Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
72 Ables Run Drive, Dominiczak Carol Mcpherson Jodine E; 08/05/19. $178,000
347 N Shore Road, US Bank Na Kupper Katherine; 08/06/19. $110,000
14 Andrea Lane, Loeser Erik Reichard Kathleen C; 08/06/19. $235,000
102 Creek Court, Fietkiewicz John D/Tr Carrera Ana M; 08/09/19. $263,000
BUENA
209 Williams Ave, Fannie Mae Aulffo Jaryd; 08/02/19. $108,750
204 S Nixon St, Saia Ron Joseph/Ind&Admr Monroy Emmanuel; 08/12/19. $92,500
118 Morris Ave, Landmark Development No 4 Llc Owsley Wayne; 08/15/19. $250,000
364 Cedar Lake Road, Codario Anna Marie/Exr Boccelli Michael; 08/15/19. $45,580
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
352 Ninth St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Kabala Paul M; 08/02/19. $137,000
131 Rockefeller Ave, Vazquez Edwin Martyn Christina; 08/05/19. $114,700
120 Fir Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Reeder Christopher; 08/08/19. $197,000
CORBIN CITY
Route 50, Ohlsen Family Lp Sett Realty Llc; 08/08/19. $65,000
409 Aetna Drive, Betz Eugene P Yunk Stephen D; 08/29/19. $275,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
330 London Ave, US Bank Na Odonoghue Joseph A; 08/01/19. $38,100
146 Washington Ave, Cox Jonathan A Ordille Melissa M; 08/01/19. $90,000
233 London Ave, Pc4reo Llc Strudwick John; 08/19/19. $29,990
1705 Liverpool Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ilarraza Joseph M III; 08/20/19. $225,000
ESTELL MANOR
103 Cumberland Ave, Galler Debra Galler Debra; 08/09/19. $10,000
170 7th Ave East, Olsen Bradley James Olsen Stacey M; 08/16/19. $124,000
163 Fourth Ave, Bates Wes Dolbow Robert; 08/29/19. $220,000
FOLSOM
237 Fenimore Drive, US Dept Of Ag Booras Stephen; 08/23/19. $64,500
9 Fenimore Drive, Ritter John J Yecco Albert; 08/28/19. $62,000
LONGPORT
2801 Atlantic Ave, Simon Gerald Dja44 Llc; 08/06/19. $590,000
1502 Atlantic Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Goldberg Bruce; 08/14/19. $1,700,000
223 N 36th Ave #3, Jackson Josephine T Conway Christopher T; 08/21/19. $390,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
6 Jeans Court, Cornell William Roselli Lawrence Jr; 08/09/19. $289,900
5520 Moss Mill Road, Bank Of America Na Calabria Mark Anthony; 08/12/19. $74,084
NORTHFIELD
6 Henry Drive, Kirner Elizabeth M/Exr 21st Century Inv Llc; 08/02/19. $160,00
522 Pincus Ave, Layton Gail/Exrx Davis Christine; 08/05/19. $109,00
327 W Oakcrest Drive, Shields Thomas Shields Tanner; 08/09/19. $185,00
104 Northwood Court, Northwood Court Llc Alvarado Carlos; 08/12/19. $305,00
16 Fairway Ave, Hedrick Fern S Smaniotto Jeffrey; 08/12/19. $320,00
PORT REPUBLIC
6 Holly Creek Road, Oceanfirst Bank Na Simone Joseph; 08/08/19. $350,00
345 Riverside Drive, Nelson John Ricciardi Michael; 08/12/19. $510,00
45 Mill St, Delaney Christina M Dudas Danica M; 08/27/19. $295,00
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
83 S Jersey Ave, US Bank Na Laine Thomas J Jr; 08/01/19. $45,100
1215‐14th Ave, Bogdan Charles Dittus Alexandra M; 08/12/19. $291,00
Cumberland County
VINELAND
1673 Wynnewood Drive, Mcgarvey Heidi M; Mcgarvey Kevin R, Riggins Shawn M; 7/1/2019. $240,000
1158 Paterson Drive, Downey Patricia D, Downey John R Jr; Downey Patricia D; 7/2/2019. $13,700
2927 Driftwood Lane, Negron Jennifer; Nelson Jennifer Fka; Nelson Remy, Sergeant Shawn; 7/2/2019. $235,000
407 W Birch St, Jannarone Jane; Jq Realty Llc; Quinn James, Rivera Christian Isaac; 7/2/2019. $128,000
2149 Conley Drive, Baruffi Dominick P II; Baruffi Donna M, Schwarz Heather L; Schwarz Robert A; 7/2/2019. $683,000
2073 Cottonwood Drive, Daly Kaitlyn; Daly Michael A, Cortes Angel; 7/2/2019. $240,000
3359 Swan Drive, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series By Atty; US Bank National Association Trust By Atty, Brissett Wismond; 7/2/2019. $105,000
709 Wayne Ave, Ackerman Eve By Atty; Ackerman Henry Bernard Atty, Molina Brian; 7/2/2019. $164,000
3223 Cliffside Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc By Atty; M&T Bank Atty, Iapalucci Lisa A; 7/2/2019. $180,000
1706 S State St, Cabello A; Cabello Nicolasa Est; Ortiz Nicolasa Fka Est, Bancroft Rebekah L; 7/2/2019. $162,500
97 S Mill Road, Gonzalez Juan A; Gonzalez Maria J, Reyes Anamarilis; 7/2/2019. $146,000
2141 Palermo Ave, Mccotter Patricia Gaye Exec; Sees Charles L III Est By Exec; Sees Janet Est, Gagliardi Joseph T; Gagliardi Kathleen N; 7/2/2019. $190,000
1763 Cherokee Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust Byu Atty, Hocaoglu Eylem; 7/2/2019. $240,000
1739 Fiocchi Drive, Gambino Grisel, Baruffi Stephanie L; 7/2/2019. $230,000
1703 Green Valley Court, Smith Arlene B, West Sandra; West William; 7/3/2019. $388,500
1747 Junior Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Buono Nicholas Antonio; 7/3/2019. $182,500
709 Embassy Terrace, Scott Anthony; Scott Roselyn, Benitez Nitza M; 7/3/2019. $100,000
213 W Oxford St, Barretta John M; Landis Properties Llc, Ledzema-Juarez Jose; Perez Marie; 7/3/2019. $135,000
626 Beacon Ave, Cross Dorothy Exec; Malone Emma A Est By Exec; Malone Joseph J Est; Malone Michael Joseph Exec, Landicini Maia; Landicini Zachary J; 7/3/2019. $146,000
124 S 2nd St, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Ruiz Hector; 7/3/2019. $28,000
1031 Linda Lane, Plumley Meghan E; Plumley Shawn W, Taylor Domoquet M; 7/5/2019. $213,000
1249 Lori Lane, Houser Anthony; Luna Rae Investments Llc, Brooks Troy D Sr; 7/8/2019. $169,900
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Labo Dennis, Stevenson Dennis; Stevenson Joyce; 7/8/2019. $112,000
1575 E Wheat Road, Fiores Dominick L Sr; Fioresi Ronald F, I&H Homes Llc; 7/9/2019. $31,000
46 Old Forest, Reynolds Marsha Fka; Scarberry Marsha, Miller Sara; 7/9/2019. $176,000
3457 N West Ave, Hendershott David, Brown Colt K; Brunner Destiny H; 7/9/2019. $147,000
1120 New Pear St, Maldonado Darlene, Carrasco Enmanuel A Pequero; Depequero Lilian M Carrasco; 7/9/2019. $146,000
933 Bradford Drive, Flores Carmen E Est By Adm; Flores Ricky Adm, Mitchell Cafarie T; 7/9/2019. $154,000
1230 Ramblewood Drive, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Arce Lisa M; Jimenez Raphael; 7/9/2019. $140,000
1964 E Oak Road, Koerkel Michael P, Gonzalez Maria; 7/9/2019. $122,000
4096 Utopia Lane, Berti Nicholas James; Berti Nicholas Joseph Jr, Chavis Tiffany; Sterling James; 7/9/2019. $260,000
2755 Rome Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates Series, 1098 Mcmahan Dr, Loguidice Monica, Lebron Sharday G; Wells Joshua M; 7/9/2019. $179,900
782 S Valley Ave, Guzzi Jennie By Atty; Guzzi Robert Est; Guzzi Thomas Atty, Ravas Kathy L; Ravas Thomas C; 7/9/2019. $110,000
1368 Whispering Woods Way, Crawford Cory M Sr; Crawford Jennifer L, Mourning Vicki L; 7/9/2019. $335,000
85 S Myrtle St, Cumberland County Sheriff; Santiago Edward II & Mrs By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Vineland City Of By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 7/10/2019. $81,000
77 Columbia Ave, Scarpa Robert, Carrasco-Felipe Olga T; Carrasco-Felipe Valentin; 7/10/2019. $149,900
63 W Montrose St, Ketcham James A Jr; Ketcham Jennifer C Mastro Aka; Mastro-Ketcham Jennifer C Aka, Tarsatana Laurie G; 7/10/2019. $108,000
3025 Athens Way, Wells Fargo Bank, Smart Investment Grp Llc; 7/12/2019. $75,000
5444 Harvest Court, Rpj Properties Llc, Degaytan Maria D Cobain; Gaytan Enrique; 7/12/2019. $290,000
710 E Almond St, 710 Almond St Llc; Cor Acquisition Llc; Rizzolo Christopher, Scelso Debra S; Scelso Scott; 7/12/2019. $131,250
2349 E Landis Ave, Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Redeemer Of Vineland, Marandino James C; Tamagni Diane L; 7/12/2019. $58,000
1078 Almond Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Tomar Raghuraj S; 7/15/2019. $60,000
106 Bortle Ave, Scarpa Robert Vincent, Zayas Amanda L; 7/15/2019. $145,000
478 W Forest Grove Road, Exr Llc; Stern Simcha Z, Morcelo Genesis X; 7/16/2019. $50,000
568 S Spring Road, Behrens Harry, Behrens Abby; Behrens Jeffrey M, 7/16/2019. $120,000
514 Park Lane, Taniment Construction Llc, Todd Nancy Flores; 7/17/2019. $125,000
180 Brookfield St, Milam Matthew W, Vsa Holdings Llc; 7/17/2019. $35,000
2117 Sunset Ave, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dejesus Timothy; Dougherty Nicole; 7/17/2019. $79,000
532 N Second St, Tubertini Elizabeth; Tubertini Eugene F, Lopez-Santiago Pedro A; 7/17/2019. $117,000
1210 N West Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Rivera Hector L; 7/18/2019. $20,000
925 Cypress Court, Rossi Filomena V Est By Exec; Rossi Michael M III Exec, Moreno Gilberto; Moreno Yolanda; 7/18/2019. $167,000
1030 Hamilton Drive, Brown Karen R Exec; Lopez Flora Est; Lopez Wilbert Est By Exec, Degarcia Lourdes E Cornelio; Espinal Manuel A Espinal; 7/18/2019. $150,000
2775 Palermo Ave, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Lmc Rentals Llc; 7/18/2019. $79,000
561 S Main Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Patel Ghansyam, 7/18/2019. $66,000
1451 E Chestnut Ave, Midfirst Bank, Marchand Ruben; 7/19/2019. $84,000
881 E Wheat Road, Low Marshall P Jr, Sunny Dayz Investments Llc; 7/19/2019. $100,000
Southern Ocean County
SHIP BOTTOM
1013 Ocean Front, 5/2019. $480,000
2101 Ocean Ave, 5/2019. $1,900,000
133 E 28th St, 5/2019. $1,430,000
369 W 8th St Unit 4, 5/2019. $535,000
304 W 10th St, 5/2019. $465,000
124 E 17th St Unit 1, 5/2019. $261,000
125 E 27th St, 5/2019. $545,000
108 E 30th St, 5/2019. $735,000
102 E 15th St, 5/2019. $425,000
117 W 7th St, 5/2019. $600,000
210 21st St, 5/2019. $660,100
1805 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $415,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
44 Charles Blvd, 4/2019. $330,100
48 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $101,000
150 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $218,000
253 Adademy Lane, 4/2019. $410,000
3 Diane Road, 4/2019. $185,000
43 Florence Lane, 4/2019. $198,450
1a Acorn Road Unit 6b, 4/2019. $83,000
2 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $149,900
100 Sylvia Lane, 4/2019. $600,000
7 Crane Court, 4/2019. $325,000
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $160,000
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000
1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000
130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000
76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000
11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000
1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000
126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750
39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000
57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000
101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000
109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000
1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000
233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000
72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000
107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000
43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000
182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000
204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000
225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000
31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101
340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000
8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000
1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900
26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990
385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684
123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000
63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000
333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000
361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000
903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000
