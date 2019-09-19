ATLANTIC CITY – The Community Foundation of South Jersey will honor attorney Lloyd D, Levenson at the Legacy of Giving celebration at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Oct. 3.
The ceremony is to honor Levenson for his efforts in philanthropy and leadership.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award and thank the Community Foundation of South Jersey for helping to make a real difference in the region," Levenson said. "Together, we seek positive change in the communities in which we all live and raise families."
Levenson is Chief Executive Officer of the law firm Cooper Levenson and chairman of the Casino & iGaming Law practice group, the Cannabis Law Section, as well as the Government Services group.
"He promotes not only his company, he promotes the city at every opportunity." Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said.
The Community Foundation of South Jersey has been honoring philanthropic individuals and families from South Jersey since 2013. Last year, the Legacy of Giving Award was given to entrepreneur John F. Scarpa.
Those interested in finding out more information can visit CommunityFoundationSJ.org.
