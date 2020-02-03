Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1059 N Michigan Ave, Robinson Novelette 26 North Barnes Llc; 11/13/19. $30,000
27 N Aberdeen Place, Craige Carole Ly Huy; 11/13/19. $135,000
34 N Montgomery Ave, Maisano Nanci Triple B Us Prop Llc; 11/13/19. $127,000
545 N Connecticut Ave, Hughes Kenneth T Xan & Dash Entrp Llc; 11/15/19. $70,000
901‐905 Pacific Ave, 901 Pacific Ave Realty Llc Pacific 901 Llc; 11/16/19. $250,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1410, Heim Kristopher F/Admr Mr Weiss Llc; 11/16/19. $35,000
1229 N Michigan Ave, Shelby Property Llc District Realty Llc; 11/18/19. $38,000
218 N Chelsea Ave, Andreadis Paulette Prototype Construction Llc; 11/19/19. $45,000
218r N Chelsea Ave, Andreadis Paulette Prototype Construction Llc; 11/19/19. $35,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 507, Landmark 507 Llc Zhou Su Hua; 11/19/19. $52,000
43 N Massachusetts Ave, Gronbach Phyllis M Dollard Mary K; 11/19/19. $50,000
2508 Tindaro Terrace, Cenidoza Rosa Deleon Chowdhury Mohammed O; 11/20/19. $50,000
2819 Arctic Ave, Begum Afsana Ehsan Abdullah; 11/20/19. $165,000
721 Wisteria Road, Sarhan Deborah Mile Stretch Prop Group Llc; 11/21/19. $138,375
1400 Absecon Blvd, Classic Mgt Llc Aarav Hospitality Two Llc; 11/21/19. $250,000
1600 Absecon Blvd, Classic Mgt Llc Aarav Hospitality One Llc; 11/21/19. $400,000
437 N Connecticut Ave, Lambert Harvey Jr Long Song Organization Llc; 11/22/19. $120,000
3501 Boardwalk C212, Kopidakis Marianna/Atty Nautical Dreaming Llc; 11/22/19. $30,000
216 N South Carolina Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Zamzam Group Llc; 11/22/19. $73,100
3817 Ventnor Ave #403, Berman Arnold Omega Investments Prop Llc; 11/23/19. $34,000
4221 Winchester Ave, US Bank Na Fisher Ryan; 11/23/19. $75,000
BRIGANTINE
201 11th St No Unit B, Haven Homes Bldrs Llc Bartnik Gary S; 11/16/19. $595,000
3001 Bayshore Ave, Dwyer Philip Consalo Vincent A; 11/18/19. $1,872,500
504 Lagoon Blvd, Patel Yogesh Weglarz Stanley J; 11/19/19. $242,500
309 Seashell Lane, Russo Michelle M Mcgourn Robert J; 11/19/19. $223,000
316 21st St So, Graham George E Jr Anderson Mark; 11/20/19. $1,240,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit D5, Ruggiano Frank Kulczycki Anna M; 11/20/19. $87,000
1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 11, Seitter Randolph Barrett Tyler; 11/20/19. $133,500
114 E Brigantine Ave Unit D, Smith Peter Corbin Linda; 11/20/19. $500,000
501 E Brigantine Ave #101, Touhill Mary Lou Cordivari Antoinette; 11/21/19. $265,500
24 Gull Cove, Cannon Mildred B/Exr Frank Jeffrey; 11/21/19. $355,000
217 Quay Blvd Unit A, Phillips William J Abato Daniel; 11/21/19. $490,000
401 37th St South Unit 2, Hahn Francesca F Peereboom Kenneth; 11/22/19. $253,000
323 44th St So Unit 117, Magro Dominick Zmijewski Daniel R; 11/22/19. $186,000
321 S 34th St, Kaminski Carol Citro Joseph; 11/22/19. $290,000
72 Sailfish Drive, Schmucker Realty Ptnrs Lp Sahl John A; 11/22/19. $295,000
323 South 44th St Unit 8, Sylvan Depaul Serv Llc Oshidar Xerxes; 11/22/19. $165,000
54 Coquille Beach Dr B, Kardos Mark Go With The Flo Llc; 11/22/19. $379,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
123 Wedgewood Drive, Esher James Heller Jeffrey; 11/19/19. $239,900
6 Winterberry Road, Bedetto Christopher Powell Gavin M; 11/19/19. $245,000
17 Patcong Drive, Burvan Yulia Morales Ralph M; 11/19/19. $136,500
123 Birch Ave, Phantom Holdings Llc Rodriguez Juan M; 11/19/19. $183,000
5113 Spruce Ave, Carney James A Sj Hauck Prop Llc; 11/19/19. $37,000
4026 Walnut Ave, Saladine Gary William Camp Joseph D; 11/19/19. $25,000
158 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Colon Ruben T; 11/20/19. $312,285
16 Pierce Road, Collins Stephen T/Admr Adams Cathy J; 11/20/19. $250,000
304 Ohio Ave, Vintage Properties Llc Mercado Jose Jr; 11/20/19. $199,500
160 School House Road, Wetzel Fred B Bolton Anthony T; 11/20/19. $220,000
83 Catherine Court, Ng Rosanna Angstadt Scott C; 11/20/19. $142,700
22 Idlewood Ave, Dellas Peter Caputo Vincent; 11/20/19. $105,000
22 Academy Road, Gilbert John L Fireall Lisa Marie; 11/20/19. $127,000
303 Longport Blvd Unit Cc37d, Mcevilly Gerard/Ind&Atty Managed Investment Prop Llc; 11/20/19. $50,000
1306 Old Zion Road, Passarelli A Anthony Jr Vega Francheska Pacheco; 11/20/19. $235,000
110 Pleasant Heights Ave, Hayes Bono Debra Portnoy Michael; 11/21/19. $10,000
219 Delaware Ave, Rodgers Ronald T Strycharz Bartosz P; 11/21/19. $235,000
12 Scarlett Oak Circle, Campo Paula Mia/Ind&Exrx Schwedhelm Raymond; 11/21/19. $335,000
100 Wygate Drive, Assured Property Solutions Llc Small Terry; 11/21/19. $274,000
71 Allison Place, Prokhorchenko Maxim Griko Katherina; 11/22/19. $155,000
2517 Tremont Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 11/22/19. $136,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
450 Poplar Ave, Cusenza Saverio Mcadams Lucieann M; 11/15/19. $200,000
332 Meadows Drive, Echo Lake Prop Llc Torchia Joseph Jr; 11/18/19. $234 000
528 Chatham Way, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Tr 2011 1 Bishoff Toni M; 11/19/19. $160,000
1 Wicklow Terrace, Bettenhausen Marilyn J Jones William J Jr; 11/19/19. $271,000
546 Revere Way, Ly T Le Picone Ralph III; 11/19/19. $208,900
37 Apache Court, Rehman Aneeb Hinchman Jennifer N; 11/19/19. $79,900
523‐A Tenth Ave, Mazza Chuck A Fecteau John E; 11/20/19. $305,000
309 S Quince Ave, Mehta Chintan N Highland Development Group Llc; 11/20/19. $45,000
303 Orange Tree Ave, Pena Yuberky Cardona Paula A; 11/20/19. 1$58,000
305 Mattix Run, Par 4 Inv Group Llc Cornejo Anthony; 11/20/19. $135,000
61 Mattix Run, Par 4 Inv Group Llc Perez Abreu Daniela Altagracia; 11/21/19. $91,500
561 Stonewall Drive, Equity Residential Llc Pileggi Phillip G Jr; 11/21/19. $235,000
25 Waterview Drive, Trukowski Stanley Maslanka David E; 11/21/19. $65,000
3 Waterview Drive, Silano Michael Mcclain Christina; 11/21/19. $110,000
10 Ridgewood Ave, Wesley Bryon L Smith Shaun M; 11/22/19. $225,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1132 Calhoun Ave, Brown Timothy Daniel Pearson Ryan J; 11/14/19. $199,000
1361 Mount Vernon Ave, Boyd Andrew Jr Patel Chetan; 11/15/19. $15,000
10 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 11/16/19. $73,500
18 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 11/16/19. $73,500
6957 Harding Highway, Jesus Life Missions Inc Spirit Filled Temple Of Deliverance Church; 11/19/19. $40,000
1271 Key West Ave, Live Well Fin Inc Petrini Louis Jr; 11/19/19. $80,000
3107 Woodland Drive, Odonnell David J Alren Aphrodite Llc; 11/19/19. $69,000
6493 Garfield St, Mcgonigal Richard Kelly Daniel J; 11/20/19. $50,000
32 Clubhouse Lane, Raian Home Improv Llc Lam Tuong V; 11/20/19. $213,000
Cape May County
AVALON
3985 Dune Drive, Rosenbaum Marica F Percarpio T John; 10/2019. $1,590,000
480 22nd St, Colombo Shirely M Est Szyfman Adam M; 10/2019. $1,725,000
25 E 15th St, Payson Robert K Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2019. $1,900,000
214 35th St, Trucksess Robert Jogani Suken; 10/2019. $2,299,000
10 Seagull Drive, Cook Jeffrey L Beltz James; 10/2019. $2,993,000
7548 Sunset Drive, Joye A Barron LLC Moran Caroline A; 10/2019. $3,200,000
1809 First Ave, Wolfington Sean 1809 Partners LLC; 10/2019. $3,495,000
42 Heron Drive, Dumont Kathy Ann Exr Holt Michael J; 10/2019. $3,925,000
95 E 11th St, Kelleher Dennis J Trust Nicoletti M Maguire Trust; 10/2019. $4,250,000
CAPE MAY
1415 Harbor Lane, Kersnick Michael Sadusky David; 10/2019. $560,000
215 Heritage Lane, Steinberg Howard Allan Ryan-Peronal Dianne; 10/2019. $815,000
3 & 5 Pharo Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Musketeer Land Dev LLC; 10/2019. $987,000
930 Columbia Ave, Matarazzo Eileen Kunkel Carol H; 10/2019. $1,400,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
130 County Road, Gass Eric Macomber William; 10/2019. $245,000
537 Hagen Road, Fithian Jason Daniel Byrne Logan W; 10/2019. $302,000
82 N Ravenwood Drive, Chelius Elaine A Bogucki Christopher; 10/2019. $315,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
155 Fishing Creek Road, Raff Marian I Woehr Amanda Lee; 10/2019. $287,500
989 Tecumseh Road, Shepanski Richard M Vespico Vincent C; 10/2019. $359,900
300 E Raleigh Ave, Heinze Marilynn E Wilk Theodore A; 10/2019. $366,800
5 Lobolly Lane, Douglass Glenn West Lindsay K; 10/2019. $442,500
5321 Shawcrest Road, Sciole Anthony Altman Michael Edward; 10/2019. $670,000
1019 Seashore Bridge Road, Dillingham Linda Adm Mcpherson Craig; 11/2019. $50,000
21 W New Jersey Ave, Wells Fargo Bank NA Trust NJHR5 LLC; 11/2019. $71,400
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
506 Route 47 South, Martino Joseph Peterson Joseph H; 10/2019. $135,000
206 W Shellbay Ave, Ayers Edward J Bodine Alicia; 10/2019. $210,000
535 Avalon Blvd, Strassner George Zeccola Daniel T; 10/2019. $250,000
3 St Vincent Court, Smith Walter H Galaton Michael Jay; 10/2019. $411,000
123 Beach Ave, White Robert D Jr Derk George E; 10/2019. $725,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
25 E 10th Ave, Urban Edward Botwinick Jeffrey R; 10/2019. 2$297,500
215 E 7th Ave, Thistle Linda Barrett Edward F; 10/2019. $355,000
103 W 26th Ave, De Long Joseph S Raimo Thomas J; 10/2019. $370,100
300 W 19th Ave, D&D Real Estate Mgmt Inc O’Neill Thomas; 10/2019. $375,000
411 E 3rd Ave Un A, Sweitzer Lynne Exr Teufel Paul F; 10/2019. $405,000
1509 Surf Ave, Scumaci Lucrezia R Miller Jason; 10/2019. $650,000
407 E 5th Ave, Miller Jason Johnston Christopher; 10/2019. $650,000
100 Saint Demetrios Ave, Bortz Dale R Diamond Thomas; 10/2019. $664,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 9 Block 3201, Mannherz Linda T Paul Nancy R; 10/2019. $700,000
827 Stenton Place, Benfer Richard R Buck David B; 10/2019. $770,000
9 Walton Place, Sheehan Martin Diemidio Steven; 10/2019. $780,000
1430 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Suter Robert W Engle Scott; 10/2019. $850,000
8 Bayonne Place, Vaules Michael Lutes Gerard; 10/2019. $893,000
328 E Atlantic Blvd, Henley M Seward Exr Richardson Beth Ann; 10/2019. $1,725,000
862 Second St, Robert Coste Inc Smyth James V; 10/2019. $1,925,000
SEA ISLE CITY
Lot 379 Block 65.03, Shore Marketing LLC Prete Louis Anthony; 10/2019. $996,705
26 42nd St, Doebler S W Trust Friel James D; 10/2019. $328,000
111 63rd St Un 205, Denno Thomas M Cetrullo E F Jr; 10/2019. $565,000
133 74th St, Ballod Charles P Montvydas Thomas L; 10/2019. $675,000
9400 Roberts Ave Un 403, George A Kirk Hausker Karl A; 10/2019. $815,000
4900 Pleasure Ave North Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Butler Richard Alan; 10/2019. $1,500,000
STONE HARBOR
D-14 Weber Court, Yarosh Alan H Mc Bride Steven James; 10/2019. $675,000
220 86th St, Baffa Joseph Michael Jersey Shore Devs LLC; 10/2019. $1,450,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
UPPER TOWNSHIP
40 Wexton St, Fansler Kathleen Patricia Anglada Elton M; 10/2019. $445,000
251 Crescent Road, Paolillo Michael Gartner Joshua Ernest; 10/2019. $847,000
21 E Seaview Ave, Lord Albert L Piazza Daniel J; 10/2019. $1,250,000
21 Ashcroft Ave , Vieth William B III Palombo Zachary H; 10/2019. $365,000
516 Route 9, Lotsis Julia Sciulli Rocco F; 10/2019. $47,500
113 Tyler Road, Shamberg Brittany Johnson Jacob R; 10/2019. $166,500
110 Stagecoach Road, Mason Dorothy I 110 Stagecoach Road LLC; 10/2019. $231,000
3 Ortlieb Lane, Mc Gonigle Shawn P Buell Wendy; 10/2019. $306,000
1516 Stagecoach Road, Crager Gary Jr Lucas Zachary; 10/2019. $372,000
WEST WILDWOOD
614 A W Pine Ave, Di Donato Nicholas J Frank Jonathan; 11/2019. $250,000
WILDWOOD
141 E Wildwood Ave Un 202, Fenney Dennis Markley Justin E; 10/2019. $203,000
406 W Bennett Ave, Mazziotto Anthony Monaghan John Joseph; 10/2019. $217,500
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 104, Fast Condo Buyers LLC Grimmer Linda; 10/2019. $233,450
309 E Wildwood Ave, Reardon Brian Hill Ryan; 10/2019. $307,000
208 E Leaming Ave, Sim Scott W Morrison Mitchell; 10/2019. $327,500
206 E Garfield Ave Un 200, Scorsone Joseph Nemerofsky Lawrence; 10/2019. $351,000
326 W Montgomery Ave, Wildwood Sklencar Michael Dragonfly Park LLC; 10/2019. $55,000
247 E Bennett Ave, Disylvester Victor Lanoce Lucille; 10/2019. $200,000
427 W Glenwood Ave, Highfield Marianne M Moran Rosemarie A; 10/2019. $218,000
4211 Park Blvd Un 102, Strothers Evan J Czekanski Marian; 10/2019. $224,000
413 W Leaming Ave Un 105, Guzzi Tiffany A Exr Stengel Kurt E; 10/2019. $245,000
309 E Poplar Ave Un 202, Monteleone Angelo Flanagan Edward; 10/2019. $307,500
421 W Taylor Ave, Wright Jeffrey A Brigandi Joseph Jr; 10/2019. $355,000
112 W 26th Ave, Campbell David A Keough Raymond Jr; 10/2019. $355,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5708 Park Blvd, Reverse Mtg Slts Inc Seymour Steven R; 10/2019. $289,750
115 W Saint Louis Ave, O’Toole David Morrow Topolancik Stephen; 10/2019. $372,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 102S, Sand Castle Dev LLC Fife William Jr; 10/2019. $395,000
202 E Hollywood Ave, Harrigan Edward Crawford Robert; 10/2019. $440,000
7400 Pacific Ave, Blistan Robert L Pyne Robert Jr; 10/2019. $650,000
9107 Seaview Ave, Shaffer Elizabeth A Ntll Granite Acco Co; 10/2019. $825,500
215 E Stockton Road, Sowers Randall Blistan Robert L; 10/2019. $975,000
WOODBINE
820 Bryant St, NJ HMFA Fasano Benjamin Vito; 11/2019. $26,500
152 Ivy St, Dawson Amy I Dellavecchia John A; 11/2019. $34,500
