cedarbrook Ave, Davidson Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Bishai Yvonne N; Botros Mary N; Bridges Glenn A; 9/16/2019. $105,000
1603 Lafayette Ave, Bank Of New York Fka Trust; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates &C By Trust By Atty; Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc, 9/17/2019. $38,000
509 Linda Lane, Truman Capital Advisors Lp Atty; Truman Capital Advisors Lp By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Claude Garcia; 9/17/2019. $198,500
311 Valatia Ave, Jones Robert D, Wollet Kathryn R; 9/17/2019. $90,900
52 Porreca Drive, Nurnberger John A; Nurnberger Karin G, Kargbo Jeanette; 9/17/2019. $155,000
181 Nabb Ave, Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara; 9/18/2019. $135,000
1 Emily Drive, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Corp Lp Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Provenzano Dawn; 9/18/2019. $181,000
501 G St, Wettstein John F Jr; Wettstein Patricia R, Mackall Bonnie; 9/18/2019. $85,000
1 Tomasello Drive, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Dreher Olanda R, 9/19/2019. $255,000
1115 Yellowwood Terrace, Jjcc Longport Llc; Ottinger Chester, Zea Jose M; 9/20/2019. $179,900
403 Fulton St, Sorantino David Scott, Ayars Kortney R; 9/20/2019. $123,900
36 Walnut Road, Broshchan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Spence Dennis A Jr, 9/20/2019, $158,000
12 Alex Drive, Yucha Anthony C, Hunter Ideana S, 9/23/2019. $176,000
801 N 9th St, Harvey Sean; Whitehead Melanie Aka; Whitehead-Harvey Melanie Aka, Cassidy Patrick Francis Jr; 9/25/2019. $58,000
401-403 W Mcneal St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty; Phelean Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka; Yoder Brian Esq Atty, Sunnyvale Properties Llc, 9/25/2019, $72,000
213 E Mulberry St, Richardson Mark H; Richardson Sandra M, Chavez-Lopez Daniel Julian, 9/25/2019, $138,000
21 Tomasello Drive, Hunter Ideana, Loatman Antrania, 9/27/2019, $245,000
12 Jason Drive, Tigai Joan E, Carlin Dustin A; Casas Andrea M, 9/30/2019. $164,000
408 Fulton St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Lam Fei F Esq Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Landis Properties Llc, 9/30/2019. $42,500
805 N 2nd St, Ramos Alexis, Ruiz Hector, 9/30/2019. $20,000
SHILOH
17 West Ave, Spiker Jennifer A; Spiker John F, Askew Danielle, 9/19/2019. $154,000
895 Main St, Duffield George A; Duffield Kristin N, Hunzer Katherine; Hunzer Matthew; 9/30/2019. $174,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
520 West Road, Burns Joycemarie Elwell, Foster Sarah; Landry Dillon; 9/12/2019. $208,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
190 Big Oak Road, Hope Assembly Of God Inc, Siligato Samuel R III, 9/17/2019. $50,000
17 Button Mill Road, Mulligan Michael Agent Atty; Noy Shannon W By Agent Atty, Cumberland Property Investments Llc; 9/17/2019. $20,000
2 Victory Court, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Miranda Alyssa; Miranda Ian, 9/18/2019. $215,500
151 S Woodruff Road, May Lorraine F Est; Schioppa Donna L, Dowd Jennifer L; 9/20/2019. $225,000
190 Big Oak Road, Siligato Samuel R Iii, Hayes Lance; 9/27/2019. $85,000
1360 Highway 77, Mand Llc, Chiarelli Gianfranco; Chiarelli Valentina; 9/30/2019. $147,500
VINELAND
9 Northwood Ave, Schwartz Barbara; Schwartz David, Marcellina Joanne M; Vasger Kevin J, 9/4/2019, $250,000
599 N East Ave, Blb Resoources Inc Delegate; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Cristelli Fred, 9/4/2019, $91,000
2892 Bryant St, Parrish Charles R Jr; Parrish Emma Rose, Hendrick Myron, 9/4/2019, $231,000
1682 Washington Ave, 1617 Properties Llc, Sosa Cipactli, 9/4/2019, $145,000
1973 Arrowhead Trail, Vazquez Amy Carleen; Vazquez Victor, Pierce Lorraine, 9/4/2019, $285,000
955 S Lincoln Ave, Brown Michael; Brown Mr Realty Co Llc, Volpe Jerome Mase Jr, 9/4/2019, $185,000
161 E Oak Road, Darac Llc; Grobman Mark L, Renauro Kimberly, 9/5/2019, $55,000
1955 S Orchard Road, Lynch Elisabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Elizabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Franklin D Est; Lynch Gary Grdn; Lynch Kelly; Lynch Mark Q Ind Grdn, Cottman William H, 9/5/2019, $263,500
1495 Venus Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Vanauken Keith, 9/5/2019, $55,900
2410 Panther Road, Braidi Andrew Est; Braidi John C Exec; Braidi Louise Amelia Est By Exec, Franceschini David Jr; Franceschini Valerie, 9/5/2019, $175,000
1169 Sharp Road Unit 2, Testone Vera E, Agu02 Llc, 9/5/2019, $95,000
1169 Sharp Road Unit 17, Franzoi Glenn Atty; Franzoi John By Atty; Wrzesniewski Janine By Atty, Agu17 Llc, 9/5/2019, $106,000
424 W Wood St, Perez Jose A; Perez Magdalena, Steidel Jorge Garcia, 9/5/2019, $103,000
3745 Halsey Court, Tokarz Krzysztof M, Sanluis Anthony, 9/6/2019, $263,000
1062 N Delsea Drive, Sauro James; Sauro Susan; Sjs Limited Llc, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, 9/9/2019, $450,000
1140 Linda Lane, Dicesare Danielle; Dicesare Scott A, Aybar Evelisa; Serrano Gabriel, 9/9/2019, $249,000
4393 E Landis Ave, Dangelo Anthony Est; Dangelo Carmella Est By Exec; Dangelo Raymond N Exec, Coco Albert J, 9/9/2019, $71,500
1320 Livia Lane, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Lugo Ruben, 9/10/2019, $170,325
4023 Panther Road, Conde Mario; Monahan Tammy S, Distasio Carmen; Distasio Rafael, 9/10/2019, $245,000
920 Timber Brook Drive, Irwin John P, Molas Jill, 9/10/2019, $201,500
2931 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000
239 E Grant Ave, Allegheny Estates By Shrf; Balkie Megan C By Shrf; Ciumberland County Sheriff; Gillespie Amanda J By Shrf; Gillespie Sandra J Ind Adm By Shrf; K&L Property Management By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Zapar Jaime S By Shrf; Zapar Robert J Est By Adm By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc, 9/10/2019, $165,000
2997 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000
2951 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000
1647 Almond Road, Bright Thomas E, Garcia Maria Alejandra Hernandez; Lopez Pablo Francisco, 9/10/2019, $110,000
1491 Roosevelt Blvd, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-Ff7 By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, T-Ray Investments Llc, 9/10/2019, $82,500
1121 Sharp Road, Bradway Marianne M Fka; Bradway Steven R; Sikking-Bradway Marianne, Davis Denise K; Davis George E, 9/11/2019, $246,000
314 Rosewood Ave, Basolis Elbert G Jr Ta; Koons Velton Jr Ta; Trans Continental Tradings, Shelestun Viktor, 9/12/2019, $43,000
1447 W Walnut Road, Bond Lorianna Aka Exec; Delaney Lorianna Aka Exec; Loretta Jennie Est By Exec; Loretta Ralph Est, Coobick Steven, 9/12/2019, $98,900
3430 N West Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates Sereis 2007-5 By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Lesinski Beata; Lesinski Cezary, 9/12/2019, $87,675
408 W Birch St, Trucano Jeanne C; Trucano Mark D, Trucano Danielle, 9/12/2019, $100,000
501 S East Ave, Mancuso William, Diaz Darvin Clemente Diaz, 9/12/2019, $49,500
208 Fenimore St, Fisher Cheryl, Valero Elizabeth, 9/12/2019, $43,500
2601 Perna Lane, Filluzzi James; Filluzzi Tammi, Bracaliello Brittany, 9/12/2019, $257,000
1583 E Chestnut Ave, Parent Beth M Exec Trust; Roach Diane Carol Exec; Rosen David Disclaimer Trust Fbo Sybil Rosen By Trust; Rosen David Est By Exec; Rosen Jeffrey Nathan Exec Trust; Rosen Sybil Est By Exec, Gonzalez Yarett; Ramirez Keven, 9/13/2019, $200,000
1425 W Walnut Road, Bond Lorianna Fka Exec; Delaney Lorianna Exec; Loretta Jennie C Est By Exec; Lorreta Ralph Est, Sierra Santos, 9/13/2019, $80,000
1101 Maple Ave, Huff Hildegard; Huff Warren C Est, Brucciochi Llc, 9/13/2019, $72,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
34 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000
25 Catalina Ave, 7/2019. $345,000
1 Ebbtide Court, 7/2019. $290,000
113 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $195,000
6 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $372,500
118 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $359,442
9 Deer Lake Court, 7/2019. $210,000
12 Shelli Terrace, 7/2019. $138,000
26 Ridgeway St, 7/2019. $20,000
10 Bucks Drive, 7/2019. $267,000
1176 W Bay Ave, 7/2019. $385,000
24 Compass Lane, 7/2019. $235,000
6 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $309,990
151 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2019. $250,000
12 Maplewood Court, 7/2019. $242,000
21 Spruce Circle South, 7/2019. $190,000
28 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000
109 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $348,519
11 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $337,180
5 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $327,990
75 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2019. $317,750
16 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $276,990
33 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $241,258
52 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
62 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $340,000
8 Tulip Court, 7/2019. $296,921
37 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $357,000
4 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $319,990
210 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $299,900
244 Hawthorn Lane, 7/2019. $250,000
139 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
140 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
148 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
155 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
224 Montclair Road S, 7/2019. $400,000
13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $343,750
90 Village Drive, 7/2019. $170,000
17 Flintlock Drive, 7/2019. $168,000
7b Diamond Drive Un B, 7/2019. $137,500
235 Montclair Road South, 7/2019. $271,500
26 Mizzen Drive, 7/2019. $185,000
7 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $357,840
4 Cougar Lane, 7/2019. $320,500
208 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $250,000
1 Omaha St, 7/2019. $216,000
24 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
35 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
101 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2019. $263,000
54 Farragut Ave, 7/2019. $359,990
113 Edenton Drive, 7/2019. $357,000
53 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2019. $327,000
25 Cannonball Drive, 7/2019. $285,000
56 Deer Run Drive S, 7/2019. $265,000
36 South Seas Court, 7/2019. $74,000
37 Lexington Blvd, 7/2019. $50,000
217 Eleventh St, 7/2019. $215,000
11 Hearth Court, 7/2019. $165,000
19 Carlton Court, 7/2019. $385,322
397 Bayshore Drive Un 9, 7/2019. $324,500
39 Hatteras Way, 7/2019. $264,500
5 Stillwaters Court, 7/2019. $235,500
18 Fresno St, 7/2019. $105,000
164 Lower Shore Road, 7/2019. $75,000
4 Aqua View Lane, 7/2019. $231,000
87 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 Gibraltar Court, 7/2019. $117,500
16 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
18 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
20 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
22 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
30 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
37 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
389-1 Bay Shore Drive, 7/2019. $310,000
93 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $222,500
41 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $203,500
2 Hampshire Court, 7/2019. $376,762
7 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
152 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $357,500
5 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $342,510
263 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $254,900
215 Rahway Road, 7/2019. $215,000
12 Beechwood Court, 7/2019. $172,000
69 Rockland St, 7/2019. $409,000
134 Vivas Drive, 7/2019. $350,000
20 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $277,900
68 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $175,000
51 Water St, 7/2019. $140,000
26 Potomac Court, 7/2019. $38,000
BEACH HAVEN
130 9th St, 7/2019. $1,426,000
207 N Bay Ave, 7/2019. $2,500,000
131 Second St, 7/2019. $714,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
105 North Point Court, 7/2019. $241,500
708 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $135,000
716 Princeton Ave, 7/2019. $420,000
1439 G St, 7/2019. $285,000
743 Tappan St, 7/2019. $269,900
1747 Pineview Road, 7/2019. $221,000
720 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $91,500
1527 Arient Road, 7/2019. $325,000
2 Easy St, 7/2019. $265,000
2 Bobwhite Court, 7/2019. $141,000
513 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $140,000
751 N Oak Road, 7/2019. $100,000
4 Hollywood Blvd, 7/2019. $385,000
351 Harbor View Way, 7/2019. $252,000
204 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $155,125
415 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $85,000
0 Station Drive, 7/2019. $53,000
1114 Bay Ave, 7/2019. $300,000
1769 Woodside Road, 7/2019. $295,000
1223 Taurus Court, 7/2019. $275,000
1702 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $253,000
4 Hollywood Blvd South, 7/2019. $112,500
1403 Earie Way, 7/2019. $190,400
219 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $406,061
427 Pen Ave North, 7/2019. $348,900
330 Eleanor Road, 7/2019. $290,000
803 Sail Drive, 7/2019. $262,500
384 Constitution Drive, 7/2019. $145,000
765 Weehawkin Ave, 7/2019. $144,000
7 Bayberry Drive, 7/2019. $137,200
325 Raymond Road, 7/2019. $82,000
214 Donald St, 7/2019. $375,000
929 Lacey Road, 7/2019. $350,000
210 E Haines St, 7/2019. $173,000
2 Brookdale Court, 7/2019. $120,500
1027 Center St, 7/2019. $377,500
1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $355,000
15 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2019. $261,000
430 Devon St, 7/2019. $240,000
508 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $237,500
519 Devon St, 7/2019. $235,000
916 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $126,500
214 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $528,288
239 Maple Lane, 7/2019. $279,500
604 Devon St, 7/2019. $205,000
712-714 Old Shore Road Unit 1, 7/2019. $160,000
Calvin St, 7/2019. $50,000
711 Tufts Court, 7/2019. $380,000
813 Forepeak Drive, 7/2019. $333,000
712 Meadow Lane, 7/2019. $262,000
11 Lancaster, 7/2019. $179,900
1242 Parker St, 7/2019. $130,000
Hurry Road, 7/2019. $10,300
1002 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $615,000
2b Hollywood Blvd N, 7/2019. $365,000
1601 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $240,000
431 Sycamore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
2026 Brookdale Drive, 7/2019. $151,600
430 E Lakeside Drive, 7/2019. $267,000
1605 Joffre Road, 7/2019. $195,000
205 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $170,000
816 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $120,000
54 Maxim Drive, 7/2019. $383,000
900 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2019. $249,900
908 W Panama Court, 7/2019. $248,900
1806 Ridge Road, 7/2019. $208,000
1019 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $150,000
208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $115,500
429 Cabot St, 7/2019. $50,000
1752 Longwood Drive, 7/2019. $248,000
54 Saltspray Drive, 7/2019. $230,000
1005 Pensacola Road, 7/2019. $225,000
402 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $101,000
97 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $407,387
1210 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $394,900
411 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $179,900
304 Riviera Drive, 7/2019. $170,000
208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $135,000
305 Yorktown Drive, 7/2019. $80,000
4 Marque St, 7/2019. $505,031
845 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $275,000
241 Lane Place, 7/2019. $239,000
866 Arlington Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
1111 Leilani Drive, 7/2019. $50,000
1823 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $243,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
94 Walnut St, 7/2019. $262,500
9 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $200,000
28 Frog Pond Road, 7/2019. $196,377
3 W Shrewsbury Drive, 7/2019. $138,000
322 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
136 E Sail Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
413 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $51,500
70 Galley Way, 7/2019. $340,000
207 Lake Placid Drive, 7/2019. $186,000
3 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $125,000
3 Daffodil Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
971 Center St, 7/2019. $115,000
5 Champions Drive, 7/2019. $35,000
27 Kentuky Drive, 7/2019. $395,000
16 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $205,000
39 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $135,000
115 Vulcan Way, 7/2019. $123,500
147 Middle Holly Lane, 7/2019. $109,000
313 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $238,000
46 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2019. $175,000
35 North Captains Drive, 7/2019. $74,000
6 Vista Court, 7/2019. $285,000
56 Atlantis Blvd, 7/2019. $252,000
145 Chestnut St, 7/2019. $186,000
52 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2019. $180,000
100 Danbury Drive, 7/2019. $149,000
120 Lake Champlin Drive, 7/2019. $99,750
308 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $50,000
403 Wood St, 7/2019. $235,000
101 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2019. $180,000
1 Westchester Drive, 7/2019. $126,500
1065 Radio Road, 7/2019. $106,511
13 Ridgeway Lane, 7/2019. $290,000
127 E Raritan Drive, 7/2019. $350,000
50 Waters Edge Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
26 Pier Point, 7/2019. $270,000
104 Lake George Court, 7/2019. $250,000
228 Falcon Drive, 7/2019. $62,000
311 Newport Way, 7/2019. $315,000
80 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
118 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $185,000
33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075
12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000
76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200
313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000
234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000
25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000
7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000
111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000
19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000
116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000
21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000
48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500
110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000
101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000
131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000
36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353
15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000
302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450
12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000
1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000
93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000
2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500
7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000
216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000
216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200
253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659
21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000
112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000
1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500
3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900
47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500
5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000
35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000
4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000
28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000
70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500
12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000
1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900
8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218
149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000
5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000
62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000
64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000
11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000
21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000
17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000
46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900
42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500
114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000
103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000
55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500
109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486
44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000
5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
321 Holly Drive, 7/2019. $247,000
192 Riptide Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
164 Commodore Road, 7/2019. $189,000
168 Peter Road, 7/2019. $355,000
131 Reef Ave, 7/2019. $205,000
79 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $126,800
47 Amy Drive, 7/2019. $449,000
112 Mary Alice Road, 7/2019. $352,000
180 Gunwale Road, 7/2019. $210,000
203 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $610,000
78 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $441,690
306 Bayberry Court, 7/2019. $335,000
12 Jarmy Lane, 7/2019. $295,000
156 Mooring Road, 7/2019. $219,000
251 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $215,000
66 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2019. $108,500
343 Cedar Drive,7/2019. $55,000
71 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $490,267
929 Painter Lane, 7/2019. $198,000
76 Summerhill Drive, 7/2019. $174,500
281 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
3 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $145,000
436 Nautilus/236 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $77,000
250 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $33,000
1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000
23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000
23 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $300,000
63 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $290,000
373 Atlantis Ave, 7/2019. $232,000
63 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000
23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000
18 Janal Way, 7/2019. $690,000
148 Morton Drive, 7/2019. $320,000
100 Ahoy Road, 7/2019. $317,000
35 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $299,000
104 Cruise Road, 7/2019. $280,000
101 Bark Road, 7/2019. $277,900
573 Shark Lane, 7/2019. $245,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 7/2019. $240,000
12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
29 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $284,900
12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000
188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100
1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000
240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000
207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000
188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100
1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000
240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000
207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
104 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $389,000
117 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $295,000
1224 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $241,000
520 Pirate Lane, 7/2019. $228,000
1194 Galley Ave, 7/2019. $227,000
28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000
1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500
368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900
220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000
355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000
217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000
63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000
36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000
993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000
141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000
291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000
88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000
39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335
8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000
9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000
17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500
52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500
201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100
252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000
780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
TUCKERTON
405 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $190,000
909 S Green St, 7/2019. $120,000
204 Third Ave, 7/2019. $162,000
806 S Green St, 7/2019. $160,000
31 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $354,212
187 Flamingo Drive, 7/2019. $125,000
27 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $408,010
320 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $95,000
226 Heron Road, 7/2019. $325,000
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.