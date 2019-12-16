Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

4 C Oyster Bay Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Ullah Mohammad; 9/17/2019. $51,200

703 New York Ave, Buck Frank L Kyle Andrew S; 9/23/2019. $205,000

172 Hobart Ave, Monzo Robert J Moya Moreno Jairo Samuel; 9/23/2019. $168,000

1003 Caralena Court, Allen Charles D Jr Sykes Michael; 9/23/2019. $245,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3909 S Boulevard, Horizon Investment Prop Inc 3909 South Boulevard Llc; 9/5/2019. $140,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit #4n, Pauline Leslie/Ind&Atty Rich Gerald; 9/6/2019. $150,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B227, Brand Harry Penelope Enterprises Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B228, Brand Harry Cabb Properties Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000

307 Grammercy Place, Warrington Gary 307 Grammercy Llc; 9/6/2019. $100,000

3505 Winchester Ave, Clark John A Haque Mohammad G; 9/6/2019. $200,000

410 N Indiana Ave, Malik Muhammed Cedeno Luis N; 9/7/2019. $50,000

BRIGANTINE

336 31st St South, Peluso Diane Campo Jeanine; 9/6/2019. $160,000

140 5th St South, Mellon Heather Hardiman Matthew E; 9/7/2019. $665,000

403 33rd St, Bewley Reita Black Jennifer; 9/9/2019. $601,000

301 40th St, So Pica Camille Wark Shawn; 9/9/2019. $550,000

301 10th St, Montgomery Asset Mgmt Llc Brigantine Investments Llc; 9/10/2019. $900,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6316 Reega Ave, Appolonia Nydia Franckoeur Fresnel P; 9/6/2019. $240,000

102 New St, Czak Properties Llc Hodgkins Kristen Aileen; 9/6/2019. $165,000

101 Genoa Ave, Azam Kazi Zubayer,/Atty Tajnina Maksuda; 9/6/2019. $60,000

1101 Furman Drive, Smith Ronald Oflynn Edward F; 9/6/2019. $191,500

225 Zion Road, Gottschall William Greek Bites Llc; 9/7/2019. $34,000

28 Gallant Fox Lane, Ventola Robert Wilson Ian M; 9/11/2019. $372,500

206 Windswept Drive, Magrann Sean Leslie Thomas A; 9/11/2019. $280,000

1120 Berry Drive, Tracey Gregory A Sharpe Elisabeth H; 9/11/2019. $204,000

47 La Costa Drive, Dabney Minghui Coffman Ryan; 9/12/2019. $208,000

115 Jerome Ave, Bercaw Fred C Johnson Johnneka; 9/12/2019. $226,000

200 Blackman Road, Todd Thomas Sr Senior Jeremy Trevor; 9/12/2019. $155,500

1 Country Hickory Lane Unit H, 1maraldo Barbara J Mastrangelo Lauren; 9/12/2019. $70,000

113 Grange Cross Lane, Glasser John III Pacific Weston C; 9/13/2019. $219,900

12 Prospect Ave, King Loretta M Aspenberg Barry; 9/13/2019. $30,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

534 Holly Brook Road, Swain Tracy M/Exrx Discepola Deanna; 9/6/2019. $210,000

120 N Frankfurt Ave, Brennan Tammy Cummings Robert D; 9/6/2019. $220,000

272 Great Creek Road, Manson John R Pepek Shelby; 9/6/2019. $134,000

149 Edgewater Drive, Poulos Monique Friedman Samantha A; 9/6/2019. $75,000

18 Manchester St, Celani Carolyn/Tr/Tr Lofaro Thomas; 9/6/2019. $275,000

402 S Camelback Drive, Tanner Jeffrey Andrews Thomas W Jr; 9/10/2019. $195,100

730 Ravenwood Drive, Baloun Lisa M Yokel Irene; 9/10/2019. $185,000

401 Dennis Drive, Redding Homes Llc Pugliese Giovanna; 9/11/2019. $277,000

126 S Concord Terrace, Sugleris Angelo Hughes Nikita II, 9/11/2019, $163,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5038 Laydon Court, Metzger Cameron Levin Gary Jr; 9/4/2019. $127,500

5011 Merion Court, Hamilton & Black Inc Hitch Columbus E; 9/5/2019. $132,000

104 Pheasant Run Road, Collins Christina Garvalov Martin; 9/5/2019. $275,000

23 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Shinn Thomas A; 9/5/2019. $285,980

5929 Mulberry Drive, Sterling National Bk Lee Grace; 9/7/2019. $78,500

12 Camac Ave, Declementi Robert F Declementi Frank A; 9/9/2019. $130,000

4708 Boxwood Place, Smigo Lorraine A Caswell Emma Marie; 9/9/2019. $95,000

6405 Tanglewood Drive, Puk Andrew Webster Leroy Jr; 9/10/2019. $228,500

5920 Cedarcroft Drive, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Maldonado Mairym Denise; 9/10/2019. $206,000

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave #621, Comer Ronald J Glick Seth N; 9/11/2019. $925,000

1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 19, Novelli Dominic Smith Edward G; 9/18/2019. $230,000

16 N Manor Ave, Campbell Michael J Koehler James; 9/23/2019. $630,000

1531 Atlantic Ave, Campanale Frances J Lipschutz Lester E; 9/30/2019. $1,050,000

111 S 16th Ave Unit 712, Troyan Debra/Atty Mariutti Virgil; 9/30/2019. $175,000

MARGATE

9300 Atlantic Ave, Fair Housing Assoc Llc Waterhouse John M; 9/11/2019. $228,000

402 N Essex Ave, Ruppersberger Andrew David W Carter Rev Tr; 9/11/2019. $500,000

9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 1, Chernoff Family Tr Borovich Isaak; 9/12/2019. $590,000

9708 Atlantic Ave, Dipietro Gerald Rosner Joel L; 9/12/2019. $815,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

267 Elm St, Irrera Joseph Whittaker Mark; 9/6/2019. $17,500

5710 Pleasant Mills Road, Barbera Joseph S Reed Joshua T; 9/12/2019. $212,000

Cape May County

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

46 Tressler Lane, Hitt Arnold D III Est Delta T LLC; 9/2019. $187,500

1731 Route 47, Adorno William Jr Kirkpatrick Kaitlin Anne; 9/2019. $225,000

9 Red Cedar Drive, Dragon Kelly A Bernat Kevin L Jr; 9/2019. $235,000

164 Hoffmans Mill Road, Bailey Richard Edward Sr Mc Gaha Kevin M; 9/2019. $250,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

52 Heron Way, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC Ruiz-Gil Antonia; 9/2019. $190,000

243 Roseann Ave, Sheedy Dennis W Exr&C Cousins William C; 9/2019. $190,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

405 Delaware Ave, Caple Justin M Caple Justin M; 9/2019. $187,452

183 Lee Lane, Johnson Gloria A Sullivan Mary T; 9/2019. $212,000

8 1st Drive, Polita Lisa A Van Kirk Francis J; 9/2019. $425,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1608 Central Ave, Sivitilli Roseangela Blaszczyk Michael J; 9/2019. $185,000

230 W 17th Ave, Versaggi Domenick C Jr Lichtenhahn Edward C Jr; 9/2019. $214,000

3302 Seaboard Circle, Zolten Samuel Richard Seybold Craig William; 9/2019. $485,000

101 W Spruce Un 412, Rosenblum Eric P Hanley Kevin P; 9/2019. $539,000

OCEAN CITY

201 W Ninth St, Jones James H Exr Ricci David; 9/2019. $375,000

500 Bay Ave Un 510S, Rausnitz Joni W Valesky Edith C; 9/2019. $385,000

3216-18 Simpson Ave, Walmsley James E Foster Tara Michelle; 9/2019. $440,000

45 E Station Road, Mongillo Ruth Ann Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $450,000

SEA ISLE CITY

233 36th St East Un, Dunn Edward J Jr Mc Elwee Henry; 9/2019. $950,000

110 51st St West Un, Mummert Mark Belyus Paul; 9/2019. $1,050,000

7105 Pleasure Ave, Pugliese Rocco Slm Shore Trust; 9/2019. $1,675,000

6305 Pleasure Ave, Caruso Mary L Est Hesselbacher Garry R; 9/2019. $2,800,000

11 51st St, Rage Dev LLC Sharrah Raymond L; 9/2019. $2,900,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

8 Killdeer Hill Road, Lamanna Denise A Wentz William J; 9/2019. $223,000

17 Hollyberry Lane, White Leona B Est Bromhead Noah T; 9/2019. $247,400

13 W Katherine Ave, Clark Daniel Griffiths Devin C; 9/2019. $262,000

WILDWOOD

536 W Montgomery Ave, Granauro John Cassidy Manus P; 8/2019. $550,000

129 E Cresse Ave, Atlee Kenneth Atlee Kenneth; 9/2019. 57,000

330 West Oak Ave Un 15, Granauro John Fresolone Joseph G; 9/2019. $60,000

2601 Atlantic Ave, Murphy Rosa Heilman Scott A; 9/2019. $125,000

445 W Spicer Ave, Money Mary F Exr&C Poulin Michele; 9/2019. $193,000

WILDWOOD CREST

305 E Denver Ave, Ridgeway Michele Exr Ryan James P Jr; 9/2019. $365,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Cinquanto Caroline A; 9/2019. $419,900

112 E Forget Me Not Road, Belisario Martin Swiderski Stephan; 9/2019. $467,777

WOODBINE

413 Heilprin Ave, Nixon William D Dobosz Mariusz; 9/2019. $190,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Nobbs Brandy N; 8/2019. $369,900

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

207-213 S Pine, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $885,000

208 Baltimore Ave &C, Thompson Robert; Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $832,058.83

476 Manheim Ave, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $975,000

208 Bank St &C, Thompson Robert Charles, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $962,647.06

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1792 North Ave, Port Norris Express Co Inc Aka; Port Norris Express Company Inc Aka, Vertical Bridge Am Llc; 8/19/2019. $300,000

239 Spring Road, Laury Investment Properties, Rivera Ivette M; 8/22/2019. $140,900

169 Spring Road, Banks Jt Jr, Marts Michelle; 8/30/2019. $150,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

579 Poplar St, United States Of America; US Dept Of Agriculture Fka; US Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Kousmine Laura; 8/9/2019. $68,000

769 Big Oak Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Marrero Jennifer; Mccullough Catherine; 8/23/2019. $164,900

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

195 Landing Road, Weiss Karl G; Weiss Margaret A, Straub Lawrence J Jr; 8/1/2019. $104,000

770-778 Main St, Wilford Family Llc; Wilford Jeremy D; Wilford Lora G, Apel Susan E; 8/13/2019. $26,000

146 Fortescue Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Taylor Sandra J; 8/13/2019; $12,000

Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Roemer Donald J; Roemer Michele D; 8/16/2019. $71,421

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

73 Ramah Road, Davidson Robert S Esq; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Mcgaha Ike; Mcgaha Megan; 8/13/2019. $330,000

1007 E Commerce St, Culican Daniel James; Culican Jamie Anne, Kenzslowe Wanda; 8/15/2019. $15,000

93 Reeves Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Madden Richie; 8/28/2019. $175,000

847 E Commerce St, Sharma Ogesh Aka; Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh Aka, Bridgeton Dg Llc Aka; Bridgeton E Commerce Dg Llc Aka; 8/29/2019. $210,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

612 Ramah Road, United States Of America; United States Of America Dept Of Agriculture Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Gomez Lynn; 8/9/2019. $38,000

3470 Cedarville Road, Ferrari Rene M Aka; Rain David N; Rain Rene Aka, Salerno Antonino; Salerno Minnie; 8/9/2019. $680,000

594 Main St, Coffey Family Lp; Coffey Gregory J Family Llc; Coffey Gregory J Lp; Mohr Michael, Pettit Joanne; 8/15/2019. $135,000

560 Ramah Road, Atlantica Llc By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc; 8/26/2019. $55,200

MILLVILLE

2417 W Main St, Misselbeck Violet R, Redden John; 8/2/2019. $12,000

501 Whitall Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Piekarek Bozena E; Piekarek Christopher D; 8/2/2019. $49,000

420 W Main St, Dubois-Chard Jean Atty; Treen Georgeanna C Est; Treen Walter W Sr By Atty, Malatesta Richard J; 8/2/2019. $17,000

1108 Brookdale Terrace, Haer Dan Aka; Haer Daniel J Aka, Fauver Carolina L; Fauver Mark; 8/2/2019. $100,000

14 University Road, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Adrproperties12 Llp; 8/5/2019. $27,500

2036 Miller Ave, Parker Gerald E Sr; Parker Sylvia P, Vazquez Miguel; Vazquez Shanna; 8/8/2019. $200,000

3 Heron Lane, Rumick Frank; Rumick Linda, Lindberg Ruth; Lindberg Stuart; 8/9/2019. $237,500

116 Court Boulevard, Culley Douglas Ind Exec; Culley Howard C Est; Culley Phyllis Est By Exec, Jackson William F Sr; 8/9/2019. $190,000

126 S 3rd St, Hiles Donna L, Mensah Lawrence D; 8/12/2019. $15,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

68 Sentry Drive, Cervini Linda A; Cervini Robert E Est, Costello Margaret M; Costello Steven P, 8/1/2019, $189,999.00

7 Martin Drive, Turkali Patricia M, Sheppard Ashley N; 8/5/2019. $156,000

77 Seeley Road, Pratt Barbara W, Ellis Anna M; Sutton Daniel J; 8/9/2019. $195,000

553 Irving Ave, Weise Brian, Waselik Courtney R; 8/9/2019. $205,000

VINELAND

1032 W Arbor Ave, Mjm Development Llc, Quiles Luis A; Ruiz Liset E, 8/2/2019. $230,000

1131 E Chestnut Avenue, Finance Of America Mortgage Llc By Atty; Loancare Llc Atty, Hammond John, 8/2/2019. $50,000

2444 Newcombtown Road, Balabkins Alex Est By Exec; Balabkins Anna Est; Balabkins Joseph Est; Vanembden Nathan Esq Exec, Sheppard Danielle F; Sheppard Leroy Yates Jr, 8/2/2019. $175,000

3184 Union Road, Lamarro Frank G Est By Exec; Lamarro Mark Exec; Lamarro Verna Est, Pikolycky Denise A, 8/2/2019. $159,000

802 Sheridan Ave, Garton Travis, Cervini Kellie M; Cervini Stephen R Jr, 8/2/2019. $202,344.45

1697 Caitlin Drive, Cohen Adam, Wilson Jocelyn S, 8/2/2019. $145,000

789 S Valley Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, Scarpa Robert, 8/2/2019. $51,455

834 E Cherry St, Pereira Maria, Flores Owen; Johnson Lester L Jr, 8/2/2019. $85,000

981 E Garden Road, Cotellese Lynn; Cotellese Robert; Wenglicki Mary Lynn Fka, Ashley Amalia A, 8/2/2019. $250,000

1016 Hamilton Drive, Moreno Maria Dejesus Varela, Lopez Fidel A Lopez, 8/5/2019. $115,000

731 South State St, Perez Delmo, Mcintosh Lenmarve G, 8/6/2019. $145,000

3003 N Mill Road, Morrow Darrell R Phd; Sl-1082ls Llc, East Coast Development Llc, 8/6/2019. $440,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000

333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900

561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000

903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000

1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12300 Beach Ave, 5/2019. $1,375,000

177 E Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $1,500,000

201 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $3,775,000

7301 Long Beach Blvd, 20; 5/2019. $419,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000

1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000

130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000

76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000

11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000

1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000

126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750

39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000

57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000

101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000

109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000

1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000

233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000

72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000

107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000

43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000

182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000

204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000

225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000

31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101

340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000

8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000

1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900

26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Load comments