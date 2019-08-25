The Atlantic County Animal Shelter found homes for 56 animals during its Clear the Shelters weekend Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, when adoption fees were waived on many animals.

The total included 17 dogs and 39 cats, according to Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore.

Additional applications were submitted for animals that were not ready to be taken home because they had not yet been spayed or neutered, she said.

Regular adoption fees at the shelter range from $85 for cats and kittens to $110 for dogs and puppies. Those fees include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and free veterinary consultation. Dogs are also provided free obedience classes.

The shelter at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, offers canines and felines of all ages, sizes and temperaments, according to the county.

It was the fifth year the shelter participated in the event, which has now resulted in more than 450 successful free adoptions.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter was one of several area animal shelters taking part in #CleartheShelters Day, an initiative by NBC-owned media stations to help cats and dogs waiting for new homes.

Ocean City approves ordinance to acquire car lot

City Council last week gave final approval to an ordinance to negotiate to buy or to take by condemnation the former car dealership lot next to the Ocean City Community Center.

It did not include a purchase price.

Last year city council attempted to purchase a portion of the lot from owner Klause Enterprises, owned by brothers Jerry and Harry Klause, for $9 million. But a citizens group opposed the move and after successfully petitioning to put it to a referendum vote, the deal was allowed to lapse.

Harry Klause once ran a used-car business on part of the block.

"This is only the beginning of a process that I hope will result in our acquisition of this land for public use," said Mayor Jay Gillian in a written statement Friday.

"We are not currently considering this location as a potential site for a new public safety building," he said. "It will be reserved for open space, recreation or some other public use."

He said he would hold a town hall meeting to discuss options for how best to use the land if the city acquires it. "But the immediate goal is to protect the city block (from) being developed with housing before it’s too late," Gillian said.