The Middle Township Police Department is looking for a male suspect involved in the stabbing of a Vineland man on Dec. 17.
According to a news release from the department, police responded to a reported fight in progress in the area of McDonalds and the Genesis Rehabilitation Center in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township on Dec. 17 at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, patrol officers learned that two males had been involved in a physical altercation resulting in one being stabbed in the chest area.
The victim, a 26 year-old male from Vineland, was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center for a punctured lung and is in stable condition.
The accused, who police described as a Hispanic male wearing construction type clothing, left the scene in possibly a truck prior to officer’s arrival.
The investigation, conducted by the department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is currently on-going.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has information regarding the incident to contact the police at 609-465-8700.