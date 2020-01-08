Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, have endorsed Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor, as the Democratic nominee to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in his first bid for re-election.

The two released an endorsement statement Tuesday, backing Harrison out of a crowded Democratic field that is still growing.

On Monday Amy Kennedy of Brigantine, a former teacher and now a mental health advocate and the wife of former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, formally announced her candidacy; and former Cory Booker staffer Will Cunningham, native of Vineland, announced Wednesday.

"It's so early in the process and the field isn't even set. It's disappointing that some Democrats are putting their finger on the scale before candidates have even been able to make their case," Kennedy said Wednesday. "But ultimately, this primary will be decided by the voters, and I look forward to the campaign to come."

On Tuesday Mazzeo said he admires other candidates in the crowded Democratic field, but Harrison was the one who has communicated with him about what she wants to do.

"I think she’s a team player. Obviously we didn't have that with Van Drew," Mazzeo said.

He said he has heard nothing from her or from Bennett.

"She should have made some calls. Being in the Assembly and part of the leadership in District 2 here, I didn’t hear from Amy or Ashley. Brigid I’ve seen at functions," Mazzeo said. "She told me what she wanted to do. If I have intentions of running for a position of this magnitude, the first calls I should make are to leaders of the party."

He was also referring to Democratic Freeholder Ashley Bennett, who is not seeking re-election to that board in order to run for Congress.

Bennett could not immediately be reached for comment, and Kennedy did not respond to questions about whether she has reached out to party leaders for support.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, has also endorsed Harrison, as have six of the eight Democratic county chairmen in the district.

On the Democratic side, announced candidates also include West Cape May Commissioner John Francis; Tanzie Youngblood, a candidate against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary who lives in Swedesboro and is a retired educator; and Cumberland County Freeholder Jack Surrency.

The three GOP primary challengers to Van Drew are Egg Harbor Township’s Brian Fitzherbert, founder of the Atlantic County Young Republicans; Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City, a former acting associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration; and David Richter, of Avalon, the former head of a Philadelphia-based contracting firm.

"When Rep. Van Drew betrayed us by opposing the impeachment inquiry, Brigid stood tall and held him accountable," Mazzeo and Armato said in a written statement.

"Brigid shares our values and will work to reduce gun violence, combat climate change, protect our healthcare, improve our infrastructure and always be on our side," the two said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

