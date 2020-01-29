HAMMONTON — Social media posts Wednesday morning saying President Donald Trump is coming to Hammonton created a furor in town, a day after Trump's Wildwood rally attracted tens of thousands, but Republican leaders said there is no visit scheduled.
At least not yet.
"One or two people thought they were being funny," said Hammonton Councilman and Regular Republican Vice President Michael Torrissi, of posts saying Trump is coming to town Sept. 20, 2020 "We’ve asked the Trump organization to come to Hammonton. Nothing is confirmed at this time."
Torrissi said the town was talked about as a possible site for Tuesday's Trump rally, but there is no indoor venue that could handle the crowd.
"Do not change your plans. Nothing is happening," Torrissi said Wednesday. "if there is we’ll announce it."
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had said before the Wildwood venue was chosen that organizers were looking at Hammonton as a way of paying tribute to President Ronald Reagan's 1984 visit. But no indoor venue large enough could be found.
Torrissi said people have called him and other town officials asking if they should cancel vacation plans they had for September, and businesses and local first responders have asked for details to begin preparing.
"We would love him to come," Torrissi said, adding that Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway grew up in Atco and went to high school in Hammonton.
Sept. 19 is the anniversary of Reagan's visit, Torrissi said.
"So I believe somebody said, 'Why not?'" of the incorrect posting. "You know how social media is."
Trump also said at the rally Tuesday that he may be coming back to New Jersey soon, perhaps to the Meadowlands.
