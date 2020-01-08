Democratic Congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, keeps racking up endorsements from party leaders, even as the field of candidates keeps growing.
That has caused some to feel the party isn’t giving them a fair shot.
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, on Tuesday were the latest to endorse Harrison, a Montclair State University professor, as the Democratic nominee to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Just the day before, Amy Kennedy of Brigantine, a former teacher and now a mental health advocate and the wife of former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, formally announced she is running. And on Wednesday, former Cory Booker aide and current staffer at the House Oversight Committee Will Cunningham, native of Vineland, announced his candidacy.
“It's so early in the process and the field isn't even set. It's disappointing that some Democrats are putting their finger on the scale before candidates have even been able to make their case," Kennedy said Wednesday. "But ultimately, this primary will be decided by the voters, and I look forward to the campaign to come."
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, has also endorsed Harrison, as have six of the eight Democratic county chairmen in the district.
“It’s very typical of Democrats in the South Jersey Organization,” said Ben Dworkin, director of the nonpartisan Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship in Glassboro, Gloucester County. “(They) tend to rally around someone early before anybody else has a chance to get organized.”
In the past, when someone retires from the Legislature, “within 24 hours everyone is aligned behind the appointed next person. This is standard operating procedure. They have done it effectively to build their organization,” Dworkin said.
He also said it’s not as early as it feels to people.
“We’re in January and while the primary is in June the more important thing that comes before then is the awarding of the county line," Dworkin said of the right of a candidate to be on the ballot on the first Democratic line – in this case under the Democrats’ presidential candidate. "Party leadership -- whether it's a full county committee or one person -- decide this stuff. That’s happening in the next few weeks at the conventions."
To her credit, Harrison was the only candidate already organizing to run, even before Van Drew switched parties, Dworkin said.
"When it became apparent Congressman Van Drew was switching parties, as an observer of New Jersey politics for 25 years, I recognized the importance of securing party support early," Harrison said Wednesday. "I recognized that a candidate who could drop $1 million from their own wallet would come in and buy up the nomination. So I worked hard to convince party chairs to back me because at end of the day I know I will work hardest for the people of the district."
Mazzeo said he also admires other candidates in the crowded Democratic field, but Harrison was the one who has communicated with him about what she wants to do.
"I think she’s a team player. Obviously we didn't have that with Van Drew," Mazzeo said.
He said he has heard nothing from Kennedy or from Bennett.
"She should have made some calls,” Mazzeo said of Kennedy, who declined to comment on Mazzeo’s statement. “I didn’t hear from Amy or Ashley. Brigid ... told me what she wanted to do. If I have intentions of running for a position of this magnitude, the first calls I should make are to leaders of the party."
He was also referring to Democratic Freeholder Ashley Bennett, who is not seeking re-election to that board in order to run for Congress.
Bennett could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Running … for a federal office is different than running on almost any other level. It’s a much larger playing field,” Dworkin said. “It takes a tremendous amount of time, energy and organization to do it well. In these kinds of competitive primary situations those who have the best lists often are better equipped to jump in.”
Dworkin also said Harrison benefits from more candidates joining the field.
“She is coalescing the organizational vote. The more the anti-organizational vote is split, the better it is for Brigid Harrison,” Dworkin said. “So if Kennedy, Bennett and Cunningham (and others) split the people who don’t like party leaders telling them who to vote for, then it’s a big help (to Harrison).”
"That depends on the candidates and how well organized, hard working and well funded they are," Harrison said. "Not all candidates are created equal."
But in general a large field is good for democracy, Harrison said.
Kennedy also has advantages, Dworkin said.
“I think what Kennedy has going for her is just resources. She can tap into an entire well established political network to fund a campaign, and her name may carry some cachet,” Dworkin said.
On the Democratic side, announced candidates also include Robert Turkavage of Brigantine, a former FBI agent who switched from Republican to Democrat recently; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis. Considering runs are Tanzie Youngblood, a candidate against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary who lives in Swedesboro; and Cumberland County Freeholder Jack Surrency.
