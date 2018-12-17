OCEAN CITY — A 61-year-old woman was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with managing a house of prostitution, officials from the Cape May County Prosecutors office and the Police Department said Monday.
Grace Li, of Ocean City, was arrested and charged with the third-degree crime after officials executed a search warrant at the L&G Spa located at the 500 block of Ninth Street.
An investigation initiated in July by police detectives, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Homeland Security Investigations revealed customers could purchase sexual acts from females inside the business, officials said.
Li was processed and released with a summons pending court proceedings.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said people convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to prison terms of 3 to 5 years.
According to Sutherland, the investigation continues and additional charges may be pending.