Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
103 S Texas Ave, Ac Rentals Silkowitz Benjamin; 12/11/19. $155,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2409‐1, Huang Liang Nehoda Matthew; 12/11/19. $218,000
3501 Pacific 79, Van Nguyen Charles J Purdie Gordon; 12/12/19. $17,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1106, Bachan Ishwar Alandy Michael R; 12/12/19. $50,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1005, Ventnor Springs Llc Buczek Leokadia; 12/13/19. $45,000
100 Berkley Sq Unit 11c, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 11a, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500
2019 Grant Ave, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc 1027 N Ohio Ave Llc; 12/13/19. $48,000
415 Windsor Road, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Alvarezeric; 12/16/19. $55,200
1102 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 12/17/19. $99,900
719 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 12/17/19. $109,900
1724 Hummock Ave, Hu 1724 Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 12/17/19. $52,000
BRIGANTINE
800 W Brigantine Ave 107, Cristella Livia G Danna Danielle; 12/11/19. $91,500
5208 Ocean Drive So, Eschallier Elizabeth G Sisko Brian J; 12/12/19. $580,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Barseghian Marie Ridenour Floyd E; 12/12/19. $69,950
1012 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1, Kauffman Lawrence A Ford Joseph Patrick; 12/12/19. $135,000
159 Sheridan Square, Boches Michael 159 Sheridan Llc; 12/12/19. $400,000
1414 E Shore Drive, Warren Charles C Bailey Susan; 12/12/19. $298,500
403 Sheridan Place, Castorina Irene E Malia Chase R; 12/13/19. $85,000
45 Sailfish Drive, US Bank Tr Na Difabio Giovanni A; 12/13/19. $270,000
1 Tiffany Place Unit B, Keena Brian J Gellasch Patricia; 12/13/19. $185,000
1404 Sheridan Blvd, Cope Edgar L Kunkle Robert M; 12/13/19. $320,000
4312 W Brigantine Ave Unit C‐3, Sorochen Frank Haines Alice; 12/16/19. $275,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
31 Providence Road, Amjad Rehman Inc Varela Victor; 12/17/19. $216,300
33 Ivystone Drive, Madrid Roberto Reynaud Dattilo Janet R; 12/17/19. $242,000
111 Dover Ave, Fiorenza Salvatore J Jr Tactical Investing Inc; 12/18/19. $97,500
5 Luis Drive, Lushear Evelyn L/Exrx Flynn Christianna Lawrence; 12/18/19. $252,000
303 Sea Pine Drive, Horner Joyce Horner Joyce; 12/18/19. $133,394
327 Blossom Circle, Hines Jennifer Schumann Alissa; 12/19/19. $339,500
1577 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Platt Kyle W; 12/19/19. $160,000
7213 Ridge Ave, Kent Shaun Rohrer Dylan; 12/20/19. $183,500
101 Rockport Drive, Perskie Morton D Pervez Adnan; 12/20/19. $350,000
24 Highland Circle, Robinson Jesse Reina Onofrio; 12/20/19. $282,500
6544 Mill Road, Wilson Ian Oconnell Alexis V; 12/20/19. $226,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
713 Ravenwood Drive, Igloo Series II Reo Llc Trout Karl C 12/11/19. $155,000
12 Waterview Drive, Amg 3 Plus Llc Spano Paige; 12/12/19. $65,000
549 Newport Court, Townsend Madsen Roberta V/Atty Ewing James M; 12/12/19. $207,500
547 Arlington Lane, Patel Yogesh Williams Kevin; 12/16/19. $213,000
803 Berrywood Lane, Renaud Gary R Oslowski Jamie; 12/16/19. $205,500
VENTNOR
103 N Newport Ave, Fischer Wolfgang Landes Elliot Matthew; 12/12/19. $266,000
228 N Newark Ave, Fetters Diane Hansen House Llc; 12/17/19. $85,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 309, Cohen Neil Karr Geri; 12/17/19. $88,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive #116, Callahan John C Chambers Joseph; 12/2019. $132,500
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $410,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $420,000
173 33rd St #3, Gomez Laurie J Webber Adam L; 12/2019. $550,000
301 80th St, Cwik Realty Asso LLC Rodgers John C Jr; 12/2019. $725,000
2138 Harbor Ave, Carol A Hansen Liv Trust Kreiser Karl; 12/2019. $1,199,000
223 15th St, Burt Leona Martin Paul J; 12/2019. $1,205,000
400 20th St North, Sermarini Erik Christie James W; 12/2019. $1,249,000
2459 First Ave, Fallon John T II Mc Kernan Geof; 12/2019. $1,460,000
286 53rd St, Reeve Rowland S Pillion Michael Leith; 12/2019. $1,625,000
220 40th St, Kelly Janice Gallagher Thomas J Jr; 12/2019. $1,725,000
243 70th St, Mc Caffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 12/2019. $1,775,000
90 W 24th St, Byrne James A Mejzak Richard; 12/2019. $1,900,000
274 7th St, Binder John A Iv Giampietro Francis; 12/2019. $2,495,000
CAPE MAY
315 Ocean St, Harmony LLC Cape May Grilled Cheese LLC; 12/2019. $300,000
9 Jackson St, Greves Robert Raguseo Anthony; 12/2019. $365,000
101 S Lafayette St, Cassidy R A Trust Lewis James J; 12/2019. $365,000
1250C Vermont Ave, Brozina Stephen Dupont Valerie; 12/2019. $375,000
1226 Lafayette St, Battiato Melissa Trust O’Connor Brian H; 12/2019. $399,999
1213 Pennsylvania Ave, Reed Charles R Mc Alinden Claire; 12/2019. $432,000
144 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC Hill Kathleen A; 12/2019. $500,000
1220 Massachusetts Ave, Finley Gwen M Battiatio Melissa; 12/2019. $525,000
825 Stockton Ave, Simons Robert B Gardner Scott E; 12/2019. $622,000
347 Congress St, Reinert William C Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2019. $650,000
11 Beach Ave #101, Hankle John J Vanore Joseph A; 12/2019. $775,000
405 Pittsburgh Ave, Hertzler Glenn J Sunnyside Hill LLC; 12/2019. $805,000
23 Mt Vernon Ave, Hirsh Harold Hughes Todd C; 12/2019. $912,500
11 Gurney St, Shields Charles T Icona Cape May 1 LLC; 12/2019. $1,500,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
232 W Ocean Ave, Anastasiou Christopher Alexander K Goughary; 11/2019. $150,000
305 Arizona Ave, Jb II Property Hldngs LLC Kapp Kevin; 11/2019. $160,000
105 Shadeland Ave, Collins Thomas C Keeler Mary Elizabeth; 11/2019. $185,900
210 E Virginia Ave, Murdock Doris A Kennedy Thomas R; 11/2019. $235,000
708 Indian Ave, Jenkins Julianne Schmidt William Jr; 11/2019. $305,000
602 Caspian Ave, Kurz Robert F Jr Varsalona Eugene; 11/2019. $377,500
12 Captains Court, Caruso Anna P Hristov Hristofor; 11/2019. $385,000
902 Ocean Drive, Mac Elrevey Daniel H Coppock Robert; 11/2019. $405,000
1062 Seashore Road, Linnington James J Rovetto John; 11/2019. $514,000
3 Fernwood Road, Henry Bernard F Kurz Robert F Jr; 11/2019. $625,000
213 Cloverdale Ave, Fowler Carol J Capriotti Steve; 12/2019. $72,000
14 E Hudson Ave, Rosado Mary Anne Adm Piccioni Linda L; 12/2019. $90,000
64 Beachhurst Drive, Listwan Albert J Jr Bush Timothy J; 12/2019. $107,000
614 E Jacksonville Ave, Higman Eileen V Higman Daniel J; 12/2019. $120,000
8 E Weber Ave, Alliano Anthony J Wichelman Ronald C; 12/2019. $127,900
Lot 6 Block 606, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Di Stafano Michael; 12/2019. $136,000
21 W New Jersey Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Torres-Montijo Camris; 12/2019. $137,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
307 Stone Harbor Blvd #5-6, Caga Real Estate L L C Cape Regional Hldngs LLC; 11/2019. $500,000
105 E Wildwood Ave, Wisch Marguerite Todd Frederick; 11/2019. $60,000
436 Shunpike Road, NJ HMFA Glorchip Prop LLC; 11/2019. $141,200
128 Old Goshen Road, Gundrum William Rodney Black Paul M; 11/2019. $199,000
400 Hand Ave, Ludlam Judith Anne Exr&C Bannon Regina; 11/2019. $208,000
2206 Tidewater Ave, Jones Rickey J Armstrong Jo Ann; 11/2019. $280,000
877 Hand Ave, Cohen Susan L Parker Adam; 11/2019. $290,000
23 Dory Drive, Mc Dermott Jane Haungs Andrew; 11/2019. $315,000
4 Tally Ho Road, Elias Michael A Hall Benjamin; 11/2019. $551,001
1305 Route 47 S, 1305 Route 47 South LLC Rgd Property LLC; 11/2019. $1,500,000
206 Stagecoach Road, Colgan Mary Ellen Wray Barry; 12/2019. $62,500
43 Route 47 North, Bolli John Snyder Craig; 12/2019. $105,000
201 Lee Lane, Dorothy A Quill Irr Trust Connelly Patrice; 12/2019. $139,900
120 Bucknell Drive, Marsden Richard Marsden Joshua; 12/2019. $162,000
3029 Route 9 South, Futrell Jerry T Futrell Jason Michael; 12/2019. $164,500
Hereford Ave, Lafferty Laureen Tyrrell Ryan P; 12/2019. $166,000
205 W Pacific Ave, Brown Elizabeth C Tees Joseph K Jr; 12/2019. $174,000
4 Corson St, Kiefer Michael Joseph Beitel Christopher; 12/2019. $207,000
21 Stagecoach Road, Jones Bryan T Hodges Robert Jr; 12/2019. $210,000
9 Starling Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Mason Timothy; 12/2019. $242,500
9 Brooks Ave, Tozour William H IV Dorta Steven J; 12/2019. $255,500
1207 Millman Blvd, Declemente Sharon Burke William L; 12/2019. $259,900
1204 Golf Club Road, Barnabei James Barnebei Jeffrey; 12/2019. $290,000
108 Springdale Court, Shea Adele J Gregorio Lawrence J; 12/2019. $295,000
10 Meadow Valley Road, Clerico Anthony L Brophy Timothy William; 12/2019. $352,000
5 Hidden Lake Drive, Roy Roland A Jr Heyder Sally S; 12/2019. $430,000
54 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Eckert Dieter; 12/2019. $546,514
16 Fairway Drive, Lanczinger Bert &C Lerro Furey Wally; 12/2019. $610,000
11 Leonards Lane, Cairns Michael Miller Stuart A III; 12/2019. $647,500
OCEAN CITY
1429-31 Haven Ave #A, Markman Peter B Patterson Dale; 11/2019. $437,500
108 52nd St, Seeley Thomas E Somers Justin; 11/2019. $450,000
2705-07 West Ave #B 2nd Fl, Keller Michele M Najbrt Traci Freed; 11/2019. $480,000
1815 Central Ave, Galbreath David H Exr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500
1815 Central Ave, Johnson John C Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500
37 Bayonne Place, Herbert Linda Locke Stephen; 11/2019. $525,000
213 Bay Ave, Carey Thomas J Lanzalotto Louis J Jr; 11/2019. $551,000
1914-16 Central Ave #A, Connor Richard C Rowley Donald P; 11/2019. $561,000
1718 Asbury Ave, Stewart Donald E Choriw George; 11/2019. $565,000
3114 Haven Ave, Amendolia Peter A Landis Michael W; 11/2019. $570,000
231-35 Ocean Ave, Brown Douglas Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 11/2019. $570,000
201-03 30th St #201, Seeger Timothy W Weiss David S; 11/2019. $582,500
300 Central Ave, Lukens Gail E Cape Atlantic Dev LLC; 11/2019. $600,000
1609 Asbury Ave, Mathues Joyce K Kirsch Martin C; 11/2019. $603,000
4 Bass Court, Di Prizito Albert L Burgo David; 11/2019. $603,000
322 Boardwalk #501, Barrett L Barbara Brancato John Jr; 11/2019. $612,500
812 Pennlyn Place #A, P D Mgmt Company LLC Busenkell Michael G; 11/2019. $615,000
824 A 1st St, Weidhaas Robert J Mcgowan James F Jr; 11/2019. $630,000
322 Boardwalk, Formica Real Estate LLC Miller Harry; 11/2019. $640,000
2922-24 West Ave #B, Stevenson Stanford L III Mc Taggart Patrick; 11/2019. $655,000
41 Bayonne Place, Przybylowicz Mary Lou Menninger Mark A; 11/2019. $742,000
805 Third St, Allen Richard S Bracken Daniel S; 11/2019. $779,000
203 Bartram Lane, Gleason Robert P Reese Bette Jane; 11/2019. $795,000
2800 Central Ave, Hofmann Robert Brittain Keith Robert; 11/2019. $820,000
210 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Martin Schempp Donna L; 11/2019. $895,000
3732-34 Wesley Ave, Heckman Lucille Gma LLC; 11/2019. $930,000
409 Ocean Ave, Mancus Suzanne Wilson James A; 11/2019. $930,000
1547 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Donald Craig W; 11/2019. $940,000
820 North St, Supulski Leonard P Adm Robert Coste Inc; 11/2019. $940,000
880-882 Brighton Place, Harrison Francis J Fischer Brian Charles; 11/2019. $985,000
2524-26 Wesley Ave #2526, Lucarini Michael A Papa Thomas F; 11/2019. $995,000
851 St James Place, Golden Clark Polyak James Matthew; 11/2019. $999,999
1563 Bay Ave, Kaplan Dawn Stewart Donald E; 11/2019. $1,175,000
901 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Golden Clark; 11/2019. $2,370,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
21 Markley Drive, My Life Designs Llc; Burton Rashed; 11/6/2019. $96,800
61 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Mtglq Investors Lp; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 11/6/2019. $20,000
398 Vine St, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Mejia Ivan A Morales; 11/6/2019. $30,500
87 East Ave, Butcher Kathleen E; Butcher Thomas M; Bravo Manuel Diaz; 11/8/2019. $56,000
33 Smith Ave, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty; Chay Apolonio Tecum; 11/8/2019. $87,000
6 Franmar Drive, Demore Desiree M Aka; Fallick Desiree M; Fallick John Jr Aka; Hills Dale; Hills Tara; 11/12/2019. $149,000
6 Glen View Terrace, Krwawecz Eric; Jadoonanan Nicholas D; 11/19/2019. $112,000
12 Cornell Ave, Briggs Joshua K; Briggs Staci L; Mcmahon Staci L Fka; Villarreal Kelsey; Villarreal-Garcia Steven; 11/19/2019. $85,500
26 Old Meeting House Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Homelink Development Llc; 11/19/2019. $20,000
370 South Ave, 370 South Avenue By Rec; Gray Josephine Fka; New Vistas Corp Rec; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust; Wisher Josephine; Sanchez Eutemia; 11/20/2019. $22,000
410 Colfax St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Esqs Atty; Pantaleon Lucila; 11/20/2019. $58,000
619 Irving Ave, Bianco Michael By Shrf; Bianco Michael T By Shrf; Bianco Polly By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Coba Inc; 11/20/2019. $18,121.59
101 S Pine St, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Bautista Estela; Hilario Edgar Raymundo Garcia; 11/25/2019. $21,500
552 Coral Ave, Cruz David; Jimenez Juan; 11/26/2019. $117,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
331 Quail Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Hollinshead Michael; Larose Lovely; 11/19/2019. $21,000
2547 Milbourne Drive, Ditech Financial Llc Atty; Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-He1 By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Williams Kenneth; 11/19/2019. $19,000
1572 E Buckshutem Road, Loomis Elizabeth Ann; Loomis George J; Payne Tracey J; Saunders Duane; 11/20/2019. $175,000
510 Opal Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Egbert Christopher; 11/27/2019. $57,087
4701 Battle Lane, Stang Robert S; Seaman Helen N; Seaman Ronald J; 11/30/2019. $120,000
MILLVILLE
124-126 S 4th St, Atlantis Associates; Epstein Roy Ptr Ta; Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Percival Timothy, 10/22/2019. $60,000
215 Cottage St, Kaelin Helene C Est By Exec; Kaelin Robert H Jr Exec; Kaelin-Ballurio Kimberly H Exec, Busnardo Brian Alan; Busnardo Lydianne Olbrich; 10/22/2019. $175,000
427 Ellen Court, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Cwalt 2004-J7 By Trust By Atty, Dls2 Properties Llc; 10/22/2019. $132,300
40 Cornwall Ave, Jcm Development Llc; Mcanulty Jason, Hyson Heather L; 10/23/2019. $165,000
14 Ettie Drive, Haddock James; Haddock Mary E, Washington David R Jr; Washington Shataya R, 10/24/2019. $245,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
25 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $351,330
9 Tradewinds Ave, 8/2019. $290,000
1 Bridge Road, 8/2019. $235,000
22 Sextant Drive, 8/2019. $228,500
12 Ripple Terrace, 8/2019. $203,000
25 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2019. $127,655
5 Chipmunk Circle, 8/2019. $359,897
91 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2019. $317,704
97 Freedoms Hills Drive, 8/2019. $282,000
316 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2019. $280,000
441-23 E Bay Ave, 8/2019. $270,000
132 Spruce Circle, 8/2019. $255,000
105 Alexander Drive, 8/2019. $245,000
20 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $189,900
35 Tina Way, 8/2019. $360,000
10 Pulaski Drive, 8/2019. $285,000
11 Georgetown Blvd, 8/2019. $156,750
2 Mizzen Drive, 8/2019. $101,500
241 Montclair Road South, 8/2019. $305,000
514 N Main St, 8/2019. $300,000
11 Marblehead Place, 8/2019. $286,250
16 South Point Blvd, 8/2019. $285,000
19 Jonahs Pond Lane, 8/2019. $272,000
195 Village Drive, 8/2019. $200,000
11 Midship Drive, 8/2019. $150,000
9 Cape Cod Ave, 8/2019. $92,500
26 Mutineer Ave, 8/2019. $387,000
4 Osprey Place, 8/2019. $192,000
45 Sandpiper Road, 8/2019. $175,000
16 Capstan St, 8/2019. $130,000
2 Dogwood Drive, 8/2019. $115,000
146 Emerson Lane, 8/2019. $120,000
151 Emerson Lane, 8/2019. $120,000
27 Tina Way, 8/2019. $44,000
12 Milky Way Drive, 8/2019. $353,780
20 Azalea Court, 8/2019. $320,000
28 Bayside Ave, 8/2019. $224,700
4 Pomona Drive, 8/2019. $120,000
26 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $570,370
22 Rockland St, 8/2019. $400,000
16 Moonlight Drive, 8/2019. $327,500
2 Candle Lake Court, 8/2019. $259,900
46 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $344,000
21 Fountain View Drive, 8/2019. $250,000
25 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,310
9 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $320,000
16 Hannah Lee Road, 8/2019. $265,000
113 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2019. $256,000
2 Drum Court, 8/2019. $182,500
20 Carlton Court, 8/2019. $503,360
23 Plymouth Way, 8/2019. $310,000
2 Herkimer Court, 8/2019. $283,000
51 Mirage Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000
185 Bayshore Drive, 8/2019. $145,000
13 Sunrise Lane, 8/2019. $420,414
42 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $309,000
2 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $586,620
12 Dori Lane, 8/2019. $390,000
10 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $377,930
31 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $92,500
33 Fullrigger Ave, 8/2019. $92,500
3 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $92,000
31 Deer Run Drive South, 8/2019. $255,000
133 Schooner Ave, 8/2019. $100,000
6 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $343,410
1560 W Bay Ave, 8/2019. $597,400
110 Irvington Road, 8/2019. $164,500
139 Windward Drive or St, 8/2019. $90,000
119 Nautilus Drive, 8/2019. $19,500
141 Vivas Drive, 8/2019. $310,000
17 Quincy Terrace, 8/2019. $253,000
8 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $455,585
12 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $396,150
11 Janelle Drive, 8/2019. $328,000
44 Hidden Lake Circle, 8/2019. $265,000
49 Pierhead Drive, 8/2019. $199,000
13 Southwind Court, 8/2019. $160,000
205 Bay Shore Drive, 8/2019. $215,000
190 Village Drive, 8/2019. $155,000
23 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,000
10 Lafayette Court, 8/2019. $215,000
178 Warren Grove Road Vacant Land, 8/2019. $137,500
11 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $115,000
6 Belay Ave, 8/2019. $206,900
7 Tenth St, 8/2019. $147,000
BEACH HAVEN
225 Liberty Ave, 8/2019. $835,000
310 S W Ave Boat Slip#12, 8/2019. $20,000
315 Centre St, 8/2019. $657,500
124 Fifth St, 8/2019. $905,000
Shelter Harbor Slip D-41 Eleventh St, 8/2019. $35,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-8, 8/2019. $55,000
424 Dock Road, 8/2019. $500,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
184 Route 9, 8/2019. $110,000
404 Dock Road, 8/2019. $89,000
208 Sprague Ave, 8/2019. $150,000
330 Dock Road, 8/2019. $200,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8207 Bay Terrace, 8/2019. $1,028,000
9 W Cumberland Ave, 8/2019. $2,250,000
20 W 80th St, 8/2019. $530,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Lacey Township
1201 Capstan Drive, 8/2019. $850,000
152 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $547,032
904 Elwood St, 8/2019. $295,000
13 Hollywood Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000
1206 Ocean St, 8/2019. $136,515
745 Oxford Road, 8/2019. $375,000
8 Ditton Lane, 8/2019. $320,000
466 Ensign Road, 8/2019. $179,500
721 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500
536 Tappan St, 8/2019. $247,350
216 Sinclair Ave, 8/2019. $196,500
23 Jones Road, 8/2019. $175,500
Chesapeake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
637 Alpine St, 8/2019. $242,500
502 Teakwood Drive, 8/2019. $230,000
507 Teakwood Dr, 8/2019. $225,000
708 Biscayne Dr, 8/2019. $125,000
908 Orlando Drive, 8/2019. $299,300
304 Mainsail Court, 8/2019. $271,000
2002 Hillwood Road, 8/2019. $212,000
Hoyt St, 8/2019. $55,000
1719 Key West Road, 8/2019. $353,000
611 Ranger Dr, 8/2019. $202,500
28 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2019. $142,100
252 Lakeside Drive N, 8/2019. $125,000
867 Sunrise Blvd, 8/2019. $645,000
905 Bowsprit Point, 8/2019. $563,750
132 Caldwell Ave, 8/2019. $230,000
342 Normandie Drive, 8/2019. $187,000
806 Bowline Drive, 8/2019. $503,000
637 Williams Ave, 8/2019. $170,000
O Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $30,000
7 Marquee St, 8/2019. $435,000
21 Manchester Ave, 8/2019. $339,000
474 North Penn Ave, 8/2019. $300,000
314 Quail Hill Drive, 8/2019. $284,000
106 Frog Hollow Road, 8/2019. $130,000
612 Devon St, 8/2019. $111,784
709 Joseph Ave, 8/2019. $476,000
843 Bowline Dr, 8/2019. $377,000
205 Plover Court, 8/2019. $247,500
965 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $215,000
759 Birch Road, 8/2019. $200,000
1217 Polaris Court, 8/2019. $295,000
515 Wynnewood Road, 8/2019. $280,000
1216 Sylvania Place, 8/2019. $262,500
503 Crosswick Ave, 8/2019. $227,000
1006 E Panaman Court, 8/2019. $150,000
1258 Spruce St, 8/2019. $101,000
402 Cranberry Court, 8/2019. $475,000
414 Elwood St, 8/2019. $315,000
726 Eagleswood Place, 8/2019. $270,000
300 Constitution Drive, 8/2019. $250,400
876 Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $235,000
2179 Hollywood Dr, 8/2019. $135,000
1834 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $237,000
1804 Deerhead Lake Drive, 8/2019. $225,000
319 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $100,000
702 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $412,000
1202 Ariel Drive, 8/2019. $415,000
411 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 8/2019. $280,000
1204 Sylvania Ave, 8/2019. $225,000
1515 Arient Road, 8/2019. $218,900
1487 Clearview St, 8/2019. $130,000
1405 Daytona Road, 8/2019. $200,000
702 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000
1605 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000
240 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $332,744
516 Raleigh Drive, 8/2019. $289,900
201 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500
204 E Lacey Road, 8/2019. $255,000
1009 Waterview Way, 8/2019. $229,400
505 Cedarwood Dr, 8/2019. $170,000
120 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $167,500
27 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $395,000
927 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $287,000
828 Tappan St, 8/2019. $286,000
474 N Penn Ave, 8/2019. $271,738
116 Nantucket Road, 8/2019. $207,000
1322 Lee Way, 8/2019. $138,000
305 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $100,000
1615 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $421,500
804 Leeward Dr, 8/2019. $405,000
1756 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $299,900
1611 Fleetwood Drive, 8/2019. $287,500
1011 Center St, 8/2019. $270,000
2170 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $190,000
2093 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $120,000
220 Lane Place, 8/2019. $100,000
209 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $410,120
1240 Lakeside Drive South, 8/2019. $269,000
36 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000
1631 Woodland Road, 8/2019. $135,000
101 Heatherington Court, 8/2019. $498,419
312 Chestnut Drive, 8/2019. $335,000
224 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $325,000
712 Roanoke Dr, 8/2019. $290,000
304 Riviera Drive, 8/2019. $199,150
1942 Sweetwood Dr, 8/2019. $180,000
324 Lawrence Dr, 8/2019. $170,000
232 Maple Lane, 8/2019. $143,000
242 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $368,621
Little Egg Harbor Township
10 Walkill Road, 8/2019. $500,000
10 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2019. $195,000
38 W Mullica Road, 8/2019. $150,000
127 Mochican Lane, 8/2019. $135,000
336 Stage Road, 8/2019. $445,000
25 Hillcrest Lane, 8/2019. $239,900
49 Nautic Way, 8/2019. $215,000
108 N Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $212,000
9 W Mohawk Drive, 8/2019. $160,000
109 W Playhouse Drive, 8/2019. $60,000
85 Sea Meadow Drive, 8/2019. $295,000
39 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2019. $205,000
262 Newport Way, 8/2019. $315,000
32 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000
110 Hancock Drive, 8/2019. $190,000
23 Sea Breeze Drive, 8/2019. $160,000
947 Center St, 8/2019. $130,000
347 Thomas Ave, 8/2019. $55,000
205 Lexington Drive, 8/2019. $50,000
23 Mohican Lane; 8/2019. $124,900
228 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $68,900
203 Lake Winnepesaukee Drive, 8/2019. $142,000
32 Louisiana Drive, 8/2019. $120,000
12 S Baltimore Drive, 8/2019. $238,000
48 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $214,000
106 Cedarbrook Lane, 8/2019. $200,000
9 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000
15-17 Winged Foot Lane, 8/2019. $181,000
6 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $99,000
114 Jefferson Lane, 8/2019. $185,000
205 Taylor St, 8/2019. $110,000
325 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
17 Surfside Blvd, 8/2019. $253,000
59 Windstar Drive, 8/2019. $205,000
16 W Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $187,000
117 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $328,000
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $150,000
321 Concord Court, 8/2019. $90,250
40 W Dory Drive, 8/2019. $70,000
108 Juniper Drive, 8/2019. $55,000
129 & 125 Leitz Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000
18 Cable Drive, 8/2019. $335,000
8 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $188,000
30 Westchester Drive, 8/2019. $120,000
143 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $60,000
108 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $210,000
4 Greenbriar Drive, 8/2019. $203,000
61 Dock St, 8/2019. $20,000
50 Kanas Road, 8/2019. $244,000
16 Cobblestone Lane, 8/2019. $210,000
12 Brown Ave, 8/2019. $205,000
4 Lake Crystalbrook Dr, 8/2019. $173,000
3 Vista Court, 8/2019. $170,000
12 Hunter Drive, 8/2019. $228,000
788 Route 9 North, 8/2019. $197,000
895 Radio Road, 8/2019. $195,000
782 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $60,000
113 E Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $325,000
32 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $245,000
998 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $410,000
85 Saint Andrews Dr, 8/2019. $185,000
310 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $80,000
245 Lake Champlain Dr, 8/2019. $102,900
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075
12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000
76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200
313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000
234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000
25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000
7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000
111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000
19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000
116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000
21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000
48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500
110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000
101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000
131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000
36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353
15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000
302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450
12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000
1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000
93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000
2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500
7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000
216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000
216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200
253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659
21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000
112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000
1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500
3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900
47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500
5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000
35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000
4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000
28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000
70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500
12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000
1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900
8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218
149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000
5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000
Long Beach Township
17c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $7,700,000
102 W Roosevely Ave, 8/2019. $570,000
4 W Kimberly Ave, 8/2019. $415,000
19 W Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $275,000
105c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $775,000
16 E Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $780,000
100 W 21st St, 8/2019. $780,000
9 E 34th St, 8/2019. $615,000
41 Harbor Lane, 8/2019. $780,000
25 W Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $700,000
115 E Bayberry Drive, 8/2019. $1,525,000
8 Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $999,000
1094b Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $690,000
11 Lagoon Drive South, 8/2019. $775,000
112 E Lillie Ave, 8/2019. $860,000
25 W Tebco Terrace, 8/2019. $850,000
12211 Ocean Ave, 8/2019. $3,150,000
2101 Highland Ave, 8/2019. $670,000
1601 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $970,000
108e Cape Cod Lane, 8/2019. $795,000
10 W 15th St, 8/2019. $575,000
35 Sunset Blvd Slip C-02, 8/2019. $50,000
4204 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $1,360,000
21 E Meade Ave, 8/2019. $1,360,000
337 Cranberry Drive, 8/2019. $920,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
8 Strathmere St, 8/2019. $439,000
18 Bayview Drive, 8/2019. $370,000
24 Mizzen Way, 8/2019. $238,960
184 Royal Oaks Drive, 8/2019. $310,000
32 Ship Bottom Lane, 8/2019. $428,000
23 Grand Bay Harbor Drand Boat Slip, 8/2019. $285,000
43 Brigantine Blvd, 8/2019. $435,000
31 Willow St, 8/2019. $145,000
22 Barbara Court, 8/2019. $250,000
68 Bointa Road, 8/2019. $189,900
47 Southwind Drive, 8/2019. $183,500
30 Bryant Road And 80 Main Street Vacant Land, 8/2019. $170,000
489 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $55,000
40 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $20,000
11 Cutlass Way, 8/2019. $315,000
216 Seneca Blvd, 8/2019. $380,000
580 Route 9, 8/2019. $300,000
79 Oak Knoll Road, 8/2019. $165,000
SHIP BOTTOM
1011 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, 8/2019. $535,000
103 E 15th St, 8/2019. $1,287,500
310 W 10th St, 8/2019. $1,100,000
112 W Ship Bottom Ave, 8/2019. $655,000
2701-2709 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000
109 E 20th St, 8/2019. $1,290,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
1071 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $325,000
962 Sandy Circle, 8/2019. $310,000
762 Pennsylvania Ave, 8/2019. $285,000
508 Outrigger Lane, 8/2019. $225,000
122 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $205,000
148 Spinnaker Ave, 8/2019. $137,900
140 Tiller Avenue, 8/2019. $75,000
18 Northeast Drive, 8/2019. $55,000
14 Mimi Place, 8/2019. $602,000
108 Peter Road, 8/2019. $485,000
1002 Mariner Ave, 8/2019. $429,000
205 Spray Road, 8/2019. $375,000
133 Yeoman Road, 8/2019. $238,000
87 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $460,396
140 Southard Dr, 8/2019. $287,000
54 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
66 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
74 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
124 Compass Road, 8/2019. $322,500
272 Buoy Ave, 8/2019. $295,000
13 Avenue B, 8/2019. $155,900
917 Delta Lane, 8/2019. $124,000
633 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $50,000
18 Cranberry Road Unit 9a, 8/2019. $40,000
120 Gaff Road, 8/2019. $380,000
42 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
50 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
59 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
62 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
390 Nautilus Dr, 8/2019. $68,000
1206 Beach Lane, 8/2019. $12,000
1415 Paul Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000
38 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $401,000
192 Bowspirit Road, 8/2019. $318,500
149 Squall Road, 8/2019. $277,900
231 Mizzen Ave, 8/2019. $248,000
139 Albatross Ave, 8/2019. $180,000
166 Bernard Drive, 8/2019. $170,000
100 Jeanne Dr, 8/2019. $445,000
109 Bernard Dr, 8/2019. $280,000
806 N Main St, 8/2019. $270,000
243 Float Ave, 8/2019. $181,000
24 Shirley Lane, 8/2019. $629,900
1888 Breakers Drive, 8/2019. $360,100
288 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $240,000
1 Walnut Road, 8/2019. $79,000
665 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $389,900
1246 Jennifer Lane, 8/2019. $310,000
1014 Whitecap Ave, 8/2019. $40,000
5 4th St, 8/2019. $490,000
133 Swordfish Road, 8/2019. $389,000
571 Pirate Lane, 8/2019. $230,000
47 Enzo Road, 8/2019. $410,000
508 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2019. $299,000
248 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $135,000
17 Benjamin Blvd, 8/2019. $440,000
36 Highland Dr, 8/2019. $187,500
80 Deerfield Dr, 8/2019. $171,000
58 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
66 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500
67 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
70 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
74 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
75 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500
78 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
79 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
82 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
83 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
28 Amy Drive, 8/2019. $390,000
292 Compass Road, 8/2019. $226,500
846 Jane Dr, 8/2019. $70,000
18 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $399,000
105 Marlin Rd, 8/2019. $175,000
4 Patrick Dr, 8/2019. $142,000
1378 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $180,705
136 Tiller Ave, 8/2019. $75,000
466 Mermaid Dr, 8/2019. $350,000
18 Manor Dr, 8/2019. $238,000
81 Harry Dr, 8/2019. $205,000
54 Jonathan Dr, 8/2019. $387,500
42a Magnolia Rd Unit 21a, 8/2019. $99,000
16 Marin Ln, 8/2019. $680,000
46 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $425,000
1699 Breakers Dr, 8/2019. $260,000
487 Coral Lane, 8/2019. $165,000
1044 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $125,000
84 Jennings Rd, 8/2019. $355,000
238 Topside Rd, 8/2019. $335,000
416 Morris Blvd, 8/2019. $300,000
1203/1207 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $175,000
281 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
56 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $320,000
66 Windward Dr, 8/2019. $246,500
125 Torpedo Road, 8/2019. $110,000
180 Timberlake Dr, 8/2019. $100,000
SURF CITY
228 N 11th St, 8/2019. $240,000
257 S 1st St, 8/2019. $639,000
112 S Barnegat Ave, 8/2019. $610,000
280 N 17th St, 8/2019. $620,000
361 N 9th St, 8/2019. $600,000
232 N 4th St, 8/2019. $182,470
273 Division Ave, 8/2019. $905,000
1709 Sunset Ave, 8/2019. $550,000
906 N Central Ave, 8/2019. $660,000
273 N 5th St, 8/2019. $575,000
1212 N Central Ave Unit 1, 8/2019. $390,000
TUCKERTON
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
600 E Main St, 8/2019. $110,000
208 Third Ave, 8/2019. $208,000
89 Curlew Road, 8/2019. $225,000
475 S Green St, 8/2019. $40,500
114 Marlin Road, 8/2019. $120,000
102 First Ave, 8/2019. $245,000
111-113 Water St, 8/2019. $122,000
508 May Pink Court, 8/2019. $128,000
352 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $412,000
16 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000
17 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000
273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $74,500
273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $50,000
79 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2019. $368,932
368 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $225,000
40 Portsmouth Lane; 8/2019. $335,557
459 S Green St, 8/2019. $32,500
