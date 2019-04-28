Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tomalino inherited many pieces of furniture from her grandmother, which makes her feel connected to her family living room.
‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
After a typical day of dealing with planes and banners, the owner of Paramount Air Service, which offers local aerial advertising, likes to reflect on her family’s history that is displayed in her “happy place.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Barbara Tomalino, 65, of Cape May Court House, considers the living room of her early twentieth century home her “happy place,” because pictures of past generations are displayed.
When Tomalino’s grandmother, Lillian Wolfinger, sold her home in Philadelphia to move to a downtown apartment, she told her 13 grandchildren to come and take what they’d like. Tomalino asked for the photographs.
“So she sat with me and told me what they were and who they were. Then she ended up giving me other things as well,” Tomalino said, adding that she also has other heirlooms that represent her family’s German, Finnish, Italian and French heritage.
Among the photographs above her centerpiece mantle is Andre Tomalino, her father, who was a glider pilot during World War II. After his service, at 25, he started Paramount Air Service with Grover Kauffman, her uncle, in 1945.
“I can remember so often my dad would say, ‘okay let’s go somewhere for lunch’ and we’d get in the airplane and fly somewhere for lunch,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”
After Kauffman moved on to the restaurant business, and Andre Tomalino wanted to retire, Barbara and her husband bought the business in 1985, and have been running it ever since.
Also displayed in Tomalino’s living room is her great-great uncle, who was a Zouave in the French Foreign Legion during the late 1800’s. “Can you imagine that as a military uniform?” she asked regarding the fact that military uniforms back then were unlike anything worn today.
Next to the living room, two French paintings from the early 1900’s that were made for her grandparents as wedding gifts are also showcased.
Throughout the house, Persian rugs that her German grandfather liked to collect cover the floors.
Tomalino also enjoys her living room because it is near the kitchen, where she loves to pull out her Kitchen Aid and bake.
“It’s sort of a release if you will, just from the stresses of everything,” she said. “Worrying about my pilots or worrying about anything else that might be going on at work.”
Homemade cookies and cakes are some of the many pastries she displays on her new counter.
The kitchen recently went through a remodel after a hot water pipe burst, which ruined it “from top to bottom.” Tomalino added new cabinetry, marble, back splash and flooring.
“Every plane that went by when I was a child ‘was dad,’” she said.
Now her father, along with the rest of her family, is within her “happy place.”
1 of 39
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Barbara Tomalino, of Cape May Court House, is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard.
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
PHOTOS of Barbara Tomalino's 'Happy Place' in Cape May Court House
1 of 39
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Barbara Tomalino, of Cape May Court House, is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tomalino inherited many pieces of furniture from her grandmother, which makes her feel connected to her family living room.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Family photographs are part of Tomalino’s cherished items in her living room.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"My Happy Place" Barbara Tomalino of Cape May Court House she is the owner of Paramount Air Service, which flies prop planes with advertising banners. Tomalino said her favorite two rooms on her property are her living room and backyard Thursday April 18, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer