The Middle Township Police Department arrested a man for luring and endangering a child earlier this month, according to a news release.
The department's Major Crimes Unit received a report Dec. 8 that Joseph Cosentino, 63, stopped his vehicle on Dec. 7 at approximately 1 p.m. and asked a 15 year-old juvenile male who was walking on Stagecoach Road if he needed a ride.
Police stated that after the juvenile got into Cosentino's vehicle, he offered the juvenile money for sexual favors, which the juvenile declined.
Cosentino, of the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township, dropped the juvenile off in the Wildwood area and gave the juvenile his phone number for future contact, police said.
Cosentino was taken into custody and transported to the Middle Township Police Department where police charged him with Luring, Enticing a Child, 2nd degree, Criminal Sexual Contact, 3rd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 3rd degree. Cosentino was lodged in the Cape May County Jail.
This case is under investigation by Detective Jack Trombetta and Detective Brian Murphy.