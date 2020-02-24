Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

103 S Texas Ave, Ac Rentals Silkowitz Benjamin; 12/11/19. $155,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2409‐1, Huang Liang Nehoda Matthew; 12/11/19. $218,000

3501 Pacific 79, Van Nguyen Charles J Purdie Gordon; 12/12/19. $17,500

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1106, Bachan Ishwar Alandy Michael R; 12/12/19. $50,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1005, Ventnor Springs Llc Buczek Leokadia; 12/13/19. $45,000

100 Berkley Sq Unit 11c, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 11a, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500

2019 Grant Ave, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc 1027 N Ohio Ave Llc; 12/13/19. $48,000

415 Windsor Road, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Alvarezeric; 12/16/19. $55,200

1102 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 12/17/19. $99,900

719 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 12/17/19. $109,900

1724 Hummock Ave, Hu 1724 Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 12/17/19. $52,000

BRIGANTINE

800 W Brigantine Ave 107, Cristella Livia G Danna Danielle; 12/11/19. $91,500

5208 Ocean Drive So, Eschallier Elizabeth G Sisko Brian J; 12/12/19. $580,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Barseghian Marie Ridenour Floyd E; 12/12/19. $69,950

1012 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1, Kauffman Lawrence A Ford Joseph Patrick; 12/12/19. $135,000

159 Sheridan Square, Boches Michael 159 Sheridan Llc; 12/12/19. $400,000

1414 E Shore Drive, Warren Charles C Bailey Susan; 12/12/19. $298,500

403 Sheridan Place, Castorina Irene E Malia Chase R; 12/13/19. $85,000

45 Sailfish Drive, US Bank Tr Na Difabio Giovanni A; 12/13/19. $270,000

1 Tiffany Place Unit B, Keena Brian J Gellasch Patricia; 12/13/19. $185,000

1404 Sheridan Blvd, Cope Edgar L Kunkle Robert M; 12/13/19. $320,000

4312 W Brigantine Ave Unit C‐3, Sorochen Frank Haines Alice; 12/16/19. $275,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

31 Providence Road, Amjad Rehman Inc Varela Victor; 12/17/19. $216,300

33 Ivystone Drive, Madrid Roberto Reynaud Dattilo Janet R; 12/17/19. $242,000

111 Dover Ave, Fiorenza Salvatore J Jr Tactical Investing Inc; 12/18/19. $97,500

5 Luis Drive, Lushear Evelyn L/Exrx Flynn Christianna Lawrence; 12/18/19. $252,000

303 Sea Pine Drive, Horner Joyce Horner Joyce; 12/18/19. $133,394

327 Blossom Circle, Hines Jennifer Schumann Alissa; 12/19/19. $339,500

1577 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Platt Kyle W; 12/19/19. $160,000

7213 Ridge Ave, Kent Shaun Rohrer Dylan; 12/20/19. $183,500

101 Rockport Drive, Perskie Morton D Pervez Adnan; 12/20/19. $350,000

24 Highland Circle, Robinson Jesse Reina Onofrio; 12/20/19. $282,500

6544 Mill Road, Wilson Ian Oconnell Alexis V; 12/20/19. $226,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

713 Ravenwood Drive, Igloo Series II Reo Llc Trout Karl C 12/11/19. $155,000

12 Waterview Drive, Amg 3 Plus Llc Spano Paige; 12/12/19. $65,000

549 Newport Court, Townsend Madsen Roberta V/Atty Ewing James M; 12/12/19. $207,500

547 Arlington Lane, Patel Yogesh Williams Kevin; 12/16/19. $213,000

803 Berrywood Lane, Renaud Gary R Oslowski Jamie; 12/16/19. $205,500

VENTNOR

103 N Newport Ave, Fischer Wolfgang Landes Elliot Matthew; 12/12/19. $266,000

228 N Newark Ave, Fetters Diane Hansen House Llc; 12/17/19. $85,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 309, Cohen Neil Karr Geri; 12/17/19. $88,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7800 Dune Drive #116, Callahan John C Chambers Joseph; 12/2019. $132,500

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $410,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $420,000

173 33rd St #3, Gomez Laurie J Webber Adam L; 12/2019. $550,000

301 80th St, Cwik Realty Asso LLC Rodgers John C Jr; 12/2019. $725,000

2138 Harbor Ave, Carol A Hansen Liv Trust Kreiser Karl; 12/2019. $1,199,000

223 15th St, Burt Leona Martin Paul J; 12/2019. $1,205,000

400 20th St North, Sermarini Erik Christie James W; 12/2019. $1,249,000

2459 First Ave, Fallon John T II Mc Kernan Geof; 12/2019. $1,460,000

286 53rd St, Reeve Rowland S Pillion Michael Leith; 12/2019. $1,625,000

220 40th St, Kelly Janice Gallagher Thomas J Jr; 12/2019. $1,725,000

243 70th St, Mc Caffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 12/2019. $1,775,000

90 W 24th St, Byrne James A Mejzak Richard; 12/2019. $1,900,000

274 7th St, Binder John A Iv Giampietro Francis; 12/2019. $2,495,000

CAPE MAY

315 Ocean St, Harmony LLC Cape May Grilled Cheese LLC; 12/2019. $300,000

9 Jackson St, Greves Robert Raguseo Anthony; 12/2019. $365,000

101 S Lafayette St, Cassidy R A Trust Lewis James J; 12/2019. $365,000

1250C Vermont Ave, Brozina Stephen Dupont Valerie; 12/2019. $375,000

1226 Lafayette St, Battiato Melissa Trust O’Connor Brian H; 12/2019. $399,999

1213 Pennsylvania Ave, Reed Charles R Mc Alinden Claire; 12/2019. $432,000

144 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC Hill Kathleen A; 12/2019. $500,000

1220 Massachusetts Ave, Finley Gwen M Battiatio Melissa; 12/2019. $525,000

825 Stockton Ave, Simons Robert B Gardner Scott E; 12/2019. $622,000

347 Congress St, Reinert William C Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2019. $650,000

11 Beach Ave #101, Hankle John J Vanore Joseph A; 12/2019. $775,000

405 Pittsburgh Ave, Hertzler Glenn J Sunnyside Hill LLC; 12/2019. $805,000

23 Mt Vernon Ave, Hirsh Harold Hughes Todd C; 12/2019. $912,500

11 Gurney St, Shields Charles T Icona Cape May 1 LLC; 12/2019. $1,500,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

232 W Ocean Ave, Anastasiou Christopher Alexander K Goughary; 11/2019. $150,000

305 Arizona Ave, Jb II Property Hldngs LLC Kapp Kevin; 11/2019. $160,000

105 Shadeland Ave, Collins Thomas C Keeler Mary Elizabeth; 11/2019. $185,900

210 E Virginia Ave, Murdock Doris A Kennedy Thomas R; 11/2019. $235,000

708 Indian Ave, Jenkins Julianne Schmidt William Jr; 11/2019. $305,000

602 Caspian Ave, Kurz Robert F Jr Varsalona Eugene; 11/2019. $377,500

12 Captains Court, Caruso Anna P Hristov Hristofor; 11/2019. $385,000

902 Ocean Drive, Mac Elrevey Daniel H Coppock Robert; 11/2019. $405,000

1062 Seashore Road, Linnington James J Rovetto John; 11/2019. $514,000

3 Fernwood Road, Henry Bernard F Kurz Robert F Jr; 11/2019. $625,000

213 Cloverdale Ave, Fowler Carol J Capriotti Steve; 12/2019. $72,000

14 E Hudson Ave, Rosado Mary Anne Adm Piccioni Linda L; 12/2019. $90,000

64 Beachhurst Drive, Listwan Albert J Jr Bush Timothy J; 12/2019. $107,000

614 E Jacksonville Ave, Higman Eileen V Higman Daniel J; 12/2019. $120,000

8 E Weber Ave, Alliano Anthony J Wichelman Ronald C; 12/2019. $127,900

Lot 6 Block 606, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Di Stafano Michael; 12/2019. $136,000

21 W New Jersey Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Torres-Montijo Camris; 12/2019. $137,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

307 Stone Harbor Blvd #5-6, Caga Real Estate L L C Cape Regional Hldngs LLC; 11/2019. $500,000

105 E Wildwood Ave, Wisch Marguerite Todd Frederick; 11/2019. $60,000

436 Shunpike Road, NJ HMFA Glorchip Prop LLC; 11/2019. $141,200

128 Old Goshen Road, Gundrum William Rodney Black Paul M; 11/2019. $199,000

400 Hand Ave, Ludlam Judith Anne Exr&C Bannon Regina; 11/2019. $208,000

2206 Tidewater Ave, Jones Rickey J Armstrong Jo Ann; 11/2019. $280,000

877 Hand Ave, Cohen Susan L Parker Adam; 11/2019. $290,000

23 Dory Drive, Mc Dermott Jane Haungs Andrew; 11/2019. $315,000

4 Tally Ho Road, Elias Michael A Hall Benjamin; 11/2019. $551,001

1305 Route 47 S, 1305 Route 47 South LLC Rgd Property LLC; 11/2019. $1,500,000

206 Stagecoach Road, Colgan Mary Ellen Wray Barry; 12/2019. $62,500

43 Route 47 North, Bolli John Snyder Craig; 12/2019. $105,000

201 Lee Lane, Dorothy A Quill Irr Trust Connelly Patrice; 12/2019. $139,900

120 Bucknell Drive, Marsden Richard Marsden Joshua; 12/2019. $162,000

3029 Route 9 South, Futrell Jerry T Futrell Jason Michael; 12/2019. $164,500

Hereford Ave, Lafferty Laureen Tyrrell Ryan P; 12/2019. $166,000

205 W Pacific Ave, Brown Elizabeth C Tees Joseph K Jr; 12/2019. $174,000

4 Corson St, Kiefer Michael Joseph Beitel Christopher; 12/2019. $207,000

21 Stagecoach Road, Jones Bryan T Hodges Robert Jr; 12/2019. $210,000

9 Starling Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Mason Timothy; 12/2019. $242,500

9 Brooks Ave, Tozour William H IV Dorta Steven J; 12/2019. $255,500

1207 Millman Blvd, Declemente Sharon Burke William L; 12/2019. $259,900

1204 Golf Club Road, Barnabei James Barnebei Jeffrey; 12/2019. $290,000

108 Springdale Court, Shea Adele J Gregorio Lawrence J; 12/2019. $295,000

10 Meadow Valley Road, Clerico Anthony L Brophy Timothy William; 12/2019. $352,000

5 Hidden Lake Drive, Roy Roland A Jr Heyder Sally S; 12/2019. $430,000

54 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Eckert Dieter; 12/2019. $546,514

16 Fairway Drive, Lanczinger Bert &C Lerro Furey Wally; 12/2019. $610,000

11 Leonards Lane, Cairns Michael Miller Stuart A III; 12/2019. $647,500

OCEAN CITY

1429-31 Haven Ave #A, Markman Peter B Patterson Dale; 11/2019. $437,500

108 52nd St, Seeley Thomas E Somers Justin; 11/2019. $450,000

2705-07 West Ave #B 2nd Fl, Keller Michele M Najbrt Traci Freed; 11/2019. $480,000

1815 Central Ave, Galbreath David H Exr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500

1815 Central Ave, Johnson John C Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500

37 Bayonne Place, Herbert Linda Locke Stephen; 11/2019. $525,000

213 Bay Ave, Carey Thomas J Lanzalotto Louis J Jr; 11/2019. $551,000

1914-16 Central Ave #A, Connor Richard C Rowley Donald P; 11/2019. $561,000

1718 Asbury Ave, Stewart Donald E Choriw George; 11/2019. $565,000

3114 Haven Ave, Amendolia Peter A Landis Michael W; 11/2019. $570,000

231-35 Ocean Ave, Brown Douglas Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 11/2019. $570,000

201-03 30th St #201, Seeger Timothy W Weiss David S; 11/2019. $582,500

300 Central Ave, Lukens Gail E Cape Atlantic Dev LLC; 11/2019. $600,000

1609 Asbury Ave, Mathues Joyce K Kirsch Martin C; 11/2019. $603,000

4 Bass Court, Di Prizito Albert L Burgo David; 11/2019. $603,000

322 Boardwalk #501, Barrett L Barbara Brancato John Jr; 11/2019. $612,500

812 Pennlyn Place #A, P D Mgmt Company LLC Busenkell Michael G; 11/2019. $615,000

824 A 1st St, Weidhaas Robert J Mcgowan James F Jr; 11/2019. $630,000

322 Boardwalk, Formica Real Estate LLC Miller Harry; 11/2019. $640,000

2922-24 West Ave #B, Stevenson Stanford L III Mc Taggart Patrick; 11/2019. $655,000

41 Bayonne Place, Przybylowicz Mary Lou Menninger Mark A; 11/2019. $742,000

805 Third St, Allen Richard S Bracken Daniel S; 11/2019. $779,000

203 Bartram Lane, Gleason Robert P Reese Bette Jane; 11/2019. $795,000

2800 Central Ave, Hofmann Robert Brittain Keith Robert; 11/2019. $820,000

210 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Martin Schempp Donna L; 11/2019. $895,000

3732-34 Wesley Ave, Heckman Lucille Gma LLC; 11/2019. $930,000

409 Ocean Ave, Mancus Suzanne Wilson James A; 11/2019. $930,000

1547 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Donald Craig W; 11/2019. $940,000

820 North St, Supulski Leonard P Adm Robert Coste Inc; 11/2019. $940,000

880-882 Brighton Place, Harrison Francis J Fischer Brian Charles; 11/2019. $985,000

2524-26 Wesley Ave #2526, Lucarini Michael A Papa Thomas F; 11/2019. $995,000

851 St James Place, Golden Clark Polyak James Matthew; 11/2019. $999,999

1563 Bay Ave, Kaplan Dawn Stewart Donald E; 11/2019. $1,175,000

901 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Golden Clark; 11/2019. $2,370,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

21 Markley Drive, My Life Designs Llc; Burton Rashed; 11/6/2019. $96,800

61 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Mtglq Investors Lp; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 11/6/2019. $20,000

398 Vine St, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Mejia Ivan A Morales; 11/6/2019. $30,500

87 East Ave, Butcher Kathleen E; Butcher Thomas M; Bravo Manuel Diaz; 11/8/2019. $56,000

33 Smith Ave, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty; Chay Apolonio Tecum; 11/8/2019. $87,000

6 Franmar Drive, Demore Desiree M Aka; Fallick Desiree M; Fallick John Jr Aka; Hills Dale; Hills Tara; 11/12/2019. $149,000

6 Glen View Terrace, Krwawecz Eric; Jadoonanan Nicholas D; 11/19/2019. $112,000

12 Cornell Ave, Briggs Joshua K; Briggs Staci L; Mcmahon Staci L Fka; Villarreal Kelsey; Villarreal-Garcia Steven; 11/19/2019. $85,500

26 Old Meeting House Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Homelink Development Llc; 11/19/2019. $20,000

370 South Ave, 370 South Avenue By Rec; Gray Josephine Fka; New Vistas Corp Rec; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust; Wisher Josephine; Sanchez Eutemia; 11/20/2019. $22,000

410 Colfax St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Esqs Atty; Pantaleon Lucila; 11/20/2019. $58,000

619 Irving Ave, Bianco Michael By Shrf; Bianco Michael T By Shrf; Bianco Polly By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Coba Inc; 11/20/2019. $18,121.59

101 S Pine St, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Bautista Estela; Hilario Edgar Raymundo Garcia; 11/25/2019. $21,500

552 Coral Ave, Cruz David; Jimenez Juan; 11/26/2019. $117,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

331 Quail Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Hollinshead Michael; Larose Lovely; 11/19/2019. $21,000

2547 Milbourne Drive, Ditech Financial Llc Atty; Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-He1 By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Williams Kenneth; 11/19/2019. $19,000

1572 E Buckshutem Road, Loomis Elizabeth Ann; Loomis George J; Payne Tracey J; Saunders Duane; 11/20/2019. $175,000

510 Opal Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Egbert Christopher; 11/27/2019. $57,087

4701 Battle Lane, Stang Robert S; Seaman Helen N; Seaman Ronald J; 11/30/2019. $120,000

MILLVILLE

124-126 S 4th St, Atlantis Associates; Epstein Roy Ptr Ta; Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Percival Timothy, 10/22/2019. $60,000

215 Cottage St, Kaelin Helene C Est By Exec; Kaelin Robert H Jr Exec; Kaelin-Ballurio Kimberly H Exec, Busnardo Brian Alan; Busnardo Lydianne Olbrich; 10/22/2019. $175,000

427 Ellen Court, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Cwalt 2004-J7 By Trust By Atty, Dls2 Properties Llc; 10/22/2019. $132,300

40 Cornwall Ave, Jcm Development Llc; Mcanulty Jason, Hyson Heather L; 10/23/2019. $165,000

14 Ettie Drive, Haddock James; Haddock Mary E, Washington David R Jr; Washington Shataya R, 10/24/2019. $245,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

25 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $351,330

9 Tradewinds Ave, 8/2019. $290,000

1 Bridge Road, 8/2019. $235,000

22 Sextant Drive, 8/2019. $228,500

12 Ripple Terrace, 8/2019. $203,000

25 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2019. $127,655

5 Chipmunk Circle, 8/2019. $359,897

91 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2019. $317,704

97 Freedoms Hills Drive, 8/2019. $282,000

316 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2019. $280,000

441-23 E Bay Ave, 8/2019. $270,000

132 Spruce Circle, 8/2019. $255,000

105 Alexander Drive, 8/2019. $245,000

20 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $189,900

35 Tina Way, 8/2019. $360,000

10 Pulaski Drive, 8/2019. $285,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

11 Georgetown Blvd, 8/2019. $156,750

2 Mizzen Drive, 8/2019. $101,500

241 Montclair Road South, 8/2019. $305,000

514 N Main St, 8/2019. $300,000

11 Marblehead Place, 8/2019. $286,250

16 South Point Blvd, 8/2019. $285,000

19 Jonahs Pond Lane, 8/2019. $272,000

195 Village Drive, 8/2019. $200,000

11 Midship Drive, 8/2019. $150,000

9 Cape Cod Ave, 8/2019. $92,500

26 Mutineer Ave, 8/2019. $387,000

4 Osprey Place, 8/2019. $192,000

45 Sandpiper Road, 8/2019. $175,000

16 Capstan St, 8/2019. $130,000

2 Dogwood Drive, 8/2019. $115,000

146 Emerson Lane, 8/2019. $120,000

151 Emerson Lane, 8/2019. $120,000

27 Tina Way, 8/2019. $44,000

12 Milky Way Drive, 8/2019. $353,780

20 Azalea Court, 8/2019. $320,000

28 Bayside Ave, 8/2019. $224,700

4 Pomona Drive, 8/2019. $120,000

26 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $570,370

22 Rockland St, 8/2019. $400,000

16 Moonlight Drive, 8/2019. $327,500

2 Candle Lake Court, 8/2019. $259,900

46 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $344,000

21 Fountain View Drive, 8/2019. $250,000

25 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,310

9 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $320,000

16 Hannah Lee Road, 8/2019. $265,000

113 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2019. $256,000

2 Drum Court, 8/2019. $182,500

20 Carlton Court, 8/2019. $503,360

23 Plymouth Way, 8/2019. $310,000

2 Herkimer Court, 8/2019. $283,000

51 Mirage Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000

185 Bayshore Drive, 8/2019. $145,000

13 Sunrise Lane, 8/2019. $420,414

42 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $309,000

2 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $586,620

12 Dori Lane, 8/2019. $390,000

10 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $377,930

31 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $92,500

33 Fullrigger Ave, 8/2019. $92,500

3 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $92,000

31 Deer Run Drive South, 8/2019. $255,000

133 Schooner Ave, 8/2019. $100,000

6 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $343,410

1560 W Bay Ave, 8/2019. $597,400

110 Irvington Road, 8/2019. $164,500

139 Windward Drive or St, 8/2019. $90,000

119 Nautilus Drive, 8/2019. $19,500

141 Vivas Drive, 8/2019. $310,000

17 Quincy Terrace, 8/2019. $253,000

8 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $455,585

12 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $396,150

11 Janelle Drive, 8/2019. $328,000

44 Hidden Lake Circle, 8/2019. $265,000

49 Pierhead Drive, 8/2019. $199,000

13 Southwind Court, 8/2019. $160,000

205 Bay Shore Drive, 8/2019. $215,000

190 Village Drive, 8/2019. $155,000

23 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,000

10 Lafayette Court, 8/2019. $215,000

178 Warren Grove Road Vacant Land, 8/2019. $137,500

11 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $115,000

6 Belay Ave, 8/2019. $206,900

7 Tenth St, 8/2019. $147,000

BEACH HAVEN

225 Liberty Ave, 8/2019. $835,000

310 S W Ave Boat Slip#12, 8/2019. $20,000

315 Centre St, 8/2019. $657,500

124 Fifth St, 8/2019. $905,000

Shelter Harbor Slip D-41 Eleventh St, 8/2019. $35,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-8, 8/2019. $55,000

424 Dock Road, 8/2019. $500,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

184 Route 9, 8/2019. $110,000

404 Dock Road, 8/2019. $89,000

208 Sprague Ave, 8/2019. $150,000

330 Dock Road, 8/2019. $200,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8207 Bay Terrace, 8/2019. $1,028,000

9 W Cumberland Ave, 8/2019. $2,250,000

20 W 80th St, 8/2019. $530,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Lacey Township

1201 Capstan Drive, 8/2019. $850,000

152 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $547,032

904 Elwood St, 8/2019. $295,000

13 Hollywood Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000

1206 Ocean St, 8/2019. $136,515

745 Oxford Road, 8/2019. $375,000

8 Ditton Lane, 8/2019. $320,000

466 Ensign Road, 8/2019. $179,500

721 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500

536 Tappan St, 8/2019. $247,350

216 Sinclair Ave, 8/2019. $196,500

23 Jones Road, 8/2019. $175,500

Chesapeake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

637 Alpine St, 8/2019. $242,500

502 Teakwood Drive, 8/2019. $230,000

507 Teakwood Dr, 8/2019. $225,000

708 Biscayne Dr, 8/2019. $125,000

908 Orlando Drive, 8/2019. $299,300

304 Mainsail Court, 8/2019. $271,000

2002 Hillwood Road, 8/2019. $212,000

Hoyt St, 8/2019. $55,000

1719 Key West Road, 8/2019. $353,000

611 Ranger Dr, 8/2019. $202,500

28 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2019. $142,100

252 Lakeside Drive N, 8/2019. $125,000

867 Sunrise Blvd, 8/2019. $645,000

905 Bowsprit Point, 8/2019. $563,750

132 Caldwell Ave, 8/2019. $230,000

342 Normandie Drive, 8/2019. $187,000

806 Bowline Drive, 8/2019. $503,000

637 Williams Ave, 8/2019. $170,000

O Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $30,000

7 Marquee St, 8/2019. $435,000

21 Manchester Ave, 8/2019. $339,000

474 North Penn Ave, 8/2019. $300,000

314 Quail Hill Drive, 8/2019. $284,000

106 Frog Hollow Road, 8/2019. $130,000

612 Devon St, 8/2019. $111,784

709 Joseph Ave, 8/2019. $476,000

843 Bowline Dr, 8/2019. $377,000

205 Plover Court, 8/2019. $247,500

965 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $215,000

759 Birch Road, 8/2019. $200,000

1217 Polaris Court, 8/2019. $295,000

515 Wynnewood Road, 8/2019. $280,000

1216 Sylvania Place, 8/2019. $262,500

503 Crosswick Ave, 8/2019. $227,000

1006 E Panaman Court, 8/2019. $150,000

1258 Spruce St, 8/2019. $101,000

402 Cranberry Court, 8/2019. $475,000

414 Elwood St, 8/2019. $315,000

726 Eagleswood Place, 8/2019. $270,000

300 Constitution Drive, 8/2019. $250,400

876 Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $235,000

2179 Hollywood Dr, 8/2019. $135,000

1834 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $237,000

1804 Deerhead Lake Drive, 8/2019. $225,000

319 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $100,000

702 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $412,000

1202 Ariel Drive, 8/2019. $415,000

411 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 8/2019. $280,000

1204 Sylvania Ave, 8/2019. $225,000

1515 Arient Road, 8/2019. $218,900

1487 Clearview St, 8/2019. $130,000

1405 Daytona Road, 8/2019. $200,000

702 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000

1605 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000

240 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $332,744

516 Raleigh Drive, 8/2019. $289,900

201 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500

204 E Lacey Road, 8/2019. $255,000

1009 Waterview Way, 8/2019. $229,400

505 Cedarwood Dr, 8/2019. $170,000

120 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $167,500

27 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $395,000

927 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $287,000

828 Tappan St, 8/2019. $286,000

474 N Penn Ave, 8/2019. $271,738

116 Nantucket Road, 8/2019. $207,000

1322 Lee Way, 8/2019. $138,000

305 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $100,000

1615 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $421,500

804 Leeward Dr, 8/2019. $405,000

1756 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $299,900

1611 Fleetwood Drive, 8/2019. $287,500

1011 Center St, 8/2019. $270,000

2170 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $190,000

2093 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $120,000

220 Lane Place, 8/2019. $100,000

209 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $410,120

1240 Lakeside Drive South, 8/2019. $269,000

36 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000

1631 Woodland Road, 8/2019. $135,000

101 Heatherington Court, 8/2019. $498,419

312 Chestnut Drive, 8/2019. $335,000

224 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $325,000

712 Roanoke Dr, 8/2019. $290,000

304 Riviera Drive, 8/2019. $199,150

1942 Sweetwood Dr, 8/2019. $180,000

324 Lawrence Dr, 8/2019. $170,000

232 Maple Lane, 8/2019. $143,000

242 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $368,621

Little Egg Harbor Township

10 Walkill Road, 8/2019. $500,000

10 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2019. $195,000

38 W Mullica Road, 8/2019. $150,000

127 Mochican Lane, 8/2019. $135,000

336 Stage Road, 8/2019. $445,000

25 Hillcrest Lane, 8/2019. $239,900

49 Nautic Way, 8/2019. $215,000

108 N Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $212,000

9 W Mohawk Drive, 8/2019. $160,000

109 W Playhouse Drive, 8/2019. $60,000

85 Sea Meadow Drive, 8/2019. $295,000

39 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

262 Newport Way, 8/2019. $315,000

32 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000

110 Hancock Drive, 8/2019. $190,000

23 Sea Breeze Drive, 8/2019. $160,000

947 Center St, 8/2019. $130,000

347 Thomas Ave, 8/2019. $55,000

205 Lexington Drive, 8/2019. $50,000

23 Mohican Lane; 8/2019. $124,900

228 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $68,900

203 Lake Winnepesaukee Drive, 8/2019. $142,000

32 Louisiana Drive, 8/2019. $120,000

12 S Baltimore Drive, 8/2019. $238,000

48 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $214,000

106 Cedarbrook Lane, 8/2019. $200,000

9 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000

15-17 Winged Foot Lane, 8/2019. $181,000

6 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $99,000

114 Jefferson Lane, 8/2019. $185,000

205 Taylor St, 8/2019. $110,000

325 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

17 Surfside Blvd, 8/2019. $253,000

59 Windstar Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

16 W Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $187,000

117 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $328,000

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $150,000

321 Concord Court, 8/2019. $90,250

40 W Dory Drive, 8/2019. $70,000

108 Juniper Drive, 8/2019. $55,000

129 & 125 Leitz Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000

18 Cable Drive, 8/2019. $335,000

8 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $188,000

30 Westchester Drive, 8/2019. $120,000

143 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $60,000

108 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $210,000

4 Greenbriar Drive, 8/2019. $203,000

61 Dock St, 8/2019. $20,000

50 Kanas Road, 8/2019. $244,000

16 Cobblestone Lane, 8/2019. $210,000

12 Brown Ave, 8/2019. $205,000

4 Lake Crystalbrook Dr, 8/2019. $173,000

3 Vista Court, 8/2019. $170,000

12 Hunter Drive, 8/2019. $228,000

788 Route 9 North, 8/2019. $197,000

895 Radio Road, 8/2019. $195,000

782 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $60,000

113 E Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $325,000

32 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $245,000

998 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $410,000

85 Saint Andrews Dr, 8/2019. $185,000

310 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $80,000

245 Lake Champlain Dr, 8/2019. $102,900

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075

12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000

76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200

313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000

234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000

25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000

7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000

4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000

111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000

19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000

116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000

21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000

48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500

110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000

115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000

101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000

131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000

36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353

15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000

302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000

252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450

12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000

1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000

93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000

2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500

7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000

216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000

216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200

253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659

21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000

112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000

1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500

3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900

47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500

5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000

35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000

4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000

28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000

70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500

12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000

1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900

8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218

149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000

5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000

Long Beach Township

17c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $7,700,000

102 W Roosevely Ave, 8/2019. $570,000

4 W Kimberly Ave, 8/2019. $415,000

19 W Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $275,000

105c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $775,000

16 E Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $780,000

100 W 21st St, 8/2019. $780,000

9 E 34th St, 8/2019. $615,000

41 Harbor Lane, 8/2019. $780,000

25 W Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $700,000

115 E Bayberry Drive, 8/2019. $1,525,000

8 Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $999,000

1094b Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $690,000

11 Lagoon Drive South, 8/2019. $775,000

112 E Lillie Ave, 8/2019. $860,000

25 W Tebco Terrace, 8/2019. $850,000

12211 Ocean Ave, 8/2019. $3,150,000

2101 Highland Ave, 8/2019. $670,000

1601 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $970,000

108e Cape Cod Lane, 8/2019. $795,000

10 W 15th St, 8/2019. $575,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slip C-02, 8/2019. $50,000

4204 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $1,360,000

21 E Meade Ave, 8/2019. $1,360,000

337 Cranberry Drive, 8/2019. $920,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

8 Strathmere St, 8/2019. $439,000

18 Bayview Drive, 8/2019. $370,000

24 Mizzen Way, 8/2019. $238,960

184 Royal Oaks Drive, 8/2019. $310,000

32 Ship Bottom Lane, 8/2019. $428,000

23 Grand Bay Harbor Drand Boat Slip, 8/2019. $285,000

43 Brigantine Blvd, 8/2019. $435,000

31 Willow St, 8/2019. $145,000

22 Barbara Court, 8/2019. $250,000

68 Bointa Road, 8/2019. $189,900

47 Southwind Drive, 8/2019. $183,500

30 Bryant Road And 80 Main Street Vacant Land, 8/2019. $170,000

489 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $55,000

40 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $20,000

11 Cutlass Way, 8/2019. $315,000

216 Seneca Blvd, 8/2019. $380,000

580 Route 9, 8/2019. $300,000

79 Oak Knoll Road, 8/2019. $165,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1011 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, 8/2019. $535,000

103 E 15th St, 8/2019. $1,287,500

310 W 10th St, 8/2019. $1,100,000

112 W Ship Bottom Ave, 8/2019. $655,000

2701-2709 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000

109 E 20th St, 8/2019. $1,290,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000

1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000

48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000

349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000

144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000

7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000

1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000

247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000

144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000

1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000

267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500

1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000

1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750

1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000

247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000

148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000

337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500

1071 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $325,000

962 Sandy Circle, 8/2019. $310,000

762 Pennsylvania Ave, 8/2019. $285,000

508 Outrigger Lane, 8/2019. $225,000

122 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

148 Spinnaker Ave, 8/2019. $137,900

140 Tiller Avenue, 8/2019. $75,000

18 Northeast Drive, 8/2019. $55,000

14 Mimi Place, 8/2019. $602,000

108 Peter Road, 8/2019. $485,000

1002 Mariner Ave, 8/2019. $429,000

205 Spray Road, 8/2019. $375,000

133 Yeoman Road, 8/2019. $238,000

87 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $460,396

140 Southard Dr, 8/2019. $287,000

54 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

66 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

74 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

124 Compass Road, 8/2019. $322,500

272 Buoy Ave, 8/2019. $295,000

13 Avenue B, 8/2019. $155,900

917 Delta Lane, 8/2019. $124,000

633 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $50,000

18 Cranberry Road Unit 9a, 8/2019. $40,000

120 Gaff Road, 8/2019. $380,000

42 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

50 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

59 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

62 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

390 Nautilus Dr, 8/2019. $68,000

1206 Beach Lane, 8/2019. $12,000

1415 Paul Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000

38 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $401,000

192 Bowspirit Road, 8/2019. $318,500

149 Squall Road, 8/2019. $277,900

231 Mizzen Ave, 8/2019. $248,000

139 Albatross Ave, 8/2019. $180,000

166 Bernard Drive, 8/2019. $170,000

100 Jeanne Dr, 8/2019. $445,000

109 Bernard Dr, 8/2019. $280,000

806 N Main St, 8/2019. $270,000

243 Float Ave, 8/2019. $181,000

24 Shirley Lane, 8/2019. $629,900

1888 Breakers Drive, 8/2019. $360,100

288 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $240,000

1 Walnut Road, 8/2019. $79,000

665 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $389,900

1246 Jennifer Lane, 8/2019. $310,000

1014 Whitecap Ave, 8/2019. $40,000

5 4th St, 8/2019. $490,000

133 Swordfish Road, 8/2019. $389,000

571 Pirate Lane, 8/2019. $230,000

47 Enzo Road, 8/2019. $410,000

508 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2019. $299,000

248 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $135,000

17 Benjamin Blvd, 8/2019. $440,000

36 Highland Dr, 8/2019. $187,500

80 Deerfield Dr, 8/2019. $171,000

58 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

66 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500

67 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

70 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

74 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

75 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500

78 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

79 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

82 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

83 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

28 Amy Drive, 8/2019. $390,000

292 Compass Road, 8/2019. $226,500

846 Jane Dr, 8/2019. $70,000

18 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $399,000

105 Marlin Rd, 8/2019. $175,000

4 Patrick Dr, 8/2019. $142,000

1378 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $180,705

136 Tiller Ave, 8/2019. $75,000

466 Mermaid Dr, 8/2019. $350,000

18 Manor Dr, 8/2019. $238,000

81 Harry Dr, 8/2019. $205,000

54 Jonathan Dr, 8/2019. $387,500

42a Magnolia Rd Unit 21a, 8/2019. $99,000

16 Marin Ln, 8/2019. $680,000

46 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $425,000

1699 Breakers Dr, 8/2019. $260,000

487 Coral Lane, 8/2019. $165,000

1044 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $125,000

84 Jennings Rd, 8/2019. $355,000

238 Topside Rd, 8/2019. $335,000

416 Morris Blvd, 8/2019. $300,000

1203/1207 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $175,000

281 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

56 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $320,000

66 Windward Dr, 8/2019. $246,500

125 Torpedo Road, 8/2019. $110,000

180 Timberlake Dr, 8/2019. $100,000

SURF CITY

228 N 11th St, 8/2019. $240,000

257 S 1st St, 8/2019. $639,000

112 S Barnegat Ave, 8/2019. $610,000

280 N 17th St, 8/2019. $620,000

361 N 9th St, 8/2019. $600,000

232 N 4th St, 8/2019. $182,470

273 Division Ave, 8/2019. $905,000

1709 Sunset Ave, 8/2019. $550,000

906 N Central Ave, 8/2019. $660,000

273 N 5th St, 8/2019. $575,000

1212 N Central Ave Unit 1, 8/2019. $390,000

TUCKERTON

46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000

85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302

319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000

12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000

25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000

22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611

11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000

600 E Main St, 8/2019. $110,000

208 Third Ave, 8/2019. $208,000

89 Curlew Road, 8/2019. $225,000

475 S Green St, 8/2019. $40,500

114 Marlin Road, 8/2019. $120,000

102 First Ave, 8/2019. $245,000

111-113 Water St, 8/2019. $122,000

508 May Pink Court, 8/2019. $128,000

352 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $412,000

16 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

17 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $74,500

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $50,000

79 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2019. $368,932

368 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $225,000

40 Portsmouth Lane; 8/2019. $335,557

459 S Green St, 8/2019. $32,500

Tags

Load comments