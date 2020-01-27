Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
81 Anchorage Court, Holts Ramona/Admr Amalfitano Ellen; 11/07/19. $125,000
57 N Bartram Ave, Police And Firemens Retirement System Board Of Tr Garofalo Victor; 11/07/19. $145,000
203 S Metropolitan Ave, Metro Associates Shelley Benjamin; 11/08/19. $120,000
BRIGANTINE
7 Eleven St North, Honeyford Peter Gorman Ann; 11/07/19, $250,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Un N 404, Weiner Harvey R Clifford Daniel J; 11/07/19. $210,000
316 S 15th St, Lois Lane Prop Llc Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 11/08/19. $420,000
400 Sea Horse Road, Robinson Joseph D Sidleck Craig; 11/08/19. $379,900
704 W Shore Drive, Bogosian Kathy A Vogt Kenneth R; 11/08/19. $1,225,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
19a Oxford Village, Pereira Alexander Pinocho Llc; 11/06/19. $25,000
18 Tilton Club, Stratis James S Bishoff And Sons; 11/07/19. $80,000
6095 English Creek Ave, Marinelli Arthur O/Atty Wasserman Marc; D 11/07/19. $228,000
202 Harvard Road, Thanasoulis George Jones Keshia; 11/08/19. $268,000
15 Vella La Vella Lane, Brosman Scott Keevill Casey M; 11/12/19. $159,000
1006 Old Zion Road, Price Harold E Jr Gager Victoria L; 11/12/19. $157,900
201 Lombardy Circle, Fifield Edward J Hanscom Russell M Jr; 11/12/19. $335,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
658 Saint Andrews Drive, Deangelis Aaron D Royer Robert; 11/07/19. $320,000
517 Country Club Drive, Tucker Cohen Barbara/Ind&Tr Moazamian Mina; 11/07/19. $207,500
269 Great Creek Road, Fanelli Michael Waldron Mark; 11/07/19. $325,000
449 Vine Ave, Governale Frank Kline Paul F III; 11/08/19. $57,000
211 Upland Ave, Fishman Michele D Tillett Dannielle; 11/08/19. $285,000
1328 W North St, Arthur and Isabel Barbetto Irr Tr Kienzle Barry W Jr; 11/08/19. $100,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6237 Sterling Ave, Rfs Nj Homes Llc Conti Ryan M; 11/07/19. $199,000
4019 Leah Lane, Patak Marian E Alicea Gilberto; 11/07/19. $262,500
1565 Washington Court, Wargo Kimberly A Keeper Franklin J; 11/07/19. $160,000
7240 First Ave, Mcdaniel Tomi/Atty Skaggs Joseph C; 11/07/19. $277,000
1548 Madison Court, Finley Jamie D Handy Andrea Y; 11/08/19. $160,000
PLEASANTVILLE
316 Mallard Court, R&A Ferrer Corp Nunez Maria; 11/04/19. $162,000
604 Tremont Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tr Co Na Jcm Development Llc; 11/04/19. $71,500
1005 Broad St, Figueroa Figueroa Rafael A Polanco Polanco Jesus N; 11/06/19. $105 000
21 N Fourth St, Cruz Ninoshka Santiago Kelley Eljiah Bruce; 11/12/19. $115,000
713 W Adams Ave, Alisauskas Vykintas Ramirez Francisco Gil; 11/12/19. $132,100
408 W Pleasant Ave, Leland Pine Entrp Llc Obrien Shawn; 11/12/19. $69,900
SOMERS POINT
519 Rhode Island Ave, Surf Road Prop Nelson Virginia E; 11/01/19. $176,000
37 Gulph Mill Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp 3 Young Sons Llc; 11/06/19. $141,000
829 Centre St, Somers Point Centre Street Storage Llc; 11/07/19. $74,500
5 Princeton Road, Spivey Cynthia A Diorio Terri A; 11/12/19. $250,000
1408 Atkinson Ave, Sabella Dennis Weiss Andrew K; 11/12/19. $168,000
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
8 Sconset Court, Jaeger James B Rath Leonard G; 10/2019. $295,000
433 Ocean Ave Un A, Tailored Homes LLC Trump Charles J; 10/2019. $325,000
700 Atlantic A2, Marshall Candace K Mortelliti Henry J III; 10/2019. $343,000
600 Pleasure Ave, Theune Donald Coughlin Richard T; 10/2019. $355,000
329-31 Simpson Ave, Fraser William R Greene Damon; 10/2019. $375,000
724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Halliday Christopher; 10/2019. $375,000
200-202 25th St, Irwin Joseph H Jr Lamb Edward M; 10/2019. $375,000
21 W 55th St, Grace Kathleen N Himsworth Mark; 10/2019. $376,500
228 Haven Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Crawford Douglas C; 10/2019. $401,100
3402 Bay Ave, Mc Call Robert F Miller Steven W; 10/2019. $420,000
2845-47 Asbury Ave, Reese John Jay Bair Robert Brian; 10/2019. $510,000
706 Battersea Road, Foreman Michael J Burman Michael; 10/2019. $525,000
3142 Asbury Ave Un 2, Windswept Props LLC Leone Salvatore G; 10/2019. $530,000
1932-34 Asbury Ave, Mansfield Michael Midgley Christian G; 10/2019. $550,000
3445 Asbury Ave, Joanne K Ryan Trust Jwr Props LLC; 10/2019. $580,000
201-07 35th St, Sonsini Ronald J Pd Mngmnt Co LLC; 10/2019. $630,000
5728 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Tysiak George M; 10/2019. $650,000
1512A Central Ave, Zoll John Cauley Lawrence; 10/2019. $662,500
814 First St, May Darryl J Skalski Robert C; 10/2019. $715,000
431 Battersea Road, Bourgeois James L Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 10/2019. $750,000
2726 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Urban Richard J Lottier John D; 10/2019. $750,000
1440-1442 Central Ave, Guglielmi Tony V2 Props LLC; 10/2019. $925,000
8 W Aberdeen Road, Boak Jerald E D&D Kuzmicz Con LLC; 10/2019. $935,000
925 Fifth St, Maggitti Patrick G Dimmick Henry M Jr; 10/2019. $999,900
12 Grenada Lane, Mann Gertrude K Watts Lawrence; 10/2019. $1,225,000
355 E Surf Road, Richardson Joseph J Jr Serenity 355 Surf Rd LLC; 10/2019. $1,411,000
601-603 20th St Un 1, Cariss William J Kent Albert H; 10/2019. $2,340,000
16 Bay Road, Cesare Louis J Tucker Bradford; 10/2019. $2,410,000
3408-30 Haven Ave, Somer Haven LLC Plummer Tara J; 10/2019. $94,000
921 Wesley Ave, Corbi Kim Adm&C Coty Paul; 10/2019. $105,000
4326 West Ave, Coffield Kimberly A Tumolo Jocelyn; 10/2019. $275,000
301 41st St, Cohen Robin Burke David; 10/2019. $320,000
4835 Haven Ave, Rossiter Thomas F Morris Mary Rossiter; 10/2019. $335,000
1139 Bay Ave, Gallagher James Crager Gary Jr; 10/2019. $415,800
5856 Asbury Ave, Cape May County Sheriff NJHR 3 LLC; 10/2019. $426,000
228 Simpson Ave, Pancoast Lynne D Flaim David M; 10/2019. $465,000
3032-3034 Central Ave, Morello Jennifer Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 10/2019. $512,500
3032 Central Ave, Rodgers Valerie D Trust Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 10/2019. $512,500
15 W 6th St, Lipsitz Fayne Powers Robert R; 517,500
833 Fifth St, Galbraith Clotile S Butler Winas Justin Seth; $519,675
1427 Haven Ave, Sauder Joseph G Demeola Charles; $525,000
2745 West Ave, Lang Charles H Greenjack Matthew S; $545,000
1144 Asbury Ave, Elmwood Devs LLC Cameron Christopher J; $550,000
3648-50 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Serang Maqsood; $580,000
5709-11 West Ave Un B, Weathers Stephen A Mckeever Michael; $585,000
7 Central Road, Dickinson Muriel Est Zoll John; $605,000
3513-15 Haven Ave, Boehning Thomas Seaside Ventures LLC; 10/2019. $650,000
3820-22 Central Ave, D’Oria Paulette K Burns Joseph D; 10/2019. $712,000
2525-27 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Hall George Borah Thomas; 10/2019. $719,000
1604 Bay Ave, Luci Michael A Zunino Robert C; 10/2019. $907,500
12 W 18th St, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Johnson Joseph L III; 10/2019. $1,225,000
910 E 4th St, Robert Coste Inc Marotta Eric; 10/2019. $1,560,000
4317 Central Ave, Binder Doris Granatell Paul F; 10/2019. $2,300,000
WILDWOOD CREST
210 E Rambler, Mc Crosson James T Pascarelli Todd; 10/2019. $195,000
152 W Cresse Ave, Fatuxa Group LLC Leh Shawn Alan; 10/2019. $290,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Giorgio Steven; 10/2019. $385,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Plaza Boguslaw; 10/2019. $399,900
5600 Seaview Ave, Clayton Michael E Pisarek Edward J Jr; 10/2019. $88,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Epstein Eileen A Craggs Richard; 10/2019. $153,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 402, Parkinson Dennis J Marchand Gary; 10/2019. $171,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 321, Bompensa Delores J Swope Terry Gupko; $175,000
140 W Morning Gory Road, Taylor Sheppard W Jr Garozzo Brenden D; 10/2019. $277,000
7100 Ocean Ave, Pielak Stefan A Bradish William M; 10/2019. $289,900
6101 New Jersey Ave, Semolina LLC Fusboys LLC; 10/2019. $375,000
113 E Miami Ave, Pyne Robert Jr Marchisello John Anthony; 10/2019. $375,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
225 S 4th St, Shinn Donna Est By Exec; Shinn Edison R Sr Exec, Chung Terry, 9/10/2019. $20,000
223 E Main St, R&R Way Llc; Randanella John; Reilly Devin W, Chaad Investments Llc, 9/11/2019, $175,000
181 Nabb Ave, Balboa Isabel C; Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara, 9/11/2019. $135,000
2311 Buttonwood Lane, Somers Kimberly A Atty; Vannoord Marlene S By Atty, Olinda Tanya L, 9/11/2019, $191,000
415 E Main St, Jenkins Nannie Sue Aka; Jenkins Sue Aka, Shah Family Enterprise Llc, 9/11/2019. $28,000
3 Oriole Lane, Tri Corner Communities Nj Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/12/2019. $23,467.09
601 Church St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapncik Eric S Esq Atty, Ramos Alexis; 9/12/2019. $10,000
2413 Shelburn Road, Parks Jeffrey; Parks Samantha, Larsen Johnny R; 9/13/2019. $139,120
108 N 8th St, 108 N Eighth Street Llc, Connery Property Holdings Llc; 9/13/2019. $225,000
28 Porreca Drive, Herman Debbie Ann; Herman William Est, Pettit Samuel; 9/16/2019. $167,000
1103 Cedarbrook Ave, Davidson Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Bishai Yvonne N; Botros Mary N; Bridges Glenn A; 9/16/2019. $105,000
1603 Lafayette Ave, Bank Of New York Fka Trust; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc Asset-Backed Certificates &C By Trust By Atty; Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc, 9/17/2019. $38,000
509 Linda Lane, Truman Capital Advisors Lp Atty; Truman Capital Advisors Lp By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Claude Garcia; 9/17/2019. $198,500
311 Valatia Ave, Jones Robert D, Wollet Kathryn R; 9/17/2019. $90,900
52 Porreca Drive, Nurnberger John A; Nurnberger Karin G, Kargbo Jeanette; 9/17/2019. $155,000
181 Nabb Ave, Shipley Marcia A, Jones Sara; 9/18/2019. $135,000
1 Emily Drive, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Corp Lp Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Provenzano Dawn; 9/18/2019. $181,000
501 G St, Wettstein John F Jr; Wettstein Patricia R, Mackall Bonnie; 9/18/2019. $85,000
1 Tomasello Drive, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Dreher Olanda R, 9/19/2019. $255,000
1115 Yellowwood Terrace, Jjcc Longport Llc; Ottinger Chester, Zea Jose M; 9/20/2019. $179,900
403 Fulton St, Sorantino David Scott, Ayars Kortney R; 9/20/2019. $123,900
36 Walnut Road, Broshchan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Spence Dennis A Jr, 9/20/2019, $158,000
12 Alex Drive, Yucha Anthony C, Hunter Ideana S, 9/23/2019. $176,000
801 N 9th St, Harvey Sean; Whitehead Melanie Aka; Whitehead-Harvey Melanie Aka, Cassidy Patrick Francis Jr; 9/25/2019. $58,000
401-403 W Mcneal St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty; Phelean Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka; Yoder Brian Esq Atty, Sunnyvale Properties Llc, 9/25/2019, $72,000
213 E Mulberry St, Richardson Mark H; Richardson Sandra M, Chavez-Lopez Daniel Julian, 9/25/2019, $138,000
21 Tomasello Drive, Hunter Ideana, Loatman Antrania, 9/27/2019, $245,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
190 Big Oak Road, Hope Assembly Of God Inc, Siligato Samuel R III, 9/17/2019. $50,000
17 Button Mill Road, Mulligan Michael Agent Atty; Noy Shannon W By Agent Atty, Cumberland Property Investments Llc; 9/17/2019. $20,000
2 Victory Court, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Miranda Alyssa; Miranda Ian, 9/18/2019. $215,500
151 S Woodruff Road, May Lorraine F Est; Schioppa Donna L, Dowd Jennifer L; 9/20/2019. $225,000
190 Big Oak Road, Siligato Samuel R Iii, Hayes Lance; 9/27/2019. $85,000
1360 Highway 77, Mand Llc, Chiarelli Gianfranco; Chiarelli Valentina; 9/30/2019. $147,500
VINELAND
9 Northwood Ave, Schwartz Barbara; Schwartz David, Marcellina Joanne M; Vasger Kevin J, 9/4/2019, $250,000
599 N East Ave, Blb Resoources Inc Delegate; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Cristelli Fred, 9/4/2019, $91,000
2892 Bryant St, Parrish Charles R Jr; Parrish Emma Rose, Hendrick Myron, 9/4/2019, $231,000
1682 Washington Ave, 1617 Properties Llc, Sosa Cipactli, 9/4/2019, $145,000
1973 Arrowhead Trail, Vazquez Amy Carleen; Vazquez Victor, Pierce Lorraine, 9/4/2019, $285,000
955 S Lincoln Ave, Brown Michael; Brown Mr Realty Co Llc, Volpe Jerome Mase Jr, 9/4/2019, $185,000
161 E Oak Road, Darac Llc; Grobman Mark L, Renauro Kimberly, 9/5/2019, $55,000
1955 S Orchard Road, Lynch Elisabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Elizabeth Aka By Grdn; Lynch Franklin D Est; Lynch Gary Grdn; Lynch Kelly; Lynch Mark Q Ind Grdn, Cottman William H, 9/5/2019, $263,500
1495 Venus Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Vanauken Keith, 9/5/2019, $55,900
2410 Panther Road, Braidi Andrew Est; Braidi John C Exec; Braidi Louise Amelia Est By Exec, Franceschini David Jr; Franceschini Valerie, 9/5/2019, $175,000
1169 Sharp Road Unit 2, Testone Vera E, Agu02 Llc, 9/5/2019, $95,000
1169 Sharp Road Unit 17, Franzoi Glenn Atty; Franzoi John By Atty; Wrzesniewski Janine By Atty, Agu17 Llc, 9/5/2019, $106,000
424 W Wood St, Perez Jose A; Perez Magdalena, Steidel Jorge Garcia, 9/5/2019, $103,000
3745 Halsey Court, Tokarz Krzysztof M, Sanluis Anthony, 9/6/2019, $263,000
1062 N Delsea Drive, Sauro James; Sauro Susan; Sjs Limited Llc, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, 9/9/2019, $450,000
1140 Linda Lane, Dicesare Danielle; Dicesare Scott A, Aybar Evelisa; Serrano Gabriel, 9/9/2019, $249,000
4393 E Landis Ave, Dangelo Anthony Est; Dangelo Carmella Est By Exec; Dangelo Raymond N Exec, Coco Albert J, 9/9/2019, $71,500
1320 Livia Lane, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Lugo Ruben, 9/10/2019, $170,325
4023 Panther Road, Conde Mario; Monahan Tammy S, Distasio Carmen; Distasio Rafael, 9/10/2019, $245,000
920 Timber Brook Drive, Irwin John P, Molas Jill, 9/10/2019, $201,500
2931 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, Highland Development Group Llc, 9/10/2019, $56,000
239 E Grant Ave, Allegheny Estates By Shrf; Balkie Megan C By Shrf; Ciumberland County Sheriff; Gillespie Amanda J By Shrf; Gillespie Sandra J Ind Adm By Shrf; K&L Property Management By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Zapar Jaime S By Shrf; Zapar Robert J Est By Adm By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc, 9/10/2019, $165,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
321 Holly Drive, 7/2019. $247,000
192 Riptide Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
164 Commodore Road, 7/2019. $189,000
168 Peter Road, 7/2019. $355,000
131 Reef Ave, 7/2019. $205,000
79 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $126,800
47 Amy Drive, 7/2019. $449,000
112 Mary Alice Road, 7/2019. $352,000
180 Gunwale Road, 7/2019. $210,000
203 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $610,000
78 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $441,690
306 Bayberry Court, 7/2019. $335,000
12 Jarmy Lane, 7/2019. $295,000
156 Mooring Road, 7/2019. $219,000
251 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $215,000
66 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2019. $108,500
343 Cedar Drive,7/2019. $55,000
71 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $490,267
929 Painter Lane, 7/2019. $198,000
76 Summerhill Drive, 7/2019. $174,500
281 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
3 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $145,000
436 Nautilus/236 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $77,000
250 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $33,000
1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000
23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000
23 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $300,000
63 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $290,000
373 Atlantis Ave, 7/2019. $232,000
63 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
18 Janal Way, 7/2019. $690,000
148 Morton Drive, 7/2019. $320,000
100 Ahoy Road, 7/2019. $317,000
35 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $299,000
104 Cruise Road, 7/2019. $280,000
101 Bark Road, 7/2019. $277,900
573 Shark Lane, 7/2019. $245,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 7/2019. $240,000
12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
29 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $284,900
1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000
188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100
1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000
240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000
207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
104 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $389,000
117 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $295,000
1224 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $241,000
520 Pirate Lane, 7/2019. $228,000
1194 Galley Ave, 7/2019. $227,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000
1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500
368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900
220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000
355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000
217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000
63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000
36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000
993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000
141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000
291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000
88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000
39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335
8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000
9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000
17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500
52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500
201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100
252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000
780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
TUCKERTON
405 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $190,000
909 S Green St, 7/2019. $120,000
204 Third Ave, 7/2019. $162,000
806 S Green St, 7/2019. $160,000
31 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $354,212
187 Flamingo Drive, 7/2019. $125,000
27 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $408,010
320 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $95,000
226 Heron Road, 7/2019. $325,000
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
