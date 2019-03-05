PHILADELPHIA — McDonalds throughout the greater Philadelphia area will donate 25 cents for every Shamrock Shake sold from March 11-17. Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia region.
“Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region supports more than 3,900 families each year throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware,” said Donna Abbonizio, McDonald’s owner/operator and RMHC of the Philadelphia Region board member. “Shamrock Shakes are a key part of our history, and we look forward to celebrating their legacy year after year.”
The Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping. This seasonal treat has been a key part of fundraising for RMHC for 45 years.
In 1974, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Fred Hill's 3-year-old daughter, Kim, was being treated for leukemia. He and his wife, Fran, camped out on hospital benches and sat in cramped waiting rooms during Kim's three years of treatment. They noticed many families couldn't afford hotel rooms and had to travel long distances for their children to receive medical treatment.
Hill rallied the support of his teammates to raise funds. Through Jim Murray, the Eagles' general manager, the team offered its support to Dr. Audrey Evans, head of the pediatric oncology unit at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Enough funds were raised to help buy an old four-story, seven-bedroom house Evans had found near the hospital. It opened in 1974 as the first Ronald McDonald House.
The network of houses grew quickly after that. Today, Ronald McDonald House Charities serves nearly 6 million children and families in more than 64 countries and regions.
“The Shamrock Shake has a rich legacy here in the Philadelphia area,” said Marcia Graham, president of the Greater Philadelphia McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association. “We’re proud to continue our support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region with this year’s Shamrock Shake donation.”
RMHC of the Philadelphia Region will host its 10th annual CBS3 Change the Luck of a Child Telethon on March 26. The event supports children and families staying in Ronald McDonald Houses in Delaware, Philadelphia and southern New Jersey or visiting local Ronald McDonald Family Rooms. It will also support the St. Christopher’s Foundation for Children Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. During last year’s 14-hour televised fundraiser, more than $1.1 million was raised.
Anyone interested in helping can donate at rmhcphilly.org/donate or by calling 1-844-977-CBS3 on March 26 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.