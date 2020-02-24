The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team powered its way to a 44-37 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Monday.
JaQuan Mace led the third-seeded Mustangs with 12 points. Jahmir Smith and Joe Glenn each scored 14 points for the sixth-seeded Spartans.
The Mainland gymnasium was packed with some fans having to stand next to the bleachers to watch the action.
Both teams had animated student sections cheering them on.
Spirit (16-8) led 33-25 late in the third quarter.
But Mainland (19-6) went on an 8-0 run, including a huge 3-point shot from senior Luke Mazur early in the fourth quarter that tied the game 33-33.
Tony Tamanini, who had eight points in the game, made a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to extend the lead to 40-35. Mazur finished with nine points. Kareem Spence added eight.
Zach Matik scored three. Nana Osunniyi added one. Mace and Mazur each made two 3-pointers.
Christian Kalinowski scored six for Spirit, including a 3-pointer. Henry Rovillard scored three.
Spirit: 10 8 15 4—37
Mainland: 7 10 13 14—44
No. 8 (2) St. Augustine 78,
(7) Pleasantville 57
The No. 2-seeded Hermits (20-4), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, scored 27 points in the fourth quarter and beat seventh-seeded Pleasantville.
Matt Delaney led all scorers with 19 points for St. Augustine and Kevin Foreman scored 15. Keith Palek and Elamarko Jackson each added 13 points, and John Horner scored 11. Jackson scored nine points in the fourth quarter and Foreman had seven.
For Pleasantville (12-12), Elijah Jones led with 14 points, and Marquise McLoughlin and Alejandro Rosado each had 13.
St. Augustine plays third-seeded Mainland at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami in a CAL Tournament semifinal.
Pleasantville: 21 8 18 11 — 57
St. Aug.: 22 13 16 27 — 78
P: Sanchez 5, Baker 9, Jones 14, McLoughlin 13, Rosado 13, Gonzalez 2
SA: Foreman 15, Delaney 19, Horner 11, Palek 13, Jackson 13, Gormley 4, Kendrick 3
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.