UPPER TOWNSHIP — Zoning revisions set for a final vote at the next Township Committee meeting could set the stage for a dramatic change in the Marmora section of the township, as well as secure the township’s settlement of its affordable housing requirements.
Over time, the section of the township could be transformed into a walkable downtown area, combining retail stores with upstairs apartments. That’s been the pattern in some neighboring towns, including Ocean City and Cape May.
Mixed in with that new development would be affordable housing units. Under an agreement reached in April between the township and the Fair Share Housing Center setting the guidelines for the township’s affordable housing obligation, 20 percent of the new residential development would be affordable housing. A judge approved the settlement in May.
“We’re implementing the planning aspect, and the ordinance introduced tonight will carry out the terms of the settlement,” township attorney Dan Young explained to Township Committee at a recent meeting.
According to Young, the move to create a town center in Marmora goes back a decade, when township officials were looking at the possibility of large-scale commercial development in that section.
“They didn’t want acres and acres of paved parking,” he said, so the township began looking at mixed-use zoning that would combine residential uses with the commercial and put the parking behind the buildings, a style he described as walkable downtown.
In 2008, an economic crash meant the expected Marmora building boom never happened.
“Obviously, we haven’t had any of the economic engines to produce any of that over the past 10 years,” Young told Township Committee at a recent meeting. More development could be around the corner, or it could take decades.
Tiffany Morrissey, a consultant working with the township and its Planning Board on the matter, said the affordable housing agreement takes the rate of growth into account, which will mean the affordable housing units will not be built except as part of other development. In addition to the economy, the lack of sewers has also been a limiting factor on Marmora development. According to Morrissey, the housing agreement takes that into account as well.
“It’s not an obligation that occurs instantaneously. It happens if and when sewer becomes available,” she said, or if the technology becomes available to handle waste on site. For instance, a grocery and shopping center opened in Marmora in 2009 uses an on-site system that is more advanced than the traditional septic systems used in much of the township, according to township officials.
Morrissey and Young described the agreement as reasonable for the township, one that requires far fewer affordable housing units than originally proposed. It will also combine the units with market rate properties, Young said.
“You won’t even know which units will be affordable housing,” he said.
Township Committee voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance on Aug. 13, the same meeting at which the governing body unanimously adopted the third-round housing element and fair share plan. Both votes are part of the township’s agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center, an organization that advocates for housing access in New Jersey.
The township proposed the settlement agreement in February. Since its approval, the township has worked on enacting the settlement agreement, and completed a master plan re-examination report, discussed by the township Planning Board on Aug. 8.
A public hearing on the ordinance is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27 at Township Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, with the final vote expected that night.
After that vote, a compliance hearing is set for Aug. 28 in front of Judge Nelson Johnson to decide whether the township’s affordable housing plan meets its obligation under the Fair Housing Act.
In 1975, the State Supreme Court’s Mount Laurel decision found that towns have an obligation to provide opportunities for affordable housing. In 1985, the state passed the Fair Housing Act, creating the Council on Affordable Housing. After numerous challenges and court cases, including an unsuccessful attempt by former Gov. Chris Christie to scrap COAH entirely, the council still exists, but the courts have taken over the administration of the fair share housing rules.
Over the years, the affordable housing effort has meant a dizzying series of changes for municipalities, with each town trying to meet a changing target in round after round of affordable housing obligations.
Upper Township’s agreement sets its obligation for the latest round at 233, with an additional 317 from the prior round.
Some of those will come through several projects, including houses built by Habitat for Humanity, with more expected to follow in the Marmora town center, combined with commercial development. As Young explained it, the commercial projects would come first, with the additional revenue to the township from the added property assessments helping to cover the higher cost to taxpayers from expanded residential uses, which typically cost more in services and additional school spending.